 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Lewis Hamilton’s IWC Schaffhausen watch fetches $254K in an auction event

Lewis Hamilton fetches a quarter a million

By
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during Formula One British Grand Prix
Jay Hirano / Shutterstock

Lewis Hamilton’s watch, the IWC Schaffhausen, fetched $254k in a Laureus event on October 19th.

Since the early 2000s, Laureus has been partnering with motorsports brands like Mercedes to push 300 charity programs in multiple countries.

Recommended Videos

Since Hamilton was spotted with this watch after taking the lead in Silverstone, it was auctioned in early October to raise charity proceeds.

Lewis Hamilton's auctioned watch
IWC Schaffhausen / IWC Schaffhausen

The auctioned watch was the IWC Chronograph 41 Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team piece—one of the rarest models from the brand. It is the first IWC watch to draw inspiration from motorsports. The timepiece features a 41 mm Ceratanium casing complemented by a black dial with three subdials. Thanks to the Super Luminova markers, the watch effectively displays time at night.

When it comes to performance, the timepiece is equipped with the IWC69385 calibre, which is capable of offering a 46 hour power reserve. It was also manufactured with a tinted sapphire case back to showcase the watch’s movement.

While most predictions indicated that the watch’s price would be between $34,000 and $120,000, it fetched far more than that, surprising everyone who was interested in the timepiece.

Lewis Hamilton rocked this watch on the Silverstone podium, after setting a new Formula One record by winning the British Grand Prix nine times — and, certainly, that record helped the watch fetch as much as it did during the Laureus event.

While the Lewis Hamilton piece is one of its kind, the IWC Chronograph 41 Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team piece is still available in the market for a much more reasonable $12,600.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Venom makes his last dance with Tillys
Celebrate the final installment of Tom Hardy's trilogy
Tilly's x Venom

When he starred in Sony's Venom, Tom Hardy brought Spider-Man's most dangerous villain to life. He appeared again in a sequel that brought an even more terrifying symbiote to battle Venom in Let There Be Carnage. A small cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans the hope that we would be seeing Hardy's version of the villain go up against Tom Holland's version of "Web Head" in the MCU, but now we know that the next film in the franchise, Venom: The Last Dance, will be Hardy's final appearance as the dark symbiote and the hope of seeing the two Toms go head to head dwindles. However, there is a glimmer of a silver lining, and we can see a little more of Venom with a new collaboration. Tillys x Venom is now live on Tillys and gives us a little more of our favorite Spider-Man villain.
Celebrating one last venomous ride

The California-based company has become one of the leaders in skater, surfer, and general SoCal aesthetics over the last four decades. Not only have they been one of the leaders in the industry, but they have also been innovative in developing Southern California style with other regional brands in ways the entire country recognizes. Their new collaboration with Venom: The Last Dance includes 18 pieces: T-shirts, casual pants, hoodies, and outerwear. All of which feature the titular villain and his heroic nemesis. Even if we never see Tom Hardy in the MCU, we can at least wear him to the next premier.
Tillys x Venom

Read more
Embrace vintage core without looking kitschy
Wear vintage clothing the stylish way
Man in sport coat and sweater

You are likely seeing it everywhere. Grandpa core is in. What does that mean? It means that what used to be cool in your dad's day, your grandfather's day, maybe even your great grandfather's day is cool again. We're going old school in the style world, causing people to flock to thrift stores or raid their ancestor's closets for authentic vintage clothes so they can put together nostalgic looks from the 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s -- get the idea? If it is old, it is new.

But that doesn't mean everyone is doing it right. Sometimes it looks downright silly. We have seen guys in legitimate zoot suits. Women dressed as flappers. TikToks and Instagram reels are overflowing with people trying to make a name for themselves and going over the top by looking like a Peaky Blinder. Now, while we all wish we could look like a Peaky Blinder, there is an art to doing this in a way that makes you look stylish and not like you are in a cosplay.
Less is more

Read more
NOBULL prepares you for the elements with new collection
CrossFit brand develops weather resistant collection
nobull allday elements

CrossFit is a fitness trend that has swept through the nation and caused massive levels of debate and weight loss. Whether you are a believer in the benefits of CrossFit or someone who believes it is a sham, there is no arguing that there are people who have turned their entire lives around to become the fittest they have ever been by dedicating themselves (sometimes accused of being obsessed or fanatical about it) to the functional-based fitness routine. One of the brands that emerged from the rising fitness focus is NOBULL. While they were most well-known for their shoes explicitly made to handle the specific movements of a CrossFit workout, they grew into a full-fledged fitness brand and are one of the names you see all over the gyms, websites, and even the CrossFit games. Now, the NOBULL Allday Elements line takes the workout regimen to a new location.
Getting CrossFit outside

One aspect of CrossFit that has been there since the beginning is that the circuit-based regimen is primarily done indoors. While that makes it easy to do the weight work and the rope climbs, getting CrossFit outside may be the next significant evolution of the particular brand of fitness. NOBULL is preparing its ranks for that eventuality with NOBULL Allday Elements, a new line featuring durable materials for comfort and cooler weather with water-repellant technology. CrossFit never had to worry about the rain while doing the exercises inside, but now they have the ability to get outside and create all new reasons to love the sport and the brand.
NOBULL Allday Elements

Read more