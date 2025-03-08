 Skip to main content
Lacoste brings the party to Paris to celebrate their newest sneaker

two models dancing in lacoste sneakers
Lacoste / Lacoste

What better way for a brand to unveil its latest product than a two-day artistic event in Paris? For Lacoste, the event was the perfect opportunity to create an immersive opportunity that showcased their latest design to the world. From February 28 to March 1, the event took guests through a unique experience that revealed the purpose and message behind their newest sneaker. With the motive of bringing attendees through the journey of darkness to light, the event counted with artwork from five different artists that utilized various mediums throughout the space. Using artwork from upcycling specialists, architects, and avant-garde collectives, the event showcased how light can be manipulated and displayed. Besides showcasing these works of art and the sneaker, the event included live performances, customisation workshops, and a curated bookshop. This launch was an all-around immersive event that was the ultimate way to display their newest L003 sneaker. 

Step into the light with Lacoste’s L003 Neo Shot sneaker

green lacoste neo shot sneaker
Lacoste / Lacoste

While the event showcased various artworks, the newest L003 Neo Shot sneaker took center stage. A new addition to the French-based brand’s L003 collection, the Neo Shot sneaker utilizes clean lines and remarkable hues to make its point. Colorways for the sneaker include a sleek black color to a vibrant green tone, ensuring an option for all preferences. Crafted with premium mesh, synthetic, and nubuck materials, the sneaker’s uppers don a multi-panel style that gives the design its retro-futuristic style. The shoe’s rubber outsole features anti-skid picots, which ensure users still have necessary traction. With monochromatic EVA midsoles, the design comes together into one sleek sneaker. Available via Lacoste’s website for $125, the newest sneaker is the perfect upgrade to your athletic sneakers.

