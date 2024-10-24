Lewis Hamilton fetches a quarter a million

Lewis Hamilton’s watch, the IWC Schaffhausen, fetched $254k in a Laureus event on October 19th.

Since the early 2000s, Laureus has been partnering with motorsports brands like Mercedes to push 300 charity programs in multiple countries.

Since Hamilton was spotted with this watch after taking the lead in Silverstone, it was auctioned in early October to raise charity proceeds.

The auctioned watch was the IWC Chronograph 41 Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team piece—one of the rarest models from the brand. It is the first IWC watch to draw inspiration from motorsports. The timepiece features a 41 mm Ceratanium casing complemented by a black dial with three subdials. Thanks to the Super Luminova markers, the watch effectively displays time at night.

When it comes to performance, the timepiece is equipped with the IWC69385 calibre, which is capable of offering a 46 hour power reserve. It was also manufactured with a tinted sapphire case back to showcase the watch’s movement.

While most predictions indicated that the watch’s price would be between $34,000 and $120,000, it fetched far more than that, surprising everyone who was interested in the timepiece.

Lewis Hamilton rocked this watch on the Silverstone podium, after setting a new Formula One record by winning the British Grand Prix nine times — and, certainly, that record helped the watch fetch as much as it did during the Laureus event.

While the Lewis Hamilton piece is one of its kind, the IWC Chronograph 41 Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team piece is still available in the market for a much more reasonable $12,600.