New Wales Bonner, adidas Samba

Although the adidas Samba has been transformed plenty of times, the latest collaboration with Wales Bonner is like nothing you’ve seen before. In their fourth year of partnership, Wales Bonner and adidas have successfully created many iconic moments, including the revival of some of their fastest shoes. However, in their latest release, these two brands have developed a unique style that adds sophistication and style to the famous sneaker. Releasing in time for their Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, the latest collaborative shoe is as unique and fashion-forward as their previous work.

Wales Bonner x adidas FW 2024

In this vast collection, Wales Bonner gives the classic Samba style an upgrade with two new colorways and unique texture. This upgrade sees the Samaba design in navy and brown options, completely decked out in crocodile-printed leather uppers, basket-weaved tongues, and topstitches on the heel. In a brand new design, the Samba Millennium sees the classic design and gives it a few added touches. Available in two colorways, the Samba Millennium consists of two-toned uppers of smooth leather up to the quarter and added crocodile-printed leather on the heel. The color combinations for the Samba Millennium are silver with brown crocodile leather and mustard yellow with navy blue crocodile leather.

Besides the Samba remixes, Wales Bonner has also given the Superstar sneaker the crocodile treatment. This shoe has the same crocodile-printed leather, patent leather stripes, and a satin lining. The Superstar is available in the same white and black combination we are accustomed to. This collection is now available via the adidas website, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers. Those looking to purchase will find the prices range from $250 to $280.

