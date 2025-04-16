Lacoste continues to bring the future to footwear with new sneakers

Fresh off their Parisian launch, Lacoste is getting ready to formally introduce us all to the L003 Neo Shot. With new hues, the new additions to Lacoste’s footwear collection are a futuristic touch for this heritage brand. While Lacoste has made waves in recent years with its prominence in tennis-inspired apparel and shoes, this new sneaker is the perfect way to bring a new side to the brand. Donning futuristic features and robust details, this chunky shoe is a blend of traditional performance footwear and modern trends. This dynamic project is luxe and enticing, along with a new campaign choreographed by Nicolas Huchard and featuring Chinese dancer XiaoYi Liu.

The Lacoste L003 Neo Shot continues to shine

With a total of eight new colorways, the Lacoste L003 Neo Shot continues to add a cutting-edge style to Lacoste’s lineup. New colors like Orange/Red and Burgundy/Pink add a bolder look to the collection for those yearning for a statement touch. Other new finds like White/Off-White and Light Grey/Grey continue the neutral and minimalist look for those wanting a more subdued design. The overall design and silhouette remain the same with its premium mesh, synthetic, and nubuck upper blend. Still featured is the sneaker’s oversized molded rubber sole, which adds a stroke of retro-futurism to the sneaker that catches the eye. Available via the Lacoste web store, the new colors retail for the same price of $125. As Lacoste continues to grow its modern footwear offerings, there’s no doubt that the L003 Neo Shot is an example of what’s to come for this iconic brand.