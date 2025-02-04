 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The latest adidas collaboration is nothing short of a retro classic

adidas announces new collaboration shoe

By
backside of white heel on black adidas bowling shoe
adidas / adidas

While adidas is home to many classic and iconic designs, the brand doesn’t shy from bringing the same energy to their collaborations. In previous adidas collaborations, the brand has been known to bring in archival or staple designs and give them a modern upgrade. However, this time around, the brand is joining forces with Dover Street Market and Brain Dead for a new design that’s much more retro than modern. While the new shoe is far from the casual everyday sneaker you’re used to with adidas, it’s the perfect addition to your formal footwear rotation for a pop of uniqueness and sophistication.  Although fans will have to wait a few more weeks for the release, it’s a must-have worthy of scoping out. 

Dover Street Market x Brain Dead x adidas 

close up on gold emblem logo
adidas / adidas

Taking on the classic “Bowling” silhouette, the three brands have added plenty of modern features and touches to help bridge a retro style with a contemporary feel. Crafted in a “Core Black” colorway, the new shoe comes with premium leather uppers in black and soft white contrasting stitching. Co-branded details on the shoe can be found on the golden ankle stamp, insoles, and monochromatic embossed heel emblems. Complete with a wooden slide sole and rubber stop heel, the dressy bowling shoe is ready for any formal event. Classic black laces finish the exterior design for a more modern style. Set to be released in Spring 2025, the new shoe will be available via Dover Street Market. Fresh off of adidas’ numerous dress shoe remixes, this new bowling silhouette offers loyal fans another opportunity to showcase their favorite brand on almost any occasion.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Get ready for a new JJJJound and New Balance collaboration
JJJJound New Balance product photo

There’s no doubt that JJJJound and New Balance are some of the footwear industry’s most established partnerships. With a series of collaborative sneakers behind them, it’s a consistent pairing you can always count on. For fans of New Balance and JJJJound, these designs allow counting on a versatile and stylish subdued sneaker. Even though they’re collaborative shoes, these sneakers are far from just collector's items. A staple shoe in any wardrobe, the JJJJound x New Balance partnership continues to impress. In their newest drop, the two brands are working together on another retro design that will certainly become a must-have sneaker for the year. 
JJJJound x New Balance 993 in Mushroom/White

As part of one of two new designs set to be released by JJJJound x New Balance, the 993 in Mushroom/White design is a classic shoe to have in your wardrobe for 2025. Crafted with brown and grey mesh and suede uppers, this earth-toned shoe is a lowkey design that prefers versatility over flashiness. Adding a touch of flair is JJJJound’s simple branding placed along the heel and sockliner. Along with the co-branded packaging, the shoe will arrive with a second pair of laces in black that can add another hue to your look. Along with the Mushroom/White hue, the two are set to release a brown and black counterpart later. Those looking to amplify their closet with a versatile pair can purchase the Mushroom/White combination starting January 16 via JJJJound’s web store. On January 17, users can also access the sneaker via New Balance’s website.

Read more
CLOT and adidas gear up for the Lunar New Year with new sneakers
CLOT, adidas release new sneaker
close up on laces of black sneakers on red carpet

While the start of the Lunar New Year doesn’t begin until January 29, many footwear brands are getting a head start on the activities with brand-new themed releases. Joining the list of brands is the partnership between CLOT and adidas. Previously, these two brands sent waves through the trends with their remixed iteration of the Superstar sneaker. Using the same silhouette, these brands are starting the year with a new collaborative sneaker that is the perfect shoe for the Lunar New Year. Using hints of “Year of the Snake,” both brands have added style and flair to the design many adored in the past year. 
CLOT x adidas Superstar “Lunar New Year”

 

Read more
Salehe Bembury and New Balance announce a surprising collaboration
New Balance, Salehe Bembury release new sneaker
side view of new balance sneakers

While it seems as if New Balance always has a new collaboration in the works, the athletic company still manages to surprise with each release. Via retailer, A Ma Maniére, New Balance and Salehe Bembury unveiled a brand new design ideal for neutral lovers. Using only small hints of vivid color throughout the shoe, this release is perfect for those looking to add a luxurious touch to their wardrobe in the new year. Although the sneaker appears to be your everyday sneaker, hidden details let users make a statement at the lift of a foot. Unlike previous New Balance collaborations, this partnership is only available via a draw, making it an even more exclusive design. 
Salehe Bembury New Balance Made in UK 1500 V1

In this new release, both Salehe Bembury and New Balance opted for a subtle approach on the 1500 model, while infusing bold details. Warm beige suede overlays, gray mesh on the toe box, and gray leather on the collar compose the shoe's exterior. The branded logo on the tongue and heel adds a pop of bright yellow to the design. For those looking for a bigger pop of color, the sneaker’s soles offer a chance for a statement-style moment. The tan-yellow midsole is updated with a brown block at the heel, while a purple and orange accent is found on the side. The grey outsoles are also emphasized with a green panel in the center heel and a bright blue accent on the heel. This collaborative sneaker is priced at $275 and will be sold to those picked in a lottery conducted via A Ma Maniére. Only those chosen in the raffle will get the opportunity to purchase the sneaker instantly.

Read more