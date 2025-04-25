This Pharrell x Adidas sneaker is coming back in an ultra-limited release

In addition to his fame as a musician, Pharrell Williams has made a significant impact in various industries, including fashion. Appointed Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director, Williams has previously dabbled in creating statement pieces that turn heads. Recently, Williams and his long-term partner, Adidas, have announced the return of one of the athletic brand’s most lightweight marathon sneakers. In honor of the London Marathon, the pair is rereleasing one of the most iconic designs ever in an ultra-limited release that will leave many hanging. The limited-edition sneakers are one of the lightest from the brand, having been released only once before. Previously teased by Williams himself at the Paris Olympics, these sneakers are now being released again, albeit in limited quantities.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1

For this super limited edition release, William and Adidas are giving fans another chance at the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1. This exclusive sneaker weighs only 138 grams, making it one of the lightest running sneakers in the industry. Equipped with a paper-thin upper and outsole, this sneaker shaves off everything you don’t. Set to release on April 26, before the London Marathon, this sneaker can be found at the End. Clothing store in the Carnaby neighborhood in London. Pricing is set at $500. Although only 85 pairs will be released, fans of the silhouette won’t have to wait long for a similar release. The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2 and the new Adizero design are set to be released in the coming weeks.