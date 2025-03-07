 Skip to main content
Why trail runners should consider using a walkie talkie for safety

The GXT67 Pro might just be what you need to stay connected on the trail

Man using GXT67 PRO radio from Midland
Midland Radio / Midland Radio

Cell service isn’t always available when hiking or backpacking in the wilderness, but know there’s a better way. And no, I’m not talking about satellite connection. While that tends to be better than regular cell service, there’s nothing is more reliable right now than a walkie talkie. Two-way radios are coming back into the mainstream scene, this time, through trail runners! Here’s why you should use a walkie talkie while trail running, how to be prepared, and our personal recommendations for the best one to use.

Why use a walkie talkie while trail running?

GTX67 Pro
Midland / Midland

While out on the trail, it’s easy to feel disconnected. Maybe that’s the point, but if anything goes wrong, you might be in real trouble. Quick communication can be lifesaving if you or someone in your party happens to fall into a high-stakes situation like getting lost or breaking an ankle. Having a walkie talkie on hand and knowing that you can reach out to someone will increase your peace of mind while you’re out on the trail.

These days, trail runners aren’t the only ones using walkie talkies. RVers, overlanders, and off-roaders often face the same  challenges of limited or non-existent cell service, and they also turn to two-way radios to stay in communication.

I’m not the only one who has seen an influx in the use of two-way radios! Caileigh Peterson, the Radio Safety Expert at Midland, told The Manual in private communication that, “As trail runners increasingly prioritize safety and communication, we’ve seen a growing number of users turn to two-way radios for communication off the grid. For example, Yerba Studios relied on the GXT67 GMRS 5-Watt Walkie Talkie during the Leadville Trail 100 Run, giving them instant and reliable communication across the 100-mile run. This exhibits how two-way radios serve as a useful tool in outdoor environments, offering seamless connectivity and added safety while off the grid.

In 2024, performance chef and podcast host Dan Churchill ran the Leadville Trail 100 run. This is a brutal ultramarathon through the Rocky Mountains, known for its high-altitude climbs and extreme terrain. To put things into perspective, the race starts at 10,200 feet and goes up to 12,600 feet, with two climbs along the way. Churchill’s production team, Yerba Studios, filmed his entire race, but they realized before the race that they had one hurdle: connectivity.

The Rocky Mountains are well-known for rugged terrain and lack of cell service, so in order to keep tabs on all of the moving parts, the production team used Midland GXT67 Pros. This was a great call because these walkie talkies have a ten to fifteen-mile range.

“Two-way radios are great for staying connected and receiving emergency alerts in areas where cell service is unreliable and often nonexistent,” says Peterson. “High-wattage two-way radios like the GXT67 PRO work great in these scenarios, with extensive range and battery life that keeps users connected. The GXT67 PRO is repeater capable, meaning users can connect to nearby repeaters to drastically stretch two-way radio range. Plus, the radio’s IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating makes it easy to navigate the wet, dusty, and rugged terrain on the trails.”

How to prepare your walkie talkie for your trail running trip

GXT67 PRO Radio from Midland
Midland / Midland

Peterson broke down some walkie talkie best practices for us to ensure we stay safe while on the trail. First, make sure that you charge your radio ahead of your run. While the GXT67 PRO does have an impressive four-day battery life, it’s always a good idea to charge it. Make sure that you and your group have agreed to use the same channel for chatter, and that everyone knows how to use one.

But what’s the best way to carry it? Peterson weighs in. “The best way to carry a two-way radio on the trail is to store it in a bag or utilize belt clips to securely attach it to your person. Most of Midland’s two-way radios also offer features for consumers who prefer vibrate alerts, whisper talk, or silent operation. The GXT67 PRO also includes a keypad lock to prevent radio disruption while the device is on their person or in their bag.”

Midland’s GXT67 PRO

GXT67 PRO radio from Midland
Midland / Midland

The Midland GXT67 Pro is a high-performance GMRS/FRS walkie talkie with 5 watts of radio power, four-day battery life, and IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection. This robust model includes VOX hands-free operation, so runners don’t have to interrupt their pace to communicate. It’s also a huge winner amongst trail runners due to the inclusion of NOAA Weather Radio and Weather Scan and Alert Technology. According to Midland’s Radio Safety Expert, these features provide trail runners and other adventurers real-time weather alerts directly from the National Weather Service.

The GXT67 Pro retails for $199.99 on the Midland website.

Whether you’re navigating the backcountry, coordinating a film shoot, or preparing for emergencies, the GXT67 Pro delivers exceptional performance and durability.

