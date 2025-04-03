Train smarter, recover faster: Marathon tips from an ultra-endurance athlete

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mistakes when preparing for a marathon Mental preparation for a run Nutrition and supplements

With marathon season in full swing, athletes everywhere want to find new ways to optimize their training and recovery for success. Ultra-endurance athlete Sachin Latti, a former law enforcement officer turned elite runner, is preparing for a 4,660-mile ultramarathon across Canada. Latti is also the founder of the Sachin-in-Motion Fund.

His jaw-dropping plan, which involves running 62 miles daily for 75 consecutive days, makes him the first person of color to attempt this feat. To learn more about his marathon training goals, I chatted with Latti, who shared his best tips for athletes to train smarter and faster. Below, he shares his insight into new marathon runners’ mistakes and how they can overcome them with his fine-tuned marathon training and recovery tips.

Mistakes when preparing for a marathon

According to Latti, first-time marathoners’ biggest mistake is prioritizing volume over recovery. “Many follow training plans that focus solely on weekly mileage increases without building in proper recovery protocols. After 18 years in law enforcement and transitioning to ultra-endurance running, I’ve learned that sustainable performance comes from balancing intensity with intentional recovery,” he said.

“Most new marathoners underestimate how much the mental component affects performance. They’ll religiously track miles but neglect mental training. While preparing for running across Canada (7,500 km in 75 days), I’ve found that mental resilience often determines success more than physical capacity, especially when you hit those inevitable walls around miles 18 to 22.”

Even experienced runners like Latti had to learn from their mistakes at one point. He shared that he had to learn the hard way when “Neglecting nutrition timing during the critical 30-minute window after long runs. During my early ultramarathon training, I would finish grueling sessions and wait hours before properly refueling, thinking I was being disciplined. This severely hampered my recovery between training sessions and eventually led to persistent fatigue that took weeks to overcome.” To avoid this same mistake, Latti recommends that marathon runners focus on consuming protein immediately after a run, ensuring no delay in the recovery process.

Mental preparation for a run

Latti also shared that brain endurance training (BET) is a cognitive method that helps him mentally prepare for the most challenging runs. He described this lesser-known aspect of performance as “strength training for your mental resilience.” Using this mental preparation technique has helped Latti prepare for his cross-Canada run, which requires mental clarity over two months.

“[Brain endurance training] challenges your cognitive functions under physical stress to expand your capacity to withstand discomfort. In practice, I incorporate cognitive tasks during my most challenging runs. This might mean solving math problems during hill repeats or performing memory challenges during the final miles of a long run. What this does is train your brain to function effectively while experiencing fatigue signals from your body,” he shared.

“The science behind this is fascinating. Research shows that perceived effort is often the limiting factor in endurance performance, not actual physical capacity. You can gain more physical potential by training your brain to process these fatigue signals differently.”

Other mental strategies

In addition to BET, Latti implements other mental strategies to help him get through the distance. He calls his method “segmentation,” which involves reshifting thoughts away from thinking about the remaining distance. Instead of fixating on what’s left, he focuses only on reaching the next aid station or landmark. Breaking down the total run into smaller segments helps make the challenge feel more manageable rather than overwhelming.

He also uses another powerful strategy called purpose reconnection. “I carry mental images of the veterans and first responders I support through fundraising efforts. When physical pain intensifies, I remind myself that this temporary discomfort is nothing compared to what many of them face daily.”

Nutrition and supplements

Latti shared, “Fueling for ultra-endurance requires a personalized approach that evolves with training adaptations. During my 100 km training runs, I’ve learned that my body performs best with a combination of easily digestible carbohydrates consumed at consistent 30-minute intervals, rather than waiting for hunger cues.”

“Proper hydration and electrolyte management have been game changers for me. Every hour, I mix one packet of ONE OF ONE Hydration into my water bottle to maintain optimal electrolyte and sodium levels. This consistent approach to electrolyte replacement has virtually eliminated the cramping and fatigue issues I previously experienced during extended efforts. For events exceeding 6 hours, I incorporate small amounts of protein to prevent muscle catabolism and maintain cognitive function. I’ve found that amino acid supplements significantly reduce late-stage fatigue during extreme-duration efforts.”

Not only is hydration important, but consuming real foods is essential when fueling for runs. “While engineered sports nutrition serves a purpose, incorporating whole foods like boiled potatoes with salt, rice balls with maple syrup, and nut butter sandwiches provides both physical and psychological benefits during multi-day challenges.” Additionally, Latti noted that he uses targeted supplements to help him maximize his body’s natural recovery process, such as magnesium glycinate and targeted amino acids that support tissue repair during sleep.