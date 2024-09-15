All about the The A. Lange & Sohne Datograph Handwerkskunst

Although A. Lange & Söhne rebrand is only 35 years old, its pieces have the mark of a centuries-old brand. While it’s true that A. Lange & Söhne goes back much further than 35 years, the ‘recent’ refresh of the company has brought some of the details of older craftsmanship. In their newest release, Datograph Handwerkskunst, A. Lange & Söhne is a rare timepiece with intricate details, elegant work, and top-of-the-line designs. The release is part of a larger celebration that marks the 25th anniversary of the Datograph, the brand’s first chronograph. Earlier, the brand released Datograph Up/Down and Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon Honeygold “Lumen” as part of this anniversary year. The Datograph Handwekskunst has been announced as a bonus to this new lineup of stunning watches.

The Datograph Handwerkskunst

Handwekskunst isn’t a new term for A. Lange & Söhne. Used primarily to mark special or limited edition pieces, this Datograph piece is set to be a rare gem for watch collectors. Filled with ornate decorations and markings, the Datograph Handwerkskunst is a truly one-of-a-kind piece. With a black-rhodium main dial and rhodium, light-grey totalizers, this new piece contains delicately placed decorations and ornate tremblage engraving. This combination gives the watch a unique three-dimensional structure that captures subtle light reflections. Elements that complete the textured dial are an arched logo, minute and second graduations, and a tachymeter scale. Two sub-dials complete the watch, placed in the typical Datograph location. Housing this dial is a 41mm yellow-gold case, matching the dial’s hands and markers.

As complex as the dial, the manufacture calibre is unique in its own right. The manufacture calibre L951.8 is a highly complex structure visible via the watch’s exhibition case back. With this transparent case back, users can view the hand-engraved markings on the movement structure. These engravings and decorations have a long history in the brand, with uses dating back to the 19th century. A blend of modern calibre construction and vintage decorations, this watch is a blend of the company’s history.

What to know about A. Lange & Söhne’s newest piece

Grabbing a piece of art like the Datograph Handwerkskunst is no easy task. Considering this is the eighth special edition watch released by the company, there’s no doubt that many will be waiting to pick one up. With only 25 watches worldwide, getting your piece won’t be easy. The limited release of this watch is due to the intricate hand-engraving and contribution that has gone into these timepieces and ensures the quality of these few pieces. Those lucky enough to encounter a Datograph Handwerkskunst will find them exclusively at Lange boutiques. The starting price for this piece is available upon request. Anyone fortunate to get their hands on one of these 25 watches will be treated to a rare, limited-edition piece that you’ll unlikely see in the same form again.