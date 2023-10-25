 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Louis Vuitton teams up with Rexhep Rexhepi for a luxury watch with a first-ever feature

Only 10 of these $500k watches will be made

Sarah Veldman
By
Louis Vuitton x Akrivia Chronographe Sonnerie
Akrivia

Gentlemen, the world of luxury watches has just received a seismic shockwave. The esteemed Louis Vuitton, synonymous with opulence, style, and timeless luxury, has taken the art of horology to unprecedented heights. Forget what you thought you knew about watches for men because Louis Vuitton’s latest creation is about to rewrite the rules.

Enter the Louis Vuitton LVRR-01 Chronographe à Sonnerie, a watch that not only tells time but dances to its own rhythm, all thanks to a groundbreaking collaboration with the Swiss master watchmaker Rexhep Rexhepi. The creative genius behind the independent Swiss brand Akrivia brings his exceptional expertise to this partnership. With a reputation for pushing the boundaries of watchmaking, Rexhepi has added a layer of artistry and innovation that’s evident in every detail of the LVRR-01.

Louis Vuitton x Akrivia Chronographe Sonnerie
Akrivia

Integrated Akrivia and Louis Vuitton logos

Aesthetically speaking, the Louis Vuitton LVRR-01 Chronographe à Sonnerie is a double-faced wonder. On one side, when worn on your wrist, you’re greeted with a captivating tinted sapphire dial, revealing the intricate dance of the movement within. Look closely, and you’ll spot the “v” in Akrivia, cleverly integrated into the iconic LV emblem. This detail is not just a subtle nod but a bold declaration of this partnership’s audacity. In the world of luxury watches, where brand logos are cherished, it’s revolutionary to witness a fusion of two iconic symbols.

Recommended Videos

Turn the watch over, and a white grand feu enamel dial awaits you. It’s a more traditional approach, paying homage to Louis Vuitton’s rich history. This side resonates with the classic charm of Louis Vuitton, while the front embodies the modern, contemporary spirit of Akrivia. It’s like having two watches in one, depending on which side you choose to reveal.

Related

Luxury watches are all about the details, and the LVRR-01 leaves no stone unturned. The case, measuring 46 mm in diameter, is crafted from white gold, and the guilloché dial is pure eye candy, as is the black alligator strap. Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram is subtly etched on the LVRR-01’s case back, a nod to the brand’s iconic heritage.

But it’s not just about looks; it’s the mechanics that truly make this watch a horological marvel. Crafted from the ground up by Rexhep Rexhepi, the LVRR-01 features a new tourbillon movement. The translucent dial on the front flaunts six gold cubes filled with translucent fired enamel, a nod to the innovative Louis Vuitton Spin Time jumping-hours display. This is a watch that not only marks time but does so with the precision and flair of a masterful conductor.

Louis Vuitton x Akrivia Sonnerie trunk
Akrivia

The sound of time

What sets this timepiece apart is its chime complication. When you activate the chronograph function, it doesn’t just start the stopwatch; it also initiates a sonnerie that chimes for each elapsed minute. This is where the LVRR-01 truly breaks new ground. Louis Vuitton and Akrivia proudly assert that it’s the first time a sonnerie mechanism has been integrated into a chronograph wristwatch for elapsed time.

The heart of this masterpiece is the bespoke movement, carefully designed to maximize the exhibition dial’s visual impact. The inverted design places the chronograph and chiming mechanisms on the front, allowing the intricacies of the movement to be visible when you peer into the dial. Each component of the movement is treated to exquisite finishing, showcasing fine details, such as anglage and black polishing.

The LVRR-01 is driven by twin barrels, with one powering the timekeeping and chronograph functions while the other fuels the chime. However, Rexhepi ingeniously connects the second barrel to the gear train, ensuring that the complications have sufficient energy without disturbing the movement. The sonnerie and second barrel are synchronized with a secondary escapement featuring jeweled pallets, ensuring the sonnerie strikes with precision and regularity.

