What you need to know about this Stan Smith documentary

If you’ve got any understanding of sneakers, you likely know the name Stan Smith. That doesn’t necessarily mean that you know who Stan Smith is, but a new documentary may help you answer that question. Who Is Stan Smith? is a new documentary film that will tell the story of Stan Smith’s trajectory as a star in the world of tennis and the way he transitioned into a trailblazer in the world of fashion. The film is directed by Danny Lee and is produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Alexandra Dell, and Donald Dell.

When will the film hit theaters?

Who is Stan Smith - Teaser

The film is set to begin its theatrical run on May 3 when it will premiere in New York City. It will debut in Los Angeles on May 10, and also roll out to other cities after that, including Atlanta, Washington D.C., Dallas, Denver, San Diego, Honolulu, San Francisco, Newport, Columbus, St. Louis, Arlington, Scottsdale, Cambridge, Indianapolis, Annapolis, Eugene, Frankfort, Royal Oak, Canton, Hartford, Novi, Plymouth, Hilton Head Island, and more.

The film’s official synopsis hints at the fact that, in spite of the fact that everyone knows Stan Smith’s name, far few know who he is.

“More than the namesake of one of the most iconic sneakers, Stan Smith has lived a champion’s life on and off the tennis court,” it reads. “Chronicling his rise from collegiate superstar to World No.1 and beyond, Smith blazed new paths for athletes, both as a fashion icon and a humanitarian. Complete with intimate first-person accounts and dynamic archival materials, Who Is Stan Smith? is a powerful and inspiring portrait of the man behind the shoe that became a movement.”

Lebron James has become a hugely successful mogul

Even as he continues to prove his outstanding athleticism and longevity on the court, Lebron James has also taken plenty of opportunities to expand his sources of income beyond his NBA salary. That includes producing documentaries like Who Is Stan Smith? and other TV series and movies in partnership with Maverick Carter. He’s also got numerous endorsement deals and has even acted in a few projects himself, including Space Jam: A New Legacy, which hit theaters in 2021.

James is also a partial owner of numerous sports teams outside of the NBA, including several soccer teams and the Pittsburgh Penguins. James, who is the oldest player in the league at age 39, has said that he wants to own an NBA team once his team in the league is over. This will, of course, keep him involved in the NBA, but even then, it won’t be the only thing he spends his time. Lebron is an athlete and competitor, but he’s also a business man, and Who Is Stan Smith? is just one thing he’s invested his time in.

