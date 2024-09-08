The compact design packs all the comforts of home with a kitchen, wet bath, and a power-lift bed

Thanks to the popularity of van life, the adventure camper van market has reached a fever pitch in recent years. Everyone from grassroots YouTube builders to the most recognizable names in the RV space is getting in on the action. Now, Tiffin — a premium Thor-owned brand behind many of the world’s swankiest, most luxurious motorhomes — is throwing its hat in the ring with the all-new GH1 off-grid camper van.

It’s clear that Tiffin’s sole Class B RV offering pulls heavy inspiration from Winnebago’s popular Revel camper van. They’re both off-road-ready adventure vans designed to be compact and rugged yet full-featured with all (or at least most) of the comforts of home. Like the Revel, the 19’6″ 2025 GH1 features a versatile floor plan with a rear bedroom centered around a power-lift bed. It’s a clever use of space that allows for plenty of outdoor gear storage by day and a comfy and spacious sleeping area by night.

Forward in the cabin is a compact yet well-outfitted kitchen with an efficient, single-burner induction cooktop, a sizable 88-liter fridge (that’s conveniently accessible indoors and outdoors), and a drop-down outdoor workspace for meal prep al fresco. Across from the kitchen is a driver-side wet bath with a cassette toilet and heated shower setup. Adding to its overall capability is a 3,000-watt Victron pure sine wave inverter/charger backed by a standard 540Ah Battle Born battery kit (with an optional 810-amp-hour setup) and 220 watts of GoPower solar. It’s beefy enough to keep all of the GH1’s power systems and appliances humming, even while far off the grid. An integrated climate control system keeps occupants comfortable in any season, making this a legit year-round camper van. Plus, pre-wiring for Starlink Pro also makes the GH1 a worthwhile option for digital nomads.

It all rides on the legendary Mercedes-Benz 2500 Sprinter chassis. Translation: Campers get all the high-tech features standard on the Sprinter line-up including things like driver-assist technology, premium Bluetooth audio, backup cameras, and more. It also means this camper is compact enough to take you down narrower, more challenging trails yet rugged enough to survive the journey. All-wheel-drive and an Agile Offroad Fox Shocks system are both factory standard.

Despite Tiffin’s luxury pedigree, the GH1 camper van is surprisingly affordable. With a starting price of around $190,000, it certainly isn’t cheap. The all-in price tag balloons quickly once you have optional (we would argue required) features like the 1UP Package, which includes upgraded off-road components, a more robust solar setup, a premium residential-style mattress, and more. Still, it’s significantly more affordable than its closest competitor, Winnebago’s latest Revel 44E, which starts at just under $225,000. So, if you’ve ever wanted to sell off your condo and most of your earthly possessions for a more adventurous life on the road, this might just be the best place to start.

