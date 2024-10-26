 Skip to main content
The Wales Bonner, adidas collab is here – and it’s a luxury refresh

New Wales Bonner, adidas Samba

By
person wearing croc superstar sneakers
adidas / adidas

Although the adidas Samba has been transformed plenty of times, the latest collaboration with Wales Bonner is like nothing you’ve seen before. In their fourth year of partnership, Wales Bonner and adidas have successfully created many iconic moments, including the revival of some of their fastest shoes. However, in their latest release, these two brands have developed a unique style that adds sophistication and style to the famous sneaker. Releasing in time for their Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, the latest collaborative shoe is as unique and fashion-forward as their previous work.

Wales Bonner x adidas FW 2024

model wearing blue croc leather printed sneaker
Adidas / Adidas

In this vast collection, Wales Bonner gives the classic Samba style an upgrade with two new colorways and unique texture. This upgrade sees the Samaba design in navy and brown options, completely decked out in crocodile-printed leather uppers, basket-weaved tongues, and topstitches on the heel. In a brand new design, the Samba Millennium sees the classic design and gives it a few added touches. Available in two colorways, the Samba Millennium consists of two-toned uppers of smooth leather up to the quarter and added crocodile-printed leather on the heel. The color combinations for the Samba Millennium are silver with brown crocodile leather and mustard yellow with navy blue crocodile leather. 

Besides the Samba remixes, Wales Bonner has also given the Superstar sneaker the crocodile treatment. This shoe has the same crocodile-printed leather, patent leather stripes, and a satin lining. The Superstar is available in the same white and black combination we are accustomed to. This collection is now available via the adidas website, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers. Those looking to purchase will find the prices range from $250 to $280. 

Buy Now

After seven years, Rahul Mishra and Tod’s collaboration is finally here
Rahul Mishra and Tod's collaboration is here
Rahul Tod's black loafer standing on toe against platform

It’s not unusual for collaborations between brands to take a lengthy time. The process of two creatives coming together and mixing ideas and brands is one that takes a while to flesh out. However, for a collaboration to take almost seven years to come to fruition is hard to come by. The collaboration between Rahul Mishra and Tod’s has been a long time coming, with challenges like the pandemic standing in the way. This partnership is now available under the umbrella of Tod’s Factory, which has become Tod’s creative workshop to collaborate with other designers and brands. The result of Rahul Mishra and Tod’s collaboration is a uniquely ornate and decorative capsule collection that caters to all of the richness and luxury of Indian design. 
Rahul Mishra X Tod’s Exclusive Collection

As part of this exclusive collection, Rahul Mishra and Tod’s have created women’s and men’s pieces which have distinct nods to the designer’s Indian heritage. Some of Tod’s most iconic designs have been transformed and recrafted with unique details that give your wardrobe life and luxury. Each piece has hand-embroidered artwork created by expert Kaagar artisans using generational skills and talent. With this amount of detail behind each stitch, this collaboration is much more about the detail and craftsmanship behind the designs. These hand-embroidered details include Rahul’s iconic design of the Tree of Life. 

Sabah’s first dress shoe is here — and it’s amazing
Sabah's first dress shoe is here
man sitting on bench wearing black slipper shoes

Sabah knows what it takes to create a comfortable and elevated shoe for everyday moments. However, in their latest release, the brand is taking that same function and design and managed to craft a sophisticated dress shoe that won’t tire you out. Sabah is inspired by traditional Turkish slippers and gives them a modern update. With this unique design and quality materials, Sabah has become a go-to for footwear that delivers comfort without compromising style. This new shoe, Sabah’s Bolo, gives wearers the option to don a unique dress shoe that’s easy to style and easier to wear. As part of Sabah’s expansion, this dress shoe is only a small peek into what this brand can offer in the future. 
The Bolo: Your new dress shoe
 

Crafted handmade out of Italian leather in El Paso, the Bolo shoe is a well-crafted design in a sleek and elegant silhouette. With a double-stacked outsole made in Mexico and genuine leather, the Bolo shoe will mold around your feet over time to give ultimate comfort with longer wear. While some dress shoes can be painful to wear, the Bolo is made with the intention of long-lasting wear and tear. The outer polish gives the design texture and uniqueness in tone in each shoe. Although the design is classic and timeless, it’s Bolo’s detailed craftsmanship that truly makes it a quality investment. The Bolo shoe can be purchased via Sabah for $365. Although the brand’s other designs come in various hues, the Bolo shoe can only be found in the classic Onyx black shade.

Native Shoes’ reimagines its fan-fave lifestyle sneaker
New Native Shoes sneakers are here
person tying shoe in subway

Although Native Shoes have become a staple among families and younger children, their newest release is for a new demographic. In celebration of their 15th anniversary, Native Shoes is rereleasing their 2014 Apollo design in a new lifestyle sneaker. Even though the brand already has a lengthy men's and women's collection, the Apollo 10 sneaker is a redesigned shoe that creates a more sophisticated silhouette. Incorporating new comfort-centered technology, this sneaker balances Native’s need for practicality with an elevated design. By using purposeful materials, Apollo 10 also pays homage to the brand’s mission of lowering their environmental impact. 
The reimagined Apollo 10 sneaker

For Native’s new release, users will find three new colors for everyday looks. At $135, the Apollo 10 sneaker will be available in bone white, quicksand brown, and brown. Unlike previous Native designs, the Apollo 10 uses a rubber outsole for durable traction, a microfiber upper made from recycled materials, a stretchy PU, a microfiber lining with padding for comfort, and an added heel loop for easier access. The Apollo 10’s midsole also comes with Supercritical Sugarlite, Native Shoe’s new foaming process that utilizes fewer chemicals in its production. Unlike other designs, this release is made for an older demographic rather than adopting designs in adult sizes. 

