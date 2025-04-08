Runaway Campers’ Venturist is a rugged “squaredrop” towable for minimalists

I’m of the school of thought that “simpler is almost always better,” especially when it comes to camping. Whether it’s backpacking, RV camping, or overlanding, less is often more. It’s clear that Runaway Campers agrees. Case in point: It’s perfectly minimalist Venturist “squaredrop” travel trailer series.

Each of the three models in the Venturist series (or “V-Series”) comes standard with everything avid overlanders need and nothing they don’t. That means a steel frame construction, Timbren axle-less independent suspension, electric brakes, custom fenders, and 17-inch wheels on 33-inch BFG all-terrain tires. The setup provides more than 20 inches of ground clearance. Coupled with a pint-sized footprint, this travel trailer is purpose-built to be easy to tow and maneuver along even the tightest and gnarliest of backcountry trails.

Despite its minimalist nature, the Venturist series offers a surprising amount of standard components. Buyers can opt to keep things simple (and more affordable) and build out their rig along the way. But Runaway Campers also offers a long list of optional components designed to get you far off-grid in relative comfort. That includes RotoPaX setups, a roof-mounted vent fan, a beefy electrical setup with integrated solar, and even a front-mounted air-conditioner. The roof is also built to accommodate a variety of accessories, including rooftop tents, road showers, awnings, and gear baskets.

The Venturist travel trailer series is now available with a starting price of $9,950 for the Venturist 4×8 model or $12,645 for the flagship 6×8 trim. For an affordable, ultra-basic solution, the Venturist XS is among the brand’s most pared-down models, but it lacks any interior space, so you’ll almost definitely need to add a rooftop tent to the mix.

