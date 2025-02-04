The latest adidas collaboration is nothing short of a retro classic

While adidas is home to many classic and iconic designs, the brand doesn’t shy from bringing the same energy to their collaborations. In previous adidas collaborations, the brand has been known to bring in archival or staple designs and give them a modern upgrade. However, this time around, the brand is joining forces with Dover Street Market and Brain Dead for a new design that’s much more retro than modern. While the new shoe is far from the casual everyday sneaker you’re used to with adidas, it’s the perfect addition to your formal footwear rotation for a pop of uniqueness and sophistication. Although fans will have to wait a few more weeks for the release, it’s a must-have worthy of scoping out.

Dover Street Market x Brain Dead x adidas

Taking on the classic “Bowling” silhouette, the three brands have added plenty of modern features and touches to help bridge a retro style with a contemporary feel. Crafted in a “Core Black” colorway, the new shoe comes with premium leather uppers in black and soft white contrasting stitching. Co-branded details on the shoe can be found on the golden ankle stamp, insoles, and monochromatic embossed heel emblems. Complete with a wooden slide sole and rubber stop heel, the dressy bowling shoe is ready for any formal event. Classic black laces finish the exterior design for a more modern style. Set to be released in Spring 2025, the new shoe will be available via Dover Street Market. Fresh off of adidas’ numerous dress shoe remixes, this new bowling silhouette offers loyal fans another opportunity to showcase their favorite brand on almost any occasion.