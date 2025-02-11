 Skip to main content
Brain Dead’s newest adidas collaboration is a lesson in texture

Brain Dead, adidas announce new sneaker

By
close up on hairy texture on adidas sneaker
Fresh off their recent collaboration with Dover Street Market, adidas and Brain Dead have already announced their next project. With an interesting and bold new sneaker, the two brands have taken their love for texture to the next level. Using one of adidas’ iconic silhouettes, Brain Dead has tapped into the use of a hairy material to modernize the classic design. While the newly announced sneaker might not be the most versatile or minimalist shoe, it’s certainly an eye-catching design that’ll create a statement moment. Along with the eclectic exterior design, this shoe comes equipped with some of adidas’ most premium footwear features, making it an optimal choice. While fans will still have to wait a few more weeks to get their hands on a pair, there’s no doubt this adidas x Brain Dead collaboration will create major waves again. 

Brain Dead x adidas Forest Hills “Violet Tone”

side view of adidas x brain dead sneaker
Based on the classic adidas Forest Hills silhouette, the newest collaboration is nothing like the original sneaker released in 1976. While the Forest Hills sneaker was once considered a staple tennis sneaker, its lack of release has converted it into an archival design last seen in 2018. With the addition of a dark green hairy suede upper and burgundy accents throughout the shoe, Brain Dead has injected new life into this once-forgotten sneaker. Completing the design are off-white leather stripes and lining, which balance out some of the moodier hues found on the uppers. Continuing the use of bold hues, Brain Dead has also added touches of lime green on the tongue and insoles. Rounding out the design is a black sole, which adds edge to an already bold design. While there’s no doubt the shaggy suede uppers won’t appeal to the most minimalist dresser, it’s certainly a bold texture that’ll add depth and visual interest to any look. For those itching to add a pair to their closet, the rumored release date has this sneaker in stock in April 2025.

Saucony’s newest sneaker is a nod to a retro classic
Saucony re-releases retro sneaker
pile of saucony sneakers

For years, Saucony has been the go-to brand for running fanatics and athletic enthusiasts. The rigged and sturdy features behind each of their designs have made them a go-to for those looking to incorporate style with practicality. In their latest campaign, Saucony is celebrating their community with the release of an old favorite, that meshes their lifelong purpose with modern necessities. Taking a nod to the current retro sneaker trend, Saucony’s newest sneaker takes the mold of a previous sneaker released in 1978. In true modern fashion, Saucony isn’t just rereleasing an old design, this release comes with all of the footwear technology you expect from the brand. With the help of Balamii and Your Friendly Runners, Saucony is celebrating the intersection of style, practicality, and function. 
Reintroducing the Saucony Trainer 80

From the archives, Saucony has revitalized the Trainer 80 and given it a proper modern upgrade. Ahead of its time in 1978, the Trainer 80 once re-established what a high-performance sneaker could be. In their rerelease, Saucony has upgraded the sneaker with mesh and suede uppers for better breathability and style. Inside, the sneaker is equipped with a full-length EVA midsole for support and comfort all day. For added reliable grip, the Trainer 80 also includes a trended outsole. Available in 10 various colorways, the Trainer 80 can perfectly fit with any style or wardrobe. Now available via Saucony’s web store for $100, the Trainer 80 is a classic sneaker that continues to deliver long after its original release. A trendy yet timeless silhouette, the Trainer 80 isn't just the latest trend, it's a staple that has room in just about any wardrobe. 

Get ready for a new JJJJound and New Balance collaboration
JJJJound New Balance product photo

There’s no doubt that JJJJound and New Balance are some of the footwear industry’s most established partnerships. With a series of collaborative sneakers behind them, it’s a consistent pairing you can always count on. For fans of New Balance and JJJJound, these designs allow counting on a versatile and stylish subdued sneaker. Even though they’re collaborative shoes, these sneakers are far from just collector's items. A staple shoe in any wardrobe, the JJJJound x New Balance partnership continues to impress. In their newest drop, the two brands are working together on another retro design that will certainly become a must-have sneaker for the year. 
JJJJound x New Balance 993 in Mushroom/White

As part of one of two new designs set to be released by JJJJound x New Balance, the 993 in Mushroom/White design is a classic shoe to have in your wardrobe for 2025. Crafted with brown and grey mesh and suede uppers, this earth-toned shoe is a lowkey design that prefers versatility over flashiness. Adding a touch of flair is JJJJound’s simple branding placed along the heel and sockliner. Along with the co-branded packaging, the shoe will arrive with a second pair of laces in black that can add another hue to your look. Along with the Mushroom/White hue, the two are set to release a brown and black counterpart later. Those looking to amplify their closet with a versatile pair can purchase the Mushroom/White combination starting January 16 via JJJJound’s web store. On January 17, users can also access the sneaker via New Balance’s website.

Moncler’s newest collab is a winter wonderland dream
Moncler, Salehe Bembury release new trail sneaker
man wearing white pants with white sneakers

Although the winter season is beginning to thaw, Moncler isn’t giving up on the winter whites any time soon. Along with Salehe Bembury, the luxury brand has upgraded its trail sneakers with a minimalist and earthy touch. While it’s hard to imagine Moncler getting any more sophisticated in their designs, the newest collaborative design with Bembury has given the iconic trail sneaker a more elegant look, apt for the mountains. Although this isn’t the first time Bembury and Moncler have crossed paths, the newest release feels fresh as snow. Without losing either brand’s strong points, this trail sneaker is everything a high-fashion adventure seeker wants. 
Salehe Bembury x Moncler Trailgrip Amoeba sneaker

Crafted with a mesh and leather base, Moncler’s Trailgrip Amoeba shoe has gotten a sleek upgrade that includes the addition of a GORE-TEX membrane for extra protection. A lightweight EVA midsole and a slip-resistant Vibram tread are included in the sneaker, giving the design functionality along with style. Ortholite insoles add cushioning and breathability to the sneaker, ensuring their long-term usability and comfort. Complete in different shades of white, this Salehe Bembury x Moncler Trailgrip Amoeba shoe showcases the best of both brands, without losing its premium quality. The shoe is available for purchase via Moncler and retails for $820. While this design is yet another remixed collaboration, the functional features of Moncler and the unique styling of Salehe Bembury give it a new look that’ll stun long after winter officially ends. With a sleek all-white colorway, the luxurious details and accents shine even more, making this the optimal outdoor footwear for those who want to add some luxe to their mountain hiking. 

