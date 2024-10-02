Check out Tom Brady's watch collection

On December 10th, 2024, Tom Brady’s personal belongings—from watches to jerseys—will be revealed to the world and then auctioned to interested parties at Sotheby’s in New York.

Examples of some of the watch models that will be available for purchase include an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon, a Rolex Day-Date, an IWC Pilot’s Watch TOP GUN Edition ‘SFTI,’ a Rose-Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus, and a Richard Mille 35-03 Baby Nadal.

To celebrate the heights he’s reached in his career, Brady has decided to share a certain part of his life with the world to give everyone some insight into a side of him they’ve never seen or experienced.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them. I’m excited to give fans and collectors a chance to own and cherish these special pieces from my journey just like I have. I hope they bring as much joy and inspiration to fans as they did for me!” said Tom Brady.

The watch collection is known as “The GOAT Collection: Watches & Treasures from Tom Brady.”

For starters, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon is valued at $400,000 – 800,000.

As the second most expensive timepiece from the GOAT collection, the Richard Mille 35-03 Baby Nadal is expected to fetch around $300,000 – $500,000.

Tom Brady’s Rolex Day Date might cost $80,000 – $120,000.

The Rose-gold Philippe Nautilus has an estimated price range of $180,000 – $240,000

The value of the IWC Pilot Watch Top Gun Edition ‘SFTI’ is between $12,000 and $18,000.

Popular for his unwavering success in the NFL as a seven-time champion, Tom Brady is one of the most celebrated Super Bowl Athletes, with around five MVP awards. Apart from his football passion, Brady admitted that he has a deep affinity for watches, which can be traced back to high school and college before he joined the NFL.

When he graduated from high school, he received a gift from his parents—a watch—and that’s when his interest in timepieces developed. At a certain point in his college life, the IWC GST Automatic Alarm was his computer’s screensaver, as it was one of the watches he dreamed of getting.

While Brady was quite passionate about watches in college and high school, his affinity for watches grew after he became a Super Bowl champion in 2002.

He started off by purchasing the IWC GST Automatic Alarm, a timepiece he’d been dreaming of getting since college. Other models, such as the Panerai Luminor Marina and steel IWC GST Chronograph Rattrapante, came into the picture after the first watch was purchased. Over the years, his watch collection grew, and so did his taste in watches.