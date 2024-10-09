 Skip to main content
Warm up with the RAMP technique recommended by fitness trainers everywhere

This four-step warm-up method is designed by a top strength and conditioning coach to enhance athletic performance

By
Fitness trainers recommend warming up for several reasons, from getting your blood flowing and your muscles moving to getting your head in the game and boosting focus. The RAMP technique isn’t just another passing acronym; it’s a highly effective way of stretching and warming up your body ready for exercise created by Ian Jeffreys, a distinguished strength and conditioning coach at the University of South Wales in Wales, United Kingdom. Ian designed the RAMP technique to prepare athletes for the next part of the performance while enhancing general fitness levels and using ‘warm-up’ time wisely. Let’s look at the benefits of warming up and how to implement the RAMP technique.

What are the benefits of warming up?

Warming up before your workout helps prepare your body for more strenuous activity, which can improve your performance. Some of the benefits of warming up include:

  • Better flexibility, so you can move more easily through the exercises.
  • Increased oxygen and blood flow, which provides your muscles with more nourishment ready to work out.
  • Better range of motion.
  • Reduced muscle tension and pain.
  • Feel more alert and get your head in the game.
Warming up has been proven to lower your risk of injury by helping your muscles relax.

What is the RAMP technique?

The RAMP technique stands for these four steps: Raise, Activate, Mobilize, and Potentiate.

The best warm-ups raise your core body temperature and warm your muscles and tissues. When designing the RAMP method, Ian Jeffreys wanted this optimal warm-up to include the activation and potentiation of nervous function along with the mobilization of joints. Athletes and exercise enthusiasts spend a lot of time warming up and preparing before lifts, practices, or games. Ian set out to make the best possible use of that time.

How to do the RAMP technique

You can do the RAMP technique in four minutes or longer if you’d prefer. 

Here’s how to do the four steps:

Raise: You start with light cardio to raise your body temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, and blood flow. Raising your body temperature reduces friction between your muscles and connective tissues, allowing for more elasticity and stability and a lower risk of injury. For example, you could try jogging on the spot or jogging and then switching to a side shuffle. You could also include trigger point balls or foam rolling.

Activate and Mobilize: Next, you engage key muscles to prepare them for the upcoming session with dynamic warm-up movements that mobilize your joints. For example, if you want to target your glutes, you could perform some glute bridges. To activate your shoulder muscles, try some internal and external shoulder rotations. If you’re getting ready for a full-body session, try a sumo squat with a twist followed by high knees and butt kicks. Focus on movement patterns you’ll use during the upcoming workout or game.

Potentiate: Potentiate involves increasing your neuromuscular activity and gradually increasing the stress on your body with sprinting, jumping, lateral bounds, hurdle runs, and other moves. If you’re in the gym ready to perform deadlifts, this section of RAMP would be your ‘warm-up sets.’ 

