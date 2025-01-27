 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

F1’s Lewis Hamilton was spotted with a Richard Mille watch after joining Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton switches from IWC to Richard Mille

By
Lewis Hamilton with the RM 67-02
Lewis Hamilton with the RM 67 02 Scuderia Ferrari / Scuderia Ferrari

When Lewis Hamilton announced that he was joining Ferrari, everyone, especially Mercedes fans, was shocked. The news took the whole world by surprise. But, in the past few months, fans had the time to process everything.

Since Lewis Hamilton is joining a team that different brands support, he’ll be rocking different merchandise. While Hamilton used to wear IWC timepieces, he’s onto something else now — Richard Mille.

Recommended Videos

Ferrari posted Lewis Hamilton on its socials to welcome him to the team. He was wearing a limited-edition Richard Mille watch, often rocked by different Ferrari drivers. The RM 67-02 is characterized by a red hue, which blends perfectly with the Ferrari fit.

It was developed to enhance athletic performance and is the perfect watch for an F1 Driver. Featuring a carbon casing, the watch is about 32 grams, which is comfortable enough to sit on a driver’s wrist.

Lewis Hamilton with the RM 67-02
Lewis Hamilton with the RM 67-02 Scuderia Ferrari / Scuderia Ferrari

Even though Lewis Hamilton styled a Richard Mille with a suit, the RM 67-02 will go down in history as the timepiece that Lewis Hamilton rocked on his first-ever lap in the Fiorano Circuit as a Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton admitted, “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever, and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realize that dream today.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Orange watches: Our top picks from Richard Mille, TAG Heuer, and more
Our top picks for orange watches for men
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5 Automatic promo shot

Like a ripe Valencia orange, bursting with juice and color and plucked off the tree at the perfect time, orange watches for men will zest up your wristwear game. In a sea of monochrome monotony, where the average watch is usually blue or black with a stainless steel bracelet, orange watches will certainly have you standing out.

Orange is not only a great way to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, but the color has major significance and use. No, we're not talking traffic cones, Halloween pumpkins, and other unsightly things that famously use the color. It's also seen in a Tuscan sunset, used as a way to see better in the depths of the ocean, or sometimes aids as a symbol of an organization or good cause like environmental conservation.
Orange watches for men: Our top 5 picks

Read more
This Tag Heuer F1 watch collab might be our favorite nostalgic throwback yet
TAG Heuer partners with Kith for Formula 1 watch
TAG Heuer x Kith Formula 1 watches

In its heyday, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection was a sensation, with the '80s and '90s seeing commercial success with over 20 vibrant colors. Ronnie Fieg, founder of Kith, a streetwear brand known for items that take us back to the days when life just seemed simpler, is resurrecting these TAG Heuer watches, though they will cost more than the previous timepieces, with the originals selling for between $130 and $390.

With over 3 million sold, these colorful watches carry a deep sense of nostalgia for millennials, who to this day are a generation seemingly obsessed with the past, and that is why these new TAG Heuer watches will probably sell well once again. Plus, Max Verstappen recently wore one at the Miami Grand Prix, and with the 2-time World Champion's face on something, it always sells big.

Read more
F1 driver Michael Schumacher’s watch collection to be auctioned (and it’s great)
Buy Michael Schumacher's championship watch
April 2006. F1 World Championship. Grand Prix of San Marino. Michael Schumacher, Germany, Ferrari, winner, celebrating on the podium with Fernando Alonso and Juan-Pablo Montoya.

If you want to own a little bit of F1 history, you have the chance to buy one of Michael Schumacher’s watches. The German racing legend jointly holds the record for most F1 world championships won, sitting alongside Lewis Hamilton with seven. Like Lewis, Schumacher also has an impressive watch collection, though that is about to get a bit smaller.

In total, eight of Schumacher’s timepieces are set to go under the hammer in May. All-in-all, around $4.8 million is expected to be raised, though there’s a chance this figure could be significantly higher should two affluent fans get into a bidding war.

Read more