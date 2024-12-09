 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Toyota’s ‘convertible’ Land Cruiser ROX concept is way cooler than your Wrangler

The open-top one-off is wider, wilder, and more fun than any other Toyota concept in recent memory.

By
A Toyota Land Cruiser "ROX" concept SUV parked on a backcountry trail.
Toyota

Fresh from this year’s SEMA event, this Toyota “convertible” is among the coolest Land Cruiser concepts we’ve seen in years. The design, a brainchild of Toyota’s North American design studio, Calty Design Research, is distinctly LC while taking a clear stab at both the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. It’s an overlander’s dream — bolder, wilder, and more fun than almost any other Toyota on the market.

Calty had a hand in the creation of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250, and it shows. This concept, dubbed the Land Cruiser “ROX” (an acroynm for “Recreation Open eXperience”), is a nod to the LC’s open-air, open-top heritage. The redesign process involved swapping more than 50% of the vehicle’s OEM parts, from the sheet metal to the glass and beyond.

Toyota Land Cruiser ROX concept climbing a steep incline on a rocky trail.
Toyota

Everything about the ROX concept is designed to eliminate the boundaries between in-vehicle and outdoors, while delivering a more aggressive look and an overlanding-ready ride. It swaps the factory doors for “skeleton” doors, making way into the cabin over custom, high-clearance rock rails and rocker panels. The sliding soft top opens the ROX’s cabin wide for maximum sun and fresh air. There’s also a functional midgate providing easy access between the cabin and truck bed.

Recommended Videos

Exterior utility features abound, including an integrated triple-bar roof rack and sports bar with MOLLE panels for maximum storage versatility. Around back, custom Jerrycans near the rear-mounted spare allow for storing extra water or fuel. Purpose-built high-lift bumpers with D-rings and brush guards ensure maximum protection all around. Massive oversized fenders were also incorporated to make way for custom Calty-designed, one-piece, 18-inch billet wheels. The studio also worked with Toyota on a completely custom TRD independent suspension and added a four-inch lift and an eight-inch-wider track width via forged aluminum control arms. The result? A wider, meaner, more aggressive-looking rig.

Rear cargo space inside the Toyota Land Cruise ROX concept SUV.
Toyota

Stepping inside reveals that the ROX concept is something altogether different than a factory Toyota Land Cruiser. The interior is awash in Heritage Orange leather and custom SLS Nylon 3D printed parts. Door panels with integrated safety kits and storage webbing hint at the truck’s serious off-road nature.

Custom interior of Toyota's Land Cruiser ROX concept SUV.
Toyota

“The Land Cruiser ROX is a reminder of what Land Cruiser has always been, and an invitation to Land Cruiser fans who will appreciate experiencing the great outdoors in an entirely new way,” said Mike Tripp, Group VP of Toyota Division Marketing. “We can’t wait to see how they react.”

Related

Like most concepts, it’s unlikely the Land Cruiser ROX will ever see the light of day, at least not in this incarnation. But, it hints at where Toyota’s head is at with the next generation of its overlanding-worthy SUVs. Coupled with the redesign of the next-gen 4Runner and Tacomas, it appears that future is looking very bright for outdoor and backcountry enthusiasts.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Toyota reveals incredible new concept vehicles that build on Toyota Tacoma, Land Cruiser’s storied past
This modified Land Cruiser is the ultimate rock crawler
Toyota retro cruiser concept

Concept vehicles are a great way for companies to show off outlandish features, exclusive aesthetics, and a bunch of other unique ideas that will likely frustrate drivers when they fail to make it into a production vehicle. Conversely, Toyota is looking to the past with a couple of its concepts -- and it’s making us pine for one of off-roading’s golden ages.

One of them is the “FJ Bruiser,” a reworked 1966 FJ45 Land Cruiser Pickup complete with a custom tube chassis and roll cage that is then mated to the bodywork and custom frame. Where it really starts to get exciting is with the 725-horsepower 358 cubic inch NASCAR Cup Car powerplant V8 the company has included under the hood. That power may be needed to turn the 42-inch BF Goodrich Krawler T/A KX tires, which are connected and supported via full trailing arm suspension, Fox shocks, and Eibach springs. In short, this has some serious rock-crawling potential.

Read more
Tow your beverages on the water with the best floating coolers of the year
Float trips, river rafting, or multiday kayak expeditions — these floating coolers are ready for them all
Kayaker paddling an inflatable kayak with a floating cooler in tow and snowy mountains in the background.

A nice cold light beer (or seltzer or kombucha or whatever you’re into) makes a lazy day on the river infinitely more enjoyable. The problem is that even the world's best coolers aren’t very portable and, worse yet, they don’t float. The solution? Well, the best backpack coolers sort of work in a pinch. The better solution? A floating cooler -- the kind you can tow along wherever the water takes you. For serious float trips, these are the best floating coolers to shop in 2023.

CreekKooler PuP Floating Cooler
For our money, CreekKooler’s PuP Floating Cooler is the best floating cooler on the market. It’s purpose-built as a tow-along cooler for all manner of watersports adventures, including standup paddleboarding (SUP), kayaking, canoeing, and anything else that involves floating. The smallest model holds 15 12-ounce cans, plus 10 pounds of ice, while the upgraded 30-quart model doubles that capacity. Coupled with foam insulation and a dual-wall blow-molded construction, it’s guaranteed to keep your favorite beverages chilled all day. It is the most expensive option on this list but, when it comes to floating coolers, you get what you pay for.

Read more
Take your booze, seltzer, or homemade kombucha anywhere with the best wheeled coolers
Ditch that cheap, bulky cooler you bought in college for one of these easy-rolling wheeled alternatives
Man pulling a wheeled Igloo cooler over sand at the beach.

It's still technically summer, so warm weather activities, camping, and barbecue season remain with us. And we all know what that means. Cold beer for backyard barbecues, trips to the beach, and outdoor excursions. Whether you’re into camping, surfing, kayaking, or tailgating with the crew, the common thread linking them all is the need for refreshing beverages packed inside your best well-chilled cooler. However, most coolers lack portability. The best, most insulated models are bulky even when empty and considerably more so when laden with ice and beer. If you want to level up your cooler game in 2023, you need a cooler with wheels.

Rolling coolers let you transport your favorite drinks from one point to another without breaking your back or shoulders. What’s noteworthy about wheeled coolers is their versatility, serving either as a makeshift dinner table or as extra storage space for your gear. Are you ready to keep your beverages cool? Below are our picks of the best wheeled coolers to shop for right now, all recommended and praised by adventurers.

Read more