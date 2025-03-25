 Skip to main content
Richard Mille joins forces with Ferrari on a new masterpiece: The RM 43-01

Richard Mille joined hands with Ferrari on a new Tourbillion watch, which comes in two different variants—one that aligns with the contemporary style and one that preserves RM’s retro elegance. The two versions are made from high-end materials, carbon and titanium. The titanium version is an embodiment of RM’s signature, while the carbon model dips its toes into the latest style with a contemporary finish.

Apart from the casing, every single detail on these two variants, from the measurements to the dial design, is similar. The tourbillon sits between 5 o’clock and 6 o’clock and features a 5-sided hand with five different denotations that add up to a minute.

A power-reserve indicator at 10 o’clock keeps track of the energy. The minute chronograph is below the power reserve indicator at 9 o’clock. It has a gold dial, which gives it a high-end finish. Like previous RM models, the RM 43-01 features a function indicator with three different options (hands, neutral, and winding) for guiding you while adjusting chronographs.

Since this model honors Ferrari’s engineering, the baseplate closely resembles Ferrari’s crankcase—a compartment that keeps engine elements safe. While the skeleton design adds to the look, it also boosts the caliber’s performance.

“A collaboration like this is as much predicated on similarities in values as it is on the visual similarities between a Ferrari engine or a component and the elements used in a watch,” said Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer.

Salvador Arbona, Richard Mille’s Movement Technical Director, added, “Our work as movement manufacturers is becoming increasingly scientific which is helping us create components that are even more durable whilst delivering even better performance.”

As a limited edition model, Richard Mille will roll out only 65 carbon pieces and 65 titanium pieces. The titanium version retails at $1,300,000, while the carbon version costs $1,500,000.

