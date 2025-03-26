 Skip to main content
On releases new tennis-inspired sneaker – and it’s their chicest design

While there are few ways to combine white and green in a footwear design, On has created a refreshed version of a favorite color combination. While classically attached to the adidas Stan Smith sneaker, the green and white color combination is a sleek and classic palette that fuses color in a subdued manner. Giving nods to the traditional tennis sneaker, this color combination is now the base of On’s next sneaker release. Donning a sporty luxe design, the newest shoe of On’s lineup rivals those classic tennis shoes with a few modern upgrades. Along with Revolve and FRWD, this new collaboration group has decided to upgrade a safe go-to style for a new generation that looks to add color to their elevated athleisure fits. 

FRWD, Revolve & On Cloudnova Form 2 

product photo on cloudnova 2
On / On

Using On’ Cloudnova Form 2 sneaker, the trio has come together for a new “Abundant Green” colorway. Taking notes from classic tennis sneakers, the group has crafted a new design that showcases white, green, gold, and yellow tones that pay homage to the sport. The sneaker utilizes mesh, rubber uppers, perforated tongues, and rubber soles. Also featured on the shoe are the brand’s Zero-Gravity foam midsole and Speedboard technology, which add cushion and bounce to the design. Exclusively sold on Revolve and FRWD, the sneaker retails for $150. While On has made significant waves through its practical running shoes, this release proves it is much more than a performance sneaker. Combining style and technology, On is expanding its lineup for a well-rounded collection you can wear on and off the field.

side profile of wallabee clarks bodega shoe

For Boston-based brand Bodega, bringing the New England touch isn’t difficult. True to the style of the region, Bodega joins Clarks in reimagining the classic Wallabee shoe for a unique prep-inspired shoe that is statement and fun. The new collaborative shoe is anything but simple, infusing various classic New England patterns and textiles. However, even though the Wallabee design combines various patterns, the sophisticated nature allows this new release to remain an elevated option. With plenty of intricate details that bring the same aesthetic throughout the shoe, the Clarks and Bodega partnership is an immersive collaboration that brings a modern touch to a traditional silhouette. 
Bodega x Clarks Patchwork Wallabee 3.0 “Northeast Corridor”

Dubbed the “Northeast Corridor,” this remixed version of the Wallabee is an ode to New England style. Using an eclectic patchwork pattern, the Wallabee has an intricate upper composed of duck canvas, multi-colored tweeds, and weathered leather. Bringing these various materials together is one subdued color palette that muted tones, giving it a more sophisticated and elevated appearance. Keeping with the charm, the shoe also features a boat collar, custom dubraes, and alternate rope laces that make the design feel cohesive and memorable. Embossed co-branding is found on small leather patches that hang from the eyelets. To finish the design, Clarks’ signature crepe sole brings a varied hue to the shoe. With a preppy-inspired design, this Wallabee is a must for anyone looking to elevate their look without losing their personality. Available via Bodega and Clarks on March 27, the shoe will retail for $170.

photo of norda 005 sneaker

It’s no secret that the athletic company, norda, knows its way around a running shoe. For some time now, the brand has become a staple for its durable and advanced features that give every runner a comfortable and stylish fit. With an entire section of the website dedicated to some of the most extreme athletic achievements accomplished with the help of norda, it’s no wonder why runners have come to embrace the brand entirely. In their newest release, norda takes it to the next level with a new shoe that offers ‘Speed For A Lifetime.’ With a new campaign geared toward the shoe’s durability and longevity, the new sneaker is all about the tech that enables runners to continue reaching their goals. Combining lightweight features and performance tech, the new ‘super’ sneaker is a must for anyone looking to hit the trails soon. 
Keep running with norda 005

 

close up on new balance stone island sneaker

Continuing their collaboration, Stone Island and New Balance again reclaim a classic silhouette. A modern reimagining of a traditional sneaker, the new collaborative sneaker includes all of the brand's performance details. Donning a vintage iteration, the new sneaker is about meshing the two brands' vision for innovation. Using Stone Island’s signature Raso Gommato fabric as inspiration, the design is a classic mix of two iconic brands. The Raso Gammato, inspired by military fabric, has been a part of the Italian brand’s heritage since the 80s. This iconic fabric returns to another classic staple, the New Balance 998. Although this long-term partnership has seen various designs, this release marks the first time the duo has created a Made in USA sneaker, making this an even more special drop. 
New Balance x Stone Island 998 Made in USA “Raso Gommato”

Taking on the historic 998 model, New Balance and Stone Island have reimagined one of the athletic brand’s most recognizable silhouettes. First introduced in 1993, the New Balance 998 became the first sneaker to incorporate the brand’s ABZORB cushioning, a centerpiece to New Balance’s mission for comfort and performance. In this new sneaker, the duo uses Stone Island’s Raso Gommato, a polyurethane-coated canvas material, for the shoe’s upper. Nubuck overlays and reflective details add texture and dimension to the design’s body. Also included are the classic “N” logo, heel tab, and upper accents. The sneaker will come in a mauve, deep plum, and copper maroon colorway for the drop. To mark the special release, co-branding details can be found throughout the design with the words “new balance 998” and “stone island product research.” Although pricing has not yet been revealed, the sneaker is set to drop on March 27 via Stone Island’s website and select retailers. However, access is limited to those with a valid MyStoneIsland account.

