 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

New research reveals how many hours of sleep you need for muscle growth, and it might surprise you

How much sleep do you really need to fuel those muscle gains?

By
Man sleeping on soft white pillow
Timur Weber / Pexels

You might think that getting more sleep, or at least a solid 8 hours, would be the best for muscle growth. Sleep is important for your body and provides much-needed energy to get through a workout. The question is: how many hours of sleep do you actually need to fuel muscle growth and help those muscles swell? The results of a recent study might surprise you. 

Why your body needs sleep

Man sleeping in a T-shirt
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

When you sleep, your body rests and recoups, ready for the next day. Sleep is important for brain function and overall physical fitness. Sleep deprivation and poor sleep are linked to increased inflammation, which is a key driver of a range of chronic diseases. Multiple studies have proven that adequate sleep improves your physical fitness and enhances reaction time, muscular power, fine motor skills, and muscular endurance. On the other hand, a lack of sleep can heighten your risk of injury and decrease your motivation to exercise.

Recommended Videos

The study

Man doing lateral raises.
Atstock Productions / Adobe Stock

Researchers assessed how getting one or two hours less sleep than the recommended sleep time of 7 hours affected the response to resistance training sessions. The study included 36 men who were divided into three groups:

  • Less than 7 hours group — Participants who slept 6 hours per night on average, which is one to two hours less than the recommended sleep time.
  • 7 hours group — Participants who slept the recommended 7 hours per night.
  • Control group — Participants who slept more than 7 hours but didn’t perform any resistance training sessions.
Resistance band bicep curls.
Westend61 / Adobe Stock

Both the ‘7 hours group’ and the ‘less than 7 hours group’ completed training sessions using resistance bands three times a week for five weeks with 48 hours of rest between sessions. The sessions included effective exercises like lateral raises, push-ups, and bicep curls. Participants performed each exercise for max reps until failure. They took rest breaks between exercises. 

Researchers assessed and measured the following:

  • Sleep quality
  • Total sleep time
  • Sleep efficiency
  • Sleep latency
  • Body composition (using BMI, arm circumference, and triceps skinfold thickness).
  • Muscle strength (assessed by the max number of reps).

The results

Man in a pushup posiiton
Keiji Yoshiki / Pexels

Both the ‘7-hour group’ and the ‘less than 7-hour group’ had increases in arm circumference and arm muscle area. Both of these groups also showed significant increases in muscle strength and a reduction in triceps skinfold thickness. The one to two-hour sleep reduction didn’t affect strength gains or body composition.

Related

While you do need some sleep to get through that workout, this interesting study published in Sleep Science shows that when it comes to building muscle mass, powering through a session on less sleep than usual could deliver the same results as getting a full night’s sleep.

More studies are needed, but it isn’t worth stressing about losing an hour or two of sleep here and there, and you’ll still achieve muscle growth if you get those muscles pumping.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
How to do a dumbbell pullover: Everything you need to know
All you need is a dumbbell and enough space to lie down and move your arms overhead
man lifting weights

Doing the same workout over and over again can seriously wreck your motivation and progress. It can lead to plateaus, boredom, and even injury.
If your chest and back workouts have been feeling a little stale lately, it might be time to switch things up and add a new number to your routine: the dumbbell pullover.
The dumbbell pullover isn’t a glamorous exercise, but it’s an effective one. It targets the chest, lats (the large muscles on the sides of your back), shoulders, and triceps, making it a great compound move to include in your routine.

Here’s everything you need to know to get the most out of this old-school exercise.
What is a dumbbell pullover?

Read more
How to do the rear delt fly: The tips and tricks you need to know
Here's how to perform the rear delt fly with proper form
Man doing a bent-over reverse fly with a dumbbell in each hand

The rear delt fly is among the best shoulder exercises to consider adding to your routine. With so much focus on bulging biceps and washboard abs, it’s also important to target the shoulders and upper back. Here’s how to perform the rear delt fly, as well as the benefits, muscles worked, and top tips.
What is the rear delt fly?

The dumbbell rear delt fly is a compound weight training exercise that might also be called the rear delt raise, or the bent-over reverse fly. You can perform the rear delt fly with a cable machine, dumbbells, or a pec dec machine. This simple movement involves grabbing two dumbbells, standing up in a bent-forward position, and raising the weights out to your sides in an arcing motion.
What muscles does the rear delt fly work?

Read more
How to do a military press the right way: These are the tips you need
Here's how to do a military press with proper form to lower your risk of injury and reap the benefits
man wearing grey t shirt in gym doing overhead press or military press with barbell

There’s something primal about picking up a heavy object, hoisting it up in the air, and lowering it back down to the ground. The military press sparks that feeling. This effective exercise is a feat of strength that’s popular in the powerlifting and bodybuilding world. Because you’re hoisting the weight up overhead, it’s crucial you have proper form to lower your risk of injury, including shoulder injury. Here’s how to perform this movement with proper form to get the benefits. 
What is the military press?

The military press is a classic compound weight training exercise that works various muscles, including your deltoids and triceps. You press a barbell over your head straight up in the air before bringing it back down again. You can add this movement to your shoulder training and upper body training days. The military press is similar to the overhead press, but there are slight differences. For example, you need a wider stance to perform the overhead press. 
What muscles does the military press target?

Read more