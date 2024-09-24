 Skip to main content
You can finally get these marathon sneakers thanks to a Wales Bonner, Adidas collaboration

You'll want to snap these up

By
person wearing Adidas WB Adios Neftenga
Adidas / Adidas

If there’s one collaboration that’s delivered time after time, it’s the partnership between Grace Wales Bonner and Adidas. The brains behind the revival of the Samba sneakers, Wales Bonner is once again bringing an iconic Adidas design into the mainstream. This time around, the British designer is taking on the Adios Neftenga, one of Adidas’ most iconic shoes that was never released to the public. First seen in 2008, the Adios Neftenga was introduced to audiences when worn by Ethiopian runner Haile Gebrselassie during the Berlin Marathon of that year. When Gebrselassie took first place, the Adios Neftenga officially became one of the fastest running shoes in the world. Unfortunately for enthusiasts, the shoe was never released to the public. 

Adidas’ Adios Neftenga 

product photo of adidas neftenga shoes
Adidas / Adidas

With Wales Bonner’s help, Adidas is releasing the Adios Neftenga for the first time to audiences in a reboot that’s almost exact to the original. In this iteration, the Adios Neftenga comes equipped with the brand’s famed Adiprene foam midsole, an exceptional feature that helps against bounce and adds comfort. Added features include suede piping along the front and Wales Bonner’s labeling on the tongue. Rounding out this release, the Adios Neftenga comes in the iconic yellow and black colorway that Gabrselassie first wore. A faithful redesign, this new sneaker is a great chance for those who wished for a release in 2008. 

Those wanting to get their hands on one of Adidas’ most iconic never-released designs will have a chance to do so via the Wales Bonner site, Adidas, Adidas’ Confirmed app, and selected retailers for the price of $220. As with the Samba sneakers, there’s a good chance we will see this sneaker released in more color combinations; however, none will hold the history as the yellow/black mix.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
