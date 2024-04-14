 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

LeBron James-backed Stan Smith documentary celebrates a tennis and sneaker icon

What you need to know about this Stan Smith documentary

Joe Allen
By
Stan Smith standing on a dock.
Who is Stan Smith?

If you’ve got any understanding of sneakers, you likely know the name Stan Smith. That doesn’t necessarily mean that you know who Stan Smith is, but a new documentary may help you answer that question. Who Is Stan Smith? is a new documentary film that will tell the story of Stan Smith’s trajectory as a star in the world of tennis and the way he transitioned into a trailblazer in the world of fashion. The film is directed by Danny Lee and is produced by LeBron JamesMaverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Alexandra Dell, and Donald Dell.

When will the film hit theaters?

Who is Stan Smith - Teaser

The film is set to begin its theatrical run on May 3 when it will premiere in New York City. It will debut in Los Angeles on May 10, and also roll out to other cities after that, including  Atlanta, Washington D.C., Dallas, Denver, San Diego, Honolulu, San Francisco, Newport, Columbus, St. Louis, Arlington, Scottsdale, Cambridge, Indianapolis, Annapolis, Eugene, Frankfort, Royal Oak, Canton, Hartford, Novi, Plymouth, Hilton Head Island, and more.

Recommended Videos

The film’s official synopsis hints at the fact that, in spite of the fact that everyone knows Stan Smith’s name, far few know who he is.

Related

“More than the namesake of one of the most iconic sneakers, Stan Smith has lived a champion’s life on and off the tennis court,” it reads. “Chronicling his rise from collegiate superstar to World No.1 and beyond, Smith blazed new paths for athletes, both as a fashion icon and a humanitarian. Complete with intimate first-person accounts and dynamic archival materials, Who Is Stan Smith? is a powerful and inspiring portrait of the man behind the shoe that became a movement.”

Lebron James has become a hugely successful mogul

LeBron James
The Athletic

Even as he continues to prove his outstanding athleticism and longevity on the court, Lebron James has also taken plenty of opportunities to expand his sources of income beyond his NBA salary. That includes producing documentaries like Who Is Stan Smith? and other TV series and movies in partnership with Maverick Carter. He’s also got numerous endorsement deals and has even acted in a few projects himself, including Space Jam: A New Legacy, which hit theaters in 2021.

James is also a partial owner of numerous sports teams outside of the NBA, including several soccer teams and the Pittsburgh Penguins. James, who is the oldest player in the league at age 39, has said that he wants to own an NBA team once his team in the league is over. This will, of course, keep him involved in the NBA, but even then, it won’t be the only thing he spends his time. Lebron is an athlete and competitor, but he’s also a business man, and Who Is Stan Smith? is just one thing he’s invested his time in.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
How to cut a torpedo cigar: The proper way to prepare the unique size
Torpedo Cigars up close from Oliva, Ramon Bueso, and Padilla.

You don't want to take too much off the top when cutting a cigar, just enough to let the smoke and flavors pass through. But all bets are off when cutting an unusual size, like a torpedo cigar. That's because the head -- the end where you cut -- is shaped like the sharp edge of a torpedo. It comes to a point that can make cutting, at least with traditional cutters and tools, a bit contentious. So, if you've never had the pleasure of smoking a torpedo-style cigar before, you might find yourself a little confused when prepping for the experience. This guide will walk you through how to cut a torpedo cigar, point out some things you might want to know, and I'll even share a few of my favorite torpedo smokes. Let's discuss.
How to cut a torpedo cigar the right way

If you're learning how to cut a cigar, you can always start with our Ultimate Beginner's Guide. The trick is to snip a little off the head, not a huge chunk, to let the smoke pass through the cigar, delivering loads of flavor and nuance as you draw through it. A common mistake beginners make is to chop off too much, especially when using a straight cutter. If this is your first time, I highly recommend -- it's a style of cutter that has a backstop behind the guillotine so you don't chop too much off.

Read more
The best Joaquin Phoenix movies, ranked
Joker

Joaquin Phoenix straddles the line between Hollywood headliner and obscure superstar. Hailing from a show business family littered with talented performers (such as the late River Phoenix), Joaquin loves to throw himself into the depths of morally gray characters who make grave decisions without the ability to react in a morally clear manner. His versatility allows him to play the sidekick or the lead, and his dedication to the craft of filmmaking always makes a Phoenix movie feel unique and on-brand.

Joaquin Phoenix will be back at the front of box office tickets later this year with the release of Joker 2. Before that sequel, fans should brush up on their favorite movies with him in the spotlight to truly appreciate his acting style. These are the best Joaquin Phoenix movies, from daring biopics to superhero adaptations with a wicked flair.

Read more
The 12 best Jeff Bridges movies, ranked
The Dude has a long and storied career to celebrate
Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski

Actor, writer, and producer of film and music, Jeff Bridges is a household name that any movie lover should know. Born in true stardom fashion in L.A. to two already famous actors, Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, Jeff still showed his worth as an actor by proving it time and time again. Starting at the young age of 17, Jeff had already featured as an extra in a few films and shows (some of his parents’ as well as others) before going out on his own to really get a taste for showbiz.
Pursuing his dreams never got in the way of his other life accomplishments though, like joining the Coast Guard right when he turned 18. Jeff strived to be a man of many talents. During his eight years of service, he landed his first breakout role in the timeless The Last Picture Show (we will get to that shortly), which was only the beginning of his long career in film.
As will be shown in our list today, Bridges took on countless roles that challenged him emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Some of which even helped him hone lifelong talents, musical and otherwise. Lots of people may think they know all of Bridges’ great films, but there are a few on this list that may surprise you and make you say “How could I, a great film fan, have possibly missed that one?.” We’re here to tell you: You’re not alone. Jeff took his acting talents to work with numerous different award-winning writers, directors, producers, and other actors over the years, which we’ve taken the time to rank. So here is our list of the top 10 best Jeff Bridges movies of all time.

12. Iron Man (2008)

Read more