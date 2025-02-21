Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour watches shine with gold, platinum, and vibrant stones

Louis Vuitton is a luxury brand that everyone knows, and they’ve designed plenty of high-end timepieces that make a statement. Now, they’ve debuted two limited high-end releases in the Tambour collection. The first Tambour Chronograph was released in 2003, and the collection last got a revamp in 2023. The brand went back to the drawing board again, and they switched up the materials.

These two new watches are made from gold and platinum, but they have the same design. The bezel is accentuated by a ring of high-quality stones that gives the front face a shiny appearance.

While the platinum edition was rolled out with a set of stones that form a rainbow, the gold version has stones that draw inspiration from a Louis Vuitton accessory that dates back to the 20th century—Vuittonite. The Vuittonite had an interesting orange color, one of the reasons why Louis Vuitton breathed life into the Tambour model with yellow stones.

It’s worthwhile noting that the gold version has a black dial that blends perfectly with the casing. The platinum edition, on the other hand, features a white dial that complements the metallic luster of the casing and bezel. Thanks to the high-quality finishes, each watch has an interesting shine that makes the front face look amazing. Hour markers are also made from high-quality stones.

When it comes to performance, each watch runs on the LFT023 caliber, which delivers a 50-hour power reserve.

The platinum edition is priced at $160,000, and the gold version is priced at $140,000.