Toyota’s ‘convertible’ Land Cruiser ROX concept is way cooler than your Wrangler

Fresh from this year’s SEMA event, this Toyota “convertible” is among the coolest Land Cruiser concepts we’ve seen in years. The design, a brainchild of Toyota’s North American design studio, Calty Design Research, is distinctly LC while taking a clear stab at both the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. It’s an overlander’s dream — bolder, wilder, and more fun than almost any other Toyota on the market.

Calty had a hand in the creation of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250, and it shows. This concept, dubbed the Land Cruiser “ROX” (an acroynm for “Recreation Open eXperience”), is a nod to the LC’s open-air, open-top heritage. The redesign process involved swapping more than 50% of the vehicle’s OEM parts, from the sheet metal to the glass and beyond.

Everything about the ROX concept is designed to eliminate the boundaries between in-vehicle and outdoors, while delivering a more aggressive look and an overlanding-ready ride. It swaps the factory doors for “skeleton” doors, making way into the cabin over custom, high-clearance rock rails and rocker panels. The sliding soft top opens the ROX’s cabin wide for maximum sun and fresh air. There’s also a functional midgate providing easy access between the cabin and truck bed.

Exterior utility features abound, including an integrated triple-bar roof rack and sports bar with MOLLE panels for maximum storage versatility. Around back, custom Jerrycans near the rear-mounted spare allow for storing extra water or fuel. Purpose-built high-lift bumpers with D-rings and brush guards ensure maximum protection all around. Massive oversized fenders were also incorporated to make way for custom Calty-designed, one-piece, 18-inch billet wheels. The studio also worked with Toyota on a completely custom TRD independent suspension and added a four-inch lift and an eight-inch-wider track width via forged aluminum control arms. The result? A wider, meaner, more aggressive-looking rig.

Stepping inside reveals that the ROX concept is something altogether different than a factory Toyota Land Cruiser. The interior is awash in Heritage Orange leather and custom SLS Nylon 3D printed parts. Door panels with integrated safety kits and storage webbing hint at the truck’s serious off-road nature.

“The Land Cruiser ROX is a reminder of what Land Cruiser has always been, and an invitation to Land Cruiser fans who will appreciate experiencing the great outdoors in an entirely new way,” said Mike Tripp, Group VP of Toyota Division Marketing. “We can’t wait to see how they react.”

Like most concepts, it’s unlikely the Land Cruiser ROX will ever see the light of day, at least not in this incarnation. But, it hints at where Toyota’s head is at with the next generation of its overlanding-worthy SUVs. Coupled with the redesign of the next-gen 4Runner and Tacomas, it appears that future is looking very bright for outdoor and backcountry enthusiasts.