Workout like an American football star with this effective morning circuit

As an American former professional football quarterback, staying in shape has always been a top priority for Tom Brady. Exercising has helped Brady keep up the pace with his long and successful career. He holds multiple major quarterback records, including the most career passing yards, touchdown passes, and completions. He’s the NFL champion in career quarterback wins, and even when he stopped playing, he took to the broadcast booth and enjoyed being the commentator for Fox Sports NFL coverage.

There’s no slowing down

After retiring, Tom Brady isn’t slowing down and continues to enhance his physical fitness. The seven-time Super Bowl champion shares his latest rigorous workout routine on Instagram, and we want to know how this NFL leader stays in shape. In his Instagram post, he sits on a plyometric box next to the pool and shares how he’s now incorporating swimming into his workout routine for aerobic cardio. In another picture, he’s gliding through the water, and in another, he’s performing a weighted step-up on a plyometric box.

Recommended Videos

The Super Bowl champion’s latest workout

Here’s how to try Tom Brady’s latest morning circuit:

4×100 free

4×25 fast, 25 recovery

2×200 free

20x Weighted step-up

20x Heavy resistance band push-up

10x Box Jump

Repeat x4

You’ll start with a ‘4×100 free’ swimming workout where you swim four sets of 100 meters freestyle. After completing the swimming workout, you’ll move on to weighted step-ups, heavy resistance band push-ups, and box jumps.

The benefits of swimming and water aerobics

Adding swimming and water aerobics to your workout routine provides a range of benefits, including:

Working your whole body

Toning your muscles and building muscle strength

Enhancing your endurance and physical fitness

It’s easier on your joints and often a safer choice for people with arthritis, injury, or disability

It’s a low-impact form of exercise that builds cardiovascular fitness

Research shows swimming could help lower blood pressure and improve blood sugar control. One impressive study even showed that swimming might help you sleep better at night. Working out like Tom Brady has plenty of advantages.