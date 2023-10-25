Only 10 of these $500k watches will be made

Gentlemen, the world of luxury watches has just received a seismic shockwave. The esteemed Louis Vuitton, synonymous with opulence, style, and timeless luxury, has taken the art of horology to unprecedented heights. Forget what you thought you knew about watches for men because Louis Vuitton’s latest creation is about to rewrite the rules.

Enter the Louis Vuitton LVRR-01 Chronographe à Sonnerie, a watch that not only tells time but dances to its own rhythm, all thanks to a groundbreaking collaboration with the Swiss master watchmaker Rexhep Rexhepi. The creative genius behind the independent Swiss brand Akrivia brings his exceptional expertise to this partnership. With a reputation for pushing the boundaries of watchmaking, Rexhepi has added a layer of artistry and innovation that’s evident in every detail of the LVRR-01.

Integrated Akrivia and Louis Vuitton logos

Aesthetically speaking, the Louis Vuitton LVRR-01 Chronographe à Sonnerie is a double-faced wonder. On one side, when worn on your wrist, you’re greeted with a captivating tinted sapphire dial, revealing the intricate dance of the movement within. Look closely, and you’ll spot the “v” in Akrivia, cleverly integrated into the iconic LV emblem. This detail is not just a subtle nod but a bold declaration of this partnership’s audacity. In the world of luxury watches, where brand logos are cherished, it’s revolutionary to witness a fusion of two iconic symbols.

Recommended Videos

Turn the watch over, and a white grand feu enamel dial awaits you. It’s a more traditional approach, paying homage to Louis Vuitton’s rich history. This side resonates with the classic charm of Louis Vuitton, while the front embodies the modern, contemporary spirit of Akrivia. It’s like having two watches in one, depending on which side you choose to reveal.

Luxury watches are all about the details, and the LVRR-01 leaves no stone unturned. The case, measuring 46 mm in diameter, is crafted from white gold, and the guilloché dial is pure eye candy, as is the black alligator strap. Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram is subtly etched on the LVRR-01’s case back, a nod to the brand’s iconic heritage.

But it’s not just about looks; it’s the mechanics that truly make this watch a horological marvel. Crafted from the ground up by Rexhep Rexhepi, the LVRR-01 features a new tourbillon movement. The translucent dial on the front flaunts six gold cubes filled with translucent fired enamel, a nod to the innovative Louis Vuitton Spin Time jumping-hours display. This is a watch that not only marks time but does so with the precision and flair of a masterful conductor.

The sound of time

What sets this timepiece apart is its chime complication. When you activate the chronograph function, it doesn’t just start the stopwatch; it also initiates a sonnerie that chimes for each elapsed minute. This is where the LVRR-01 truly breaks new ground. Louis Vuitton and Akrivia proudly assert that it’s the first time a sonnerie mechanism has been integrated into a chronograph wristwatch for elapsed time.

The heart of this masterpiece is the bespoke movement, carefully designed to maximize the exhibition dial’s visual impact. The inverted design places the chronograph and chiming mechanisms on the front, allowing the intricacies of the movement to be visible when you peer into the dial. Each component of the movement is treated to exquisite finishing, showcasing fine details, such as anglage and black polishing.

The LVRR-01 is driven by twin barrels, with one powering the timekeeping and chronograph functions while the other fuels the chime. However, Rexhepi ingeniously connects the second barrel to the gear train, ensuring that the complications have sufficient energy without disturbing the movement. The sonnerie and second barrel are synchronized with a secondary escapement featuring jeweled pallets, ensuring the sonnerie strikes with precision and regularity.

The LVRR-01 defies the stereotype of oversized luxury watches with its manageable 39.5 mm case diameter and a thickness of just under 12 mm. Considering the incredible complexity of the movement and the delicacy of the chime mechanism, the size is truly remarkable. With only 10 of these extraordinary watches available, the price tag is substantial, at approximately CHF 450,000 (in the range of $500,000).

If you’re among the fortunate few to own one, you’ll receive a Louis Vuitton trunk box, hand painted with a motif inspired by the enamel dial’s chronograph scales, signed by Rexhep Rexhepi, Jean-Pierre Hagmann, and enameler Nicolas Doublel. The proceeds from this release go toward the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize, supporting the future of horological innovation.

Editors' Recommendations