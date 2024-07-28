 Skip to main content
War Horse All-Terrain’s built-to-order camper vans: A cozy, luxe off-roader

With all the comforts of home and the off-road chops to take you as far from it as you can imagine

War Horse All-Terrain custom camper van parked near a lake in Florida.
War Horse All-Terrain

So many of the biggest, baddest, and meanest camper van builds we see are coming from out West. These days, it seems like Colorado, Utah, and the Pacific Northwest have a lock on premium, van-life-worthy rigs. But one Florida-based builder is looking to shake things up. Meet: War Horse All-Terrain.

Everything we know about War Horse All-Terrain’s custom camper van builds

Sleek, black interior finishes of War Horse All-Terrain's custom camper vans.
War Horse All-Terrain

Most van builders offer a decidedly finite lineup of less than a handful of off-the-rack models. But War Horse leans heavier on the “bespoke” side of things, allowing buyers to customize their rigs. Every one of its models is born from a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with either the standard 144-inch wheelbase or the upgraded 170-inch-long alternative. That means every War Horse rig gets M-B’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system right out of the gate. The company then adds an aftermarket suspension kit, a 2-inch Agile Offroad lift, and beefy 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler all-terrain tires. Translation: However you choose to option your War Horse rig, it’s guaranteed to be very capable off-road.

Inside, War Horse All-Terrain’s rigs are designed to be as comfortable as any downtown apartment. That means room for a ceiling-mounted bed that raises and lowers as necessary, with sleeping space for an extra adult or two children underneath. Plus, there’s a kitchenette and a bathroom with both a toilet and a stand-up shower. Climate control — including air conditioning and heated floors — ensures these vans are truly four-season-ready. Onboard gray and black water tanks make for a self-contained design capable of going far, far from pavement before needing to return to civilization.

The beating heart of War Horse’s vans is a 48-volt premium power system that combines dual 200Ah Victron lithium batteries with a monster 5,000-watt secondary alternator. By simply running the engine every two to three days to recharge the entire system, buyers can remain off-grid for far longer than with most ordinary van builds.

Beyond all the modern comforts of home, War Horse encourages customers to trick out their vans with additional options. Upgraded wheels and wrap colors all help personalize the exterior. Inside, almost every material and finish can likewise be customized, including built-to-order stone for the kitchen and bathroom surfaces and real wood for the flooring and cabinetry.

Build and spec your own War Horse All-Terrain camper van

A black War Horse All-Terrain camper van parked among a stand of trees.
War Horse All-Terrain

There’s an old adage in design and development known as the Iron Triangle. It goes something like this: “You can have it good, fast, or cheap — pick two.” War Horse’s bespoke camper vans are no different. They’re seriously premium builds (good), and the company promises a turnaround time of just 90 days (fast), which is almost unheard of in this space. But they don’t come cheap. The company confirms an eye-popping starting price of between $250,000 and $300,000. So, if you want one of these next-level van builds, you better bring your wallet (and maybe your friend’s wallet, too).

