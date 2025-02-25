 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Should you take an active recovery day or a rest day? What’s the difference?

What exercises should you try on an active recovery day?

By
Man sleeping on soft white pillow
Timur Weber / Pexels

Rest days are crucial to give your muscles time to rest and recover, especially after doing strength training or an intense workout. I remember my physical therapist always reminding me, “Take your rest days.” You’ve probably heard fitness enthusiasts discuss active recovery days, too. Just like exercise, both are important for your overall wellness and to help you enhance performance and prevent burnout. Let’s look at the difference and how you know when to take a rest day and when to take an active recovery day.

What are rest days?

Man sitting on couch
Wolrider Yurtseven / Pexels

During a rest day, you abstain from engaging in intense physical activities and allow your body to repair, which can lower your risk of injuries and burnout. A total rest day is a full day where you aren’t working out or being active. Try to make sufficient time to rest your muscles and avoid moderate or vigorous exercise. 

Recommended Videos

What are active recovery days?

man cycling outside on the grass
Kingbull Bikes / Unsplash

During active recovery days, you still avoid vigorous workouts like high-intensity interval training, heavy weightlifting, or a long-distance run. The goal is to still allow your muscles to recover while doing lighter activity and being a little more active than a total rest day. According to the American Council on Exercise or ACE, active recovery involves engaging in lighter activity during or following a higher-intensity workout to promote recovery.

Related

What exercises should you try on an active recovery day?

Man doing a plank on a yoga mat
Shkrabaanthony / Pexels

The most common forms of exercise for active recovery days include:

  • Jogging
  • Light cycling
  • Walking
  • Yoga
  • Stretching

Aim for exercises that promote muscle health and recovery without putting extra strain on your joints. You’ll still get benefits like improving blood circulation and flexibility, boosting your mental health, and diminishing muscle soreness. Try to avoid overdoing active recovery, which can have the opposite effect and impede muscle repair.

When should you take a rest day or an active recovery day?

man doing yoga on the beach
Artem / Pexels

When you’re strength training and targeting a specific muscle group, it’s important to allow a rest day in between workout sessions so you don’t overwork that muscle group and increase your risk of injury. Whether you need to take a rest day or an active recovery day depends on your activity level, your goals, your lifestyle, and other factors. Most fitness professionals recommend including both for optimal health.

Man jogging outside by water and a palm tree
Gustavorodrigues / Pexels

If you’re not too fatigued and you have some time to get the benefits of light exercise, you could take an active recovery day and try a new yoga routine and some light jogging. Active recovery days help you keep up with your fitness routine and continue fine-tuning your fitness. When you need a mental break, an active recovery day can perk your mood without feeling like it’s too much. At the same time, rest days give you the necessary time to rest, which helps you avoid overtaxing your muscles and joints and helps you feel stronger to power through that next workout. 

It’s best to listen to your body and balance both rest days and active recovery days. You can also work with a personal trainer to develop a suitable, personalized workout plan.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Can you really run a marathon without shoes? Meet speedy Barefoot Bobby
Barefoot Bobby is a 58-year-old runner from Bangalore, India, who recently completed the Mumbai Marathon barefoot.
Thomas Bobby Philip Barefoot Bobby running Marathon

Running a marathon wearing supportive running shoes is an accomplishment, and so is crossing the finish line barefoot. Running is a high-impact form of exercise, and the right running shoes can make a big difference for runners and help with injury prevention, enhancing comfort and performance and shock absorption. Running shoes are specially designed with thicker soles that act as shock absorbers.

Some interesting fitness enthusiasts have come along and changed the paradigm, and Barefoot Bobby is one of them. There’s a buzz about Bobby in the fitness world because he doesn’t just run marathons; he crosses the finish line without wearing any shoes, hence the name.
Speedy Barefoot Bobby

Read more
Can you mix creatine with coffee? Here’s the truth
Discover whether caffeine alters creatine's effectiveness
Coffee cup on a saucer

Creatine is a popular athletic supplement that improves muscle health and exercise performance. If you’re bringing creatine into your workout routine, you might have questions about its interactions or what you can take it with. As a trainer and nutritionist, I am a fan of the supplement and recommend it to many clients looking to take things up a notch.

However, some common myths about creatine are being passed around without any scientific sources, like the idea that mixing creatine with coffee will reduce its effectiveness. Is that fact or fiction? Truth or myth? We’ll dive into the evidence today to help you figure out whether you can take creatine with your morning coffee or not.
What are the benefits of taking creatine?

Read more
Why are runners everywhere doing a gait analysis? What are the benefits?
A gait analysis doesn't just help you pick out the best running shoes
legs running on track.

A gait analysis isn’t just for beginners and those looking to buy their first pair of running shoes; more runners everywhere are using it as a tool to expand their running abilities and improve speed and performance. A gait analysis can be valuable for beginners and experienced runners alike. Runners frequently adjust training methods to boost performance; a gait analysis could be a key component you’re missing.
What is a gait analysis?

A gait analysis is a way of examining your running gait, which refers to the movements or motions that make up your running technique. All running styles are different, but if you have a bad technique, you’re more likely to get injured, and your speed could be hampered.

Read more