F1’s Lewis Hamilton was spotted with a Richard Mille watch after joining Ferrari

When Lewis Hamilton announced that he was joining Ferrari, everyone, especially Mercedes fans, was shocked. The news took the whole world by surprise. But, in the past few months, fans had the time to process everything.

Since Lewis Hamilton is joining a team that different brands support, he’ll be rocking different merchandise. While Hamilton used to wear IWC timepieces, he’s onto something else now — Richard Mille.

Ferrari posted Lewis Hamilton on its socials to welcome him to the team. He was wearing a limited-edition Richard Mille watch, often rocked by different Ferrari drivers. The RM 67-02 is characterized by a red hue, which blends perfectly with the Ferrari fit.

It was developed to enhance athletic performance and is the perfect watch for an F1 Driver. Featuring a carbon casing, the watch is about 32 grams, which is comfortable enough to sit on a driver’s wrist.

Even though Lewis Hamilton styled a Richard Mille with a suit, the RM 67-02 will go down in history as the timepiece that Lewis Hamilton rocked on his first-ever lap in the Fiorano Circuit as a Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton admitted, “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever, and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realize that dream today.”