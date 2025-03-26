On releases new tennis-inspired sneaker – and it’s their chicest design

While there are few ways to combine white and green in a footwear design, On has created a refreshed version of a favorite color combination. While classically attached to the adidas Stan Smith sneaker, the green and white color combination is a sleek and classic palette that fuses color in a subdued manner. Giving nods to the traditional tennis sneaker, this color combination is now the base of On’s next sneaker release. Donning a sporty luxe design, the newest shoe of On’s lineup rivals those classic tennis shoes with a few modern upgrades. Along with Revolve and FRWD, this new collaboration group has decided to upgrade a safe go-to style for a new generation that looks to add color to their elevated athleisure fits.

FRWD, Revolve & On Cloudnova Form 2

Using On’ Cloudnova Form 2 sneaker, the trio has come together for a new “Abundant Green” colorway. Taking notes from classic tennis sneakers, the group has crafted a new design that showcases white, green, gold, and yellow tones that pay homage to the sport. The sneaker utilizes mesh, rubber uppers, perforated tongues, and rubber soles. Also featured on the shoe are the brand’s Zero-Gravity foam midsole and Speedboard technology, which add cushion and bounce to the design. Exclusively sold on Revolve and FRWD, the sneaker retails for $150. While On has made significant waves through its practical running shoes, this release proves it is much more than a performance sneaker. Combining style and technology, On is expanding its lineup for a well-rounded collection you can wear on and off the field.

Shop Now