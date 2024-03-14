Louis Vuitton debuts Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour

Louis Vuitton, truly the definition of luxury and a wealthy aesthetic, continues to push the boundaries of haute horlogerie with its latest masterpiece, the Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour. Amidst Louis Vuitton’s move towards the luxury segment, there was apprehension regarding a potential departure from its innovative and whimsical designs. However, recent developments have dispelled such concerns.

Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour

Demonstrating its ability to captivate with vibrant hues, avant-garde design, and exceptional watchmaking expertise, the esteemed Parisian maison’s remarkable new timepiece features a translucent dial adorned with intricate enamel work, harking back to a historic enameling tradition.

Technical specifications

Movement: At the heart of the Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon lies the LV 104 Calibre, a mechanical marvel developed and assembled by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. This movement boasts the prestigious “Poinçon de Genève” certification, a hallmark of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

Functions: The watch features a Skeleton Flying Tourbillon, indicating hours and minutes with precision. The V tourbillon cage rotates fully in just one minute, showcasing the technical prowess behind this masterpiece.

Components: Comprising 168 meticulously crafted components, each contributing to the watch’s flawless performance and aesthetic appeal.

Power Reserve: With an impressive 80-hour power reserve, the Louis Vuitton Voyager ensures reliable timekeeping, even during extended periods of non-use.

Oscillations: Operating at a frequency of 21,600 oscillations per hour, this timepiece delivers exceptional accuracy, a hallmark of Swiss watchmaking excellence.

Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour: Aesthetics

Case: Encased in Platinum 950 and 18K white gold, the 41mm diameter case exudes sophistication with its polished and brushed finishes. The anti-reflection sapphire crystal ensures optimal visibility, while the transparent caseback offers a glimpse into the watch’s intricate inner workings.

Dial: The handmade plique-à-jour enamel dial, crafted within the in-house workshop of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, is a testament to the brand’s dedication to artisanal excellence. Each dial is a unique work of art, showcasing the beauty of this traditional enameling technique.

Set within a delicate frame, the interplay of blue and clear enamel forms nested V’s, a subtle nod to the iconic Louis Vuitton branding. At the pinnacle of the dial, a vibrant blue enamel circle marks the 12 o’clock position, serving as a striking time indicator alongside the understated luminescent hands.

Strap and Buckle: Completing the ensemble is a navy blue calf leather strap, adding a touch of refinement and versatility to the timepiece. The Platinum 950 folding buckle ensures a secure and comfortable fit, allowing the wearer to enjoy the ultimate luxury experience.

The plique-à-jour technique

In a fusion of contemporary design and age-old craftsmanship, the latest rendition of the Voyager Louis Vuitton watch marries sleek modernity with a touch of tradition through its exquisite dial. Inspired by the elegance of stained glass windows, the dial captivates with its intricate plique-à-jour enamel work, reminiscent of a masterful art piece.

The plique-à-jour technique, mentioned in its name, creates a mesmerizing stained glass effect, achieved through a complex enameling process. Originating from the Byzantine era, this technique suspends enamel between the movement’s framework, rendering it translucent like glass. Each dial undergoes five to six meticulous enamel applications, with individual firings, resulting in a masterpiece that demands over 100 hours of dedicated craftsmanship from Louis Vuitton artisans.

The verdict and price

We understand if you, like us, typically find yourself indifferent to the allure of six-figure watches and their tourbillon mechanisms. However, a closer inspection of the intricate details reveals a mesmerizing texture and luminosity, especially where the enamel’s transparency offers glimpses of the movement beneath. It’s a level of craftsmanship rarely seen, particularly in comparison to more casual timepieces.

The Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour can be bought at select retailers with the price upon request (meaning you can expect it to be rather expensive).