The LVRR-01 defies the stereotype of oversized luxury watches with its manageable 39.5 mm case diameter and a thickness of just under 12 mm. Considering the incredible complexity of the movement and the delicacy of the chime mechanism, the size is truly remarkable. With only 10 of these extraordinary watches available, the price tag is substantial, at approximately CHF 450,000 (in the range of $500,000).

If you’re among the fortunate few to own one, you’ll receive a Louis Vuitton trunk box, hand painted with a motif inspired by the enamel dial’s chronograph scales, signed by Rexhep Rexhepi, Jean-Pierre Hagmann, and enameler Nicolas Doublel. The proceeds from this release go toward the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize, supporting the future of horological innovation.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
You can now design your own Swatch watch with stunning images from space telescopes
The Swatch watch collaboration that will have your head in the clouds is out of this world
The Swatch watch collaboration with ESA.

There was nothing quite like the Swatch watches from the '80s and '90s. The prints, the colors, and the graphics (the Peanuts one was a personal favorite) were unmatched, and you weren't cool if you didn't have one on your wrist. Fast forward at light speed to one of the best collaborations between Swatch and the European Space Agency (ESA), and your eyes will get as big as the moon with anticipation to get your hands on one.

The Swatch collab sending us into space
Humans have always had a fascination with the planets, stars, galaxies, and everything else that's up there. With all of the alien talk going on, more celestial events this year than we can keep up with, and more people turning to the planets for an explanation for what's going on down here on Earth, our obsession with the skies is brighter than ever.

Read more
All new Seiko Prospex is a ‘faithful recreation’ of a Seiko watches classic from 1968
What's old is new again - because it's just new
Seiko Prospex Land Mechanical GMT

When it comes to watchmaking, few brands possess the heritage and reverence for horological history as Seiko watches. With its latest offering, the Seiko Prospex Land Mechanical GMT SPB411 Limited Edition, Seiko takes a bold step back in time to celebrate the 55th anniversary of its first GMT watch with a rotating bezel. But this is not just any retro-inspired piece; it's a faithful recreation of the iconic 1968 Navigator Timer, and it's poised to make a splash in the world of watches for men.

Before we go into the revival of a 1968 classic, let's first explore what makes Seiko Prospex unique. Prospex, short for "Professional Specifications," was created by Seiko in the 1960s when the company intended to tackle the deep blue sea. They set out to design watches that could resist the most dangerous underwater circumstances as well as the most strenuous outdoor experiences. As a result, the Seiko Prospex range was created.
A touch of vintage elegance
As we delve deeper into the details, the design choices become evident. The SPB411 retains the compact dimensions of the original Navigator Timer, measuring 38.5mm in diameter, and 12.6mm in thickness. The crown remains at the traditional 4 o'clock position, a signature of the Navigator Timer. The rotating bezel, marked with a 24-hour scale, is adorned with an engraved design and features a luminous pearl at the zero position. Seiko has not merely recreated the watch but also improved its water resistance, now rated to an impressive 100 meters, compared to the original's 70 meters.

Read more
This incredible timepiece is one of our favorite new Citizen watches
The dial has a gorgeous, eye-catching design
Man wearing Citizen watch

Anticipation is a factor of time that many of us experience on a daily basis. Whether we are excited about date night or nervous about a conversation with the boss, anticipation keeps us jittery and continually looking at the time. Lucky for all of us anticipating something, Citizen watches are some of the best at making looking down at your watch in anticipation as enjoyable as it could ever be. They keep the streak going with their new release of the Attesa Hakuto-R. Fittingly enough, Attesa is an Italian word that loosely translates to anticipation.

This isn't a new launch; the Attesa is a collection reaching back to 1987 when its debut featured its new focus on titanium. While the titanium hasn't changed, this Citizen watch has picked up many of the brand's top tech. In 1995, the collection switched from solar power to Citizen's legendary eco-drive. Ten years later, it adopted GPS. This year, the 35th anniversary sees the collection combining its talents once again with HAKUTO-R.

Read more