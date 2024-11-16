 Skip to main content
AMIRI drops the perfect suede and leather sneakers for 2025

AMIRI releases a new athletic sneaker

man sitting next to edge wearing white leather sneakers
AMIRI / AMIRI

As the year comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to start planning for 2025. And for AMIRI, there’s no better time to start planning for next year’s looks. With their latest release, AMIRI looks to infuse the laidback California living with classic style in a chic sneaker. No matter the season, an athletic sneaker can be an ideal addition to your wardrobe. However, as part of their Pre-Spring 2025 collection, AMIRI delivers far from another boring athletic sneaker. Filled with interesting appliques and premium touches, this athletic sneaker is bound to become your go-to in 2025. 

Introducing the Pacific Sneaker

two men wearing white athletic sneakers sitting on car
AMIRI / AMIRI

Available in two subtly different versions, the Pacific Sneaker is an athletic sneaker designed in a classic silhouette. The first version sees a sneaker with a white leather base with star appliques in black or blue. The tonal leather outsole and appliques give the sneaker a clean and sleek look. The second version features gum outsoles and a suede upper in black, chocolate, and sand. As a special edition, the men’s suede and leather sneakers will be available in Varsity Red. On both versions, the AMIRI logo is visible on the tongue, giving it another detail to marvel at. This chic sneaker is now available via AMIRI’s web store and retails from $590 to $650. While the Pacific sneaker is part of AMIRI’s Pre-Spring campaign, it’s the perfect sneaker to don year-round. Crafted with enough color to give your look an extra touch, there’s nothing like an athletic sneaker to start your 2025 off right.

