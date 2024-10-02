 Skip to main content
These exquisite watches from Tom Brady’s collection will be auctioned

Check out Tom Brady's watch collection

By
The-goat-collection-watches
On December 10th, 2024, Tom Brady’s personal belongings—from watches to jerseys—will be revealed to the world and then auctioned to interested parties at Sotheby’s in New York.

Examples of some of the watch models that will be available for purchase include an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon, a Rolex Day-Date, an IWC Pilot’s Watch TOP GUN Edition ‘SFTI,’ a Rose-Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus, and a Richard Mille 35-03 Baby Nadal.

To celebrate the heights he’s reached in his career, Brady has decided to share a certain part of his life with the world to give everyone some insight into a side of him they’ve never seen or experienced.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them. I’m excited to give fans and collectors a chance to own and cherish these special pieces from my journey just like I have. I hope they bring as much joy and inspiration to fans as they did for me!” said Tom Brady.

The watch collection is known as “The GOAT Collection: Watches & Treasures from Tom Brady.”

For starters, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon is valued at $400,000 – 800,000.

As the second most expensive timepiece from the GOAT collection, the Richard Mille 35-03 Baby Nadal is expected to fetch around $300,000 – $500,000.

Tom Brady’s Rolex Day Date might cost $80,000 – $120,000.

The Rose-gold Philippe Nautilus has an estimated price range of $180,000 – $240,000

The value of the IWC Pilot Watch Top Gun Edition ‘SFTI’ is between $12,000 and $18,000.

Popular for his unwavering success in the NFL as a seven-time champion, Tom Brady is one of the most celebrated Super Bowl Athletes, with around five MVP awards. Apart from his football passion, Brady admitted that he has a deep affinity for watches, which can be traced back to high school and college before he joined the NFL.

When he graduated from high school, he received a gift from his parents—a watch—and that’s when his interest in timepieces developed. At a certain point in his college life, the IWC GST Automatic Alarm was his computer’s screensaver, as it was one of the watches he dreamed of getting.

While Brady was quite passionate about watches in college and high school, his affinity for watches grew after he became a Super Bowl champion in 2002.

He started off by purchasing the IWC GST Automatic Alarm, a timepiece he’d been dreaming of getting since college. Other models, such as the Panerai Luminor Marina and steel IWC GST Chronograph Rattrapante, came into the picture after the first watch was purchased. Over the years, his watch collection grew, and so did his taste in watches.

Nathan S.R
There are only 25 A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Handwerkskunst watches — what to know
All about the The A. Lange & Sohne Datograph Handwerkskunst
inside of a Datograph Handwerkskunst

Although A. Lange & Söhne rebrand is only 35 years old, its pieces have the mark of a centuries-old brand. While it's true that A. Lange & Söhne goes back much further than 35 years, the ‘recent’ refresh of the company has brought some of the details of older craftsmanship. In their newest release, Datograph Handwerkskunst, A. Lange & Söhne is a rare timepiece with intricate details, elegant work, and top-of-the-line designs. The release is part of a larger celebration that marks the 25th anniversary of the Datograph, the brand’s first chronograph. Earlier, the brand released Datograph Up/Down and Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon Honeygold “Lumen” as part of this anniversary year. The Datograph Handwekskunst has been announced as a bonus to this new lineup of stunning watches. 
The Datograph Handwerkskunst

Handwekskunst isn’t a new term for A. Lange & Söhne. Used primarily to mark special or limited edition pieces, this Datograph piece is set to be a rare gem for watch collectors. Filled with ornate decorations and markings, the Datograph Handwerkskunst is a truly one-of-a-kind piece. With a black-rhodium main dial and rhodium, light-grey totalizers, this new piece contains delicately placed decorations and ornate tremblage engraving. This combination gives the watch a unique three-dimensional structure that captures subtle light reflections. Elements that complete the textured dial are an arched logo, minute and second graduations, and a tachymeter scale. Two sub-dials complete the watch, placed in the typical Datograph location. Housing this dial is a 41mm yellow-gold case, matching the dial’s hands and markers. 

Should you get a new Apple watch for the new fitness feature?
Apple Watch 10

Apple has just unveiled a series of innovative features aimed at tackling a condition that affects many people worldwide: sleep apnea. With new capabilities embedded in the Apple Watch, Apple is offering users more tools than ever to monitor their well-being. But, as with many cutting-edge technologies, it's worth examining how these features truly fit into everyday life and whether they’re a reason to upgrade your devices.
Apple Watch’s new sleep apnea detection

Sleep apnea is a serious medical condition where your breathing pattern repeatedly stops and starts during rest. It that affects over a billion people globally, yet it frequently goes unnoticed, which can lead to health complications such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

This new Frederique Constant watch is a Cartier Tank alternative
Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Small Seconds debuts
close up on Frederique Constant Classic Carrée Small Seconds watch with black strap

Frederique Constant is no stranger to creating works of art with their watches. Previous watches of theirs have invoked the sense of celestial beauty, and now they’re bringing all of the opulence and luxury of the Art Deco era to your wrist. In their latest release, the watch company is all about the small details that create a stunning piece that earns a spot in any collection. Taking a cue from the 20s and 30s, this new timepiece takes the standard watch and gives it a rectangular shape. Although these shapes aren’t new in the industry, they’re still a great change from what you would expect from any watch. Whether it’s to wear or to marvel at, the newest Frederique Constant is nothing short of an artwork. 
The Frederique Constant Classic Carrée

In Frederique Constant’s Classic Carrée Small Seconds, users are treated to an Art Deco-inspired piece that brings together many aspects unique to the era but with a modern refresh. Although there’s no avoiding the beauty of the watch, the inside is equally as detailed. Equipped with the quartz movement FC-235, this watch has an impressive two-year battery life. Housed in a 36mm stainless steel case, this watch also has a 5.85mm thickness and water resistance of 3 ATM. The matte finish dial is complete with printed Roman numeral indexes in black that starkly contrast its gray color. 

