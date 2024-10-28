You'll love these 4 new timepieces from A. Lange & Söhne

Dating back to 1994, the Lange 1 timepiece has been here for 30 years now, and that milestone anniversary is why A. Lange & Söhne paid tribute to the timepiece on October 24, 2024.

It’s worth noting that this milestone marks the anniversary of a watch that’s available in two variants—the Lange 1 and the little Lange 1.

As a result, four new models, which are based on the original Lange 1, have been launched into the market in two different designs. Each timepiece is manufactured from high-quality materials for a luxurious finish.

One of the designs that captured everyone’s attention features a blue dial and rose gold casing. The second design, on the other hand, is characterized by a black dial and a platinum case. Plus, the dial has a black onyx layer that makes the watch look more stylish.

While the platinum model draws inspiration from the Darth model, the rose gold piece is based on a retro timepiece, the A. Lange & Söhne 101.028.

Just like the previous watches, the 2024 Lange 1 timepiece comes with a 38.5 mm casing, while the smaller Lange 1 watch is fitted with a 36.8 mm case that’s rather small.

And thanks to the asymmetrical subdials, the A Lange & Söhne Lange 1 anniversary piece features a stylish dial that aligns with the golden ratio principle.

The rose gold option costs $50,200 for the 38.5 mm watch. All other models are “price upon request.”