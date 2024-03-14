 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Louis Vuitton’s latest watch features an intricate design and a cool stained glass effect

Louis Vuitton debuts Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour

Sarah Veldman
By
Voyager Flying Tourbillon "Poinçon de Genève" Plique-à-jour
Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton, truly the definition of luxury and a wealthy aesthetic, continues to push the boundaries of haute horlogerie with its latest masterpiece, the Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour. Amidst Louis Vuitton’s move towards the luxury segment, there was apprehension regarding a potential departure from its innovative and whimsical designs. However, recent developments have dispelled such concerns.

Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour

Voyager Flying Tourbillon "Poinçon de Genève" Plique-à-jour
Louis Vuitton

Demonstrating its ability to captivate with vibrant hues, avant-garde design, and exceptional watchmaking expertise, the esteemed Parisian maison’s remarkable new timepiece features a translucent dial adorned with intricate enamel work, harking back to a historic enameling tradition.

Recommended Videos

Technical specifications

Movement: At the heart of the Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon lies the LV 104 Calibre, a mechanical marvel developed and assembled by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. This movement boasts the prestigious “Poinçon de Genève” certification, a hallmark of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

Related

Functions: The watch features a Skeleton Flying Tourbillon, indicating hours and minutes with precision. The V tourbillon cage rotates fully in just one minute, showcasing the technical prowess behind this masterpiece.

Components: Comprising 168 meticulously crafted components, each contributing to the watch’s flawless performance and aesthetic appeal.

Power Reserve: With an impressive 80-hour power reserve, the Louis Vuitton Voyager ensures reliable timekeeping, even during extended periods of non-use.

Oscillations: Operating at a frequency of 21,600 oscillations per hour, this timepiece delivers exceptional accuracy, a hallmark of Swiss watchmaking excellence.

Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour: Aesthetics

Case: Encased in Platinum 950 and 18K white gold, the 41mm diameter case exudes sophistication with its polished and brushed finishes. The anti-reflection sapphire crystal ensures optimal visibility, while the transparent caseback offers a glimpse into the watch’s intricate inner workings.

Dial: The handmade plique-à-jour enamel dial, crafted within the in-house workshop of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, is a testament to the brand’s dedication to artisanal excellence. Each dial is a unique work of art, showcasing the beauty of this traditional enameling technique.

Set within a delicate frame, the interplay of blue and clear enamel forms nested V’s, a subtle nod to the iconic Louis Vuitton branding. At the pinnacle of the dial, a vibrant blue enamel circle marks the 12 o’clock position, serving as a striking time indicator alongside the understated luminescent hands.

Strap and Buckle: Completing the ensemble is a navy blue calf leather strap, adding a touch of refinement and versatility to the timepiece. The Platinum 950 folding buckle ensures a secure and comfortable fit, allowing the wearer to enjoy the ultimate luxury experience.

The plique-à-jour technique

In a fusion of contemporary design and age-old craftsmanship, the latest rendition of the Voyager Louis Vuitton watch marries sleek modernity with a touch of tradition through its exquisite dial. Inspired by the elegance of stained glass windows, the dial captivates with its intricate plique-à-jour enamel work, reminiscent of a masterful art piece.

The plique-à-jour technique, mentioned in its name, creates a mesmerizing stained glass effect, achieved through a complex enameling process. Originating from the Byzantine era, this technique suspends enamel between the movement’s framework, rendering it translucent like glass. Each dial undergoes five to six meticulous enamel applications, with individual firings, resulting in a masterpiece that demands over 100 hours of dedicated craftsmanship from Louis Vuitton artisans.

The verdict and price

Voyager Flying Tourbillon "Poinçon de Genève" Plique-à-jour
Louis Vuitton

We understand if you, like us, typically find yourself indifferent to the allure of six-figure watches and their tourbillon mechanisms. However, a closer inspection of the intricate details reveals a mesmerizing texture and luminosity, especially where the enamel’s transparency offers glimpses of the movement beneath. It’s a level of craftsmanship rarely seen, particularly in comparison to more casual timepieces.

The Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” Plique-à-jour can be bought at select retailers with the price upon request (meaning you can expect it to be rather expensive).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Omega drops an astonishing 6 new Seamaster Planet Ocean watches
Omega releases 6 new Seamaster Planet Ocean watches in a boutique collection
Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Boutique Collection dial

Omega has once again set hearts racing with its latest release: the Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Boutique Collection. And they did so without confetti, a major announcement, or fanfare, just as James Bond would want it. This exclusive collection comprises six stunning timepieces, each embodying the pinnacle of Omega craftsmanship. The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean series has long been revered for its robust construction, impeccable design, and exceptional performance both on land and at sea.

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Boutique Collection
First and foremost, let's talk about the aesthetics. Available in three captivating colors – grey, green, and beige – the dials of these timepieces exude sophistication and style. Rather than fundamentally altering the Seamaster Planet Ocean line, these variants serve to broaden its horizons in a chic manner, potentially enhancing its allure among casual yet fashion-savvy watch aficionados.
Technical specifications
But it's not just about looks; these watches are built to withstand the rigors of the most demanding environments. With a water resistance of 600 meters (or 60 bar), the Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M is a true diver's companion, ready to accompany you through the rain-soaked streets of a big city or a little deeper into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

Read more
Seiko unveils new watches inspired by the morning sky
Seiko Astron lineup gets 2 new GPS solar watches
Seiko Astron Morning Star GPS Solar watches

The latest Seiko watches draw inspiration from the captivating hues of dawn as sunlight gently permeates the lingering darkness. With a distinct purple gradient dial adorned with opulent gold accents, these new Seiko Astron Morning Star watches exude an air of refinement, elevating the Astron line to new heights of reverence.

Available exclusively as 1,200-piece limited editions, each watch in this exquisite collection boasts a titanium case and bracelet meticulously coated in a sleek black super-hard finish. Paired with sapphire crystals, these timepieces offer stunning aesthetics and robust durability, ensuring longevity and resilience in any setting. Water resistant up to 100 meters, they seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality, making them suitable companions for both walks through the city to work and dives in the ocean on vacation.

Read more
Braun, Hodinkee honor iconic watch designs with 2 new limited editions
Braun and Hodinkee collaborate on 2 new watches
Braun BN0279 Sub-Seconds Limited Edition For Hodinkee

Uniting their expertise, Braun and Hodinkee collaborate to celebrate timeless designs with the launch of exclusive limited-edition watches. This fusion harmonizes Braun's sleek design philosophy with Hodinkee's horological mastery, resulting in watches that seamlessly blend style and functionality.

Your Braun watch has a long history
Founded in Frankfurt in 1921 by visionary Max Braun, Braun's legacy thrives on innovation. Max's pioneering spirit led to milestones like integrating radio and record player functionalities into a single device in 1932. After Max's passing in 1951, his sons, Artur and Erwin, propelled Braun to new heights.

Read more