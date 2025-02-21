 Skip to main content
Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour watches shine with gold, platinum, and vibrant stones

Louis Vuitton sets the standards with new Tambour models

Louis Vuitton Tambour Platinum Rainbow
Louis Vuitton is a luxury brand that everyone knows, and they’ve designed plenty of high-end timepieces that make a statement. Now, they’ve debuted two limited high-end releases in the Tambour collection. The first Tambour Chronograph was released in 2003, and the collection last got a revamp in 2023. The brand went back to the drawing board again, and they switched up the materials.

These two new watches are made from gold and platinum, but they have the same design. The bezel is accentuated by a ring of high-quality stones that gives the front face a shiny appearance.

While the platinum edition was rolled out with a set of stones that form a rainbow, the gold version has stones that draw inspiration from a Louis Vuitton accessory that dates back to the 20th century—Vuittonite. The Vuittonite had an interesting orange color, one of the reasons why Louis Vuitton breathed life into the Tambour model with yellow stones.

It’s worthwhile noting that the gold version has a black dial that blends perfectly with the casing. The platinum edition, on the other hand, features a white dial that complements the metallic luster of the casing and bezel. Thanks to the high-quality finishes, each watch has an interesting shine that makes the front face look amazing. Hour markers are also made from high-quality stones.

When it comes to performance, each watch runs on the LFT023 caliber, which delivers a 50-hour power reserve.

The platinum edition is priced at $160,000, and the gold version is priced at $140,000.

Sotheby’s to auction rare Breguet timepieces, including King George IV’s watch
An auction that explores Breguet history
Sotheby's will host one of the largest watch auction events in 2025, focusing only on Breguet watches. Since 2025 is Breguet’s 250th anniversary, Sotheby's will do something special to honor one of the most popular watch brands of the 21st century.

Well, Breguet has a very rich history, so rare timepieces might pop up at this auction event. Sotheby, in partnership with Breguet, will unveil one of the most sought-after timepieces of all time—a perpétuelle tact watch that was created for King George IV. The watch dates back to 1827, and has both a date display and a power reserve. The king's monogram is featured on the caseback.

Panerai’s new Submersible QuarantaQuattro: A tribute to Mike Horn’s resilience
Panerai launches another watch that's inspired by Mike Horn
Mike Horn has always been quite popular for his resiliency and adventurous spirit. The latest Panerai watch, the Submersible QuarantaQuattro Mike Horn, passes down this spirit by diving into a new world inspired by Mike Horn’s resilience—a trait that took him through challenging expeditions in different parts of the world.

Mike Horn is one of the few explorers who traveled across the world without relying on cars or motorboats—he did all this on foot.

G-Shock teams up with J Balvin for bold new watch collaboration
J-Balvin teams up with g-shock on a new watch
G-shock just partnered with a major music artist—J Balvin—on a new watch. It turns out that this G-shock timepiece comes with a special Latin inscription that pays tribute to the artist. Apart from that, it is complemented by a lightning logo, a visual representation of the kind of performance that J Balvin puts on.

