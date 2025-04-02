 Skip to main content
Outside Van’s Baseline is the perfect blank canvas for your DIY campervan build

Jumpstart your campervan build by letting the experts tackle the hardest parts of every DIY van build

Young man planning out a campervan build while sitting inside an Outside Van Baseline adventure van.
With more brands cramming every creature comfort of home into their latest campervan builds, the sticker prices have gotten out of control. If a $200K+ model is out of your price range, but a from-scratch build seems too daunting, Outside Van has something that might interest you: the new Baseline.

In the company’s own words, “Baseline is your head-start into building your own adventure van.” Outside Van brings its considerable design and building chops to bear by tackling all of the hardest tasks of a typical campervan build so you don’t have to. That includes things like cutting holes in the chassis, rigging up a general “infrastructure” kit to attach your fixtures and furniture to, and installing everything from windows and vents to insulation and flooring. The result is a barebones campervan build that’s a little like a “roughed-in” home construction job that’s ready for your finishing touches.

Interior of an Outside Van Baseline campervan model.
At its core, the Baseline rides on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 or 170 framework with a high roof, diesel engine, and 4WD or all-wheel drive — your call. Outside Van then outfits each model with the basics, including sound damping, precision-cut floor, wall, and ceiling panels, and wire passthroughs to make way for any necessary cabling. OV even provides basic creature comforts, like a removable, three-panel bed system (with plenty of room underneath for your favorite outdoor gear), dimmable ceiling lights, and windows all around. A CO2 detector and fire extinguisher are included to give you a headstart on the safety front, too.

The Baseline is available to order direct from Outside Van with a starting price of $89,000 for the entry-level Sprinter 144 or $96,000 for the extended wheelbase Sprinter 170.

