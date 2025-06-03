Oakley debuts two new colorways for its Flesh models

Fresh off their first drop of the season, Oakley Factory Team and Brain Dead reunited for a second collection, introducing new hues for their new iconic Flesh Warp model. As a successor to their first drop, this latest release continues the style’s innovative shape and unexpected twists. In the past few seasons, Oakley’s releases have been deeply set in constant innovation, introducing new silhouettes that push the boundary of what you’re used to seeing. On the other hand, Brain Dead has contributed its unique style to collaborations with other footwear brands like Adidas. For this second release, the brand has introduced two versatile, contemporary, and timeless shades for all your adventures.

The Flesh Warp comes back in two new hues

The Flesh Warp, crafted in a full-leather upper and custom-built outsole, is a one-of-a-kind design for the brand that incorporates unique details to the shoe that help it stand out from the rest. The shoe has an asymmetrical lacing system and has hairy suede and translucent Orbital tooling. The two newest shades, Vaporous Grey and Black/White, add versatility to the design that will go with any look and journey. Vaporous Grey is composed of a soft light grey leather, while Black/White sees a full-blacked out colorway for a sleek design with the contrast of a white Oakley logo. The newest shades will hit Brain Dead’s website and retail locations on June 3. The colors will also be available on the same date via Oakley’s website, select Oakley locations, and select third-party stockists.