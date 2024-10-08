A slew of new factory-warrantied Mercedes-Benz electric campervans could be coming to the US in 2026

Mercedes-Benz is among the most iconic names among vanlifers and custom campervan builders. Now, the automaker is looking toward the future with a fresh, all-new electrified van architecture. The better news, though? Atop the new VAN.EA van platform will be a new luxury midsize e-van and factory-built (and warrantied!) electric campervans, too.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed as far back as 2023 that a new electric van platform was on the horizon. That time draws nigh, and we’re now starting to see the first prototypes being test-driven on public roads. The heavily camo-wrapped vehicles hint at a hard, angular (and likely futuristic) design, although that could change or simply be a head fake.

What matters is what’s under the sheet metal. The new-for-2026 vans will utilize M-B’s VAN.EA (that would be “Van Electric Architecture”), a modular, scalable architecture that will underpin all of the company’s battery-electric-vehicle vans. Everything from luxury midsize vans to large commercial delivery vans will use this configuration. This design also means every van should be available as either FWD or AWD.

Buried in the company’s latest press releases, however, is the most interesting bit, for vanlifers anyway. Beginning likely in 2026, Mercedes-Benz will “expand the portfolio of RV vans ‘built from factory’ with a new model line of fully electric midsize and large camper vans, based on VAN.EA.” That could mean larger campervans built on the new Sprinter platform and smaller vans based on the next-gen Metris van or whatever compact van M-B is dreaming up next.

Recommended Videos

It’s still early days for Mercedes-Benz’s next generation of campervans. Aside from a few press releases and a handful of spy shots of heavily camo’d prototype rigs, the confirmed details are thin. But, the German automaker is confident that the VAN.EA architecture could give the company as much as 20% of the total market share by 2026 and up to 50% by 2030. Translation: Vanlifers should be very, very excited about many good Mercedes-branded things to come.