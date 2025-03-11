Boots, buddies, and beyond: Why joining a hiking club can transform your life

Table of Contents Table of Contents How a hiking club could change your life How to choose a good hiking club for you

One of the hardest parts about moving to Washington state was the fact that my husband and I had no roots here. Zip, zero, nada. My side of the family inconveniently resides on the East Coast, mostly in Florida, and our closest relatives on my husband’s side are cousins who settled in California. Needless to say, we were in desperate need of friends. It took us a while to find our people, and I think that joining a hiking club could have expedited the roots-growing process. Whether you’re fresh in town or looking for a new group of friends, here’s why you should join a hiking club this year.

How a hiking club could change your life

If you’ve ever felt the pull of a winding trail through pines or a muddy path just begging for footprints, this is a good reason why you should join a hiking club, as it could just shake up your life. There’s no doubt about it, being outdoors has so many benefits, both mental and physical, but I’ve found that staying outdoors only seems to deepen my love for the crackle of leaves underfoot and peaceful views of waterfalls.

Club hiking vs. solo hiking

When done safely, hiking solo is a perfectly valid way to unwind from a stressful day. That said, joining a hiking club can broaden your horizons in a few ways. Seasoned clubs know trails you’d never find solo, unless you’re starring in your own lost hiker true crime podcast. Then, there’s a certain level of accountability. It’s so much easier to get off that couch when you know someone is out there expecting you, which means that you’ll reap the physical benefits of regular exercise and the mental benefits of community.

Find your people in a hiking club

Speaking of community, that’s one of my favorite parts about joining a hiking club. More heads are better than one. Whether it’s the guy who knows every knot in the universe or the gal who can identify any bird in the sky, you’re bound to pick up something you didn’t know before. Never learned how to read a map the old-fashioned way? No problem. Someone in your new hiking club should know that. Some clubs even offer workshops if you’re lucky.

Get great gear advice

Your new hiking club will also be aware of what gear works best for your area. For Seattle, we quickly found out that waterproof shoes and windbreakers go a long way, but narrowing down brands was overwhelming, even with online searches and reviews. With a hiking club, you’ve now got a go-to team of seasoned gear reviewers who can help keep you from making a bad decision.

Hiking clubs increase safety

There’s also safety in numbers. If you’re hiking in bear country, these majestic animals will often avoid trails if they can hear you coming. More people mean more noise, so they’ll be able to clear the area long before you make an appearance. When you hike solo, the chances of you coming across a bear or other dangerous animal increases, and the last thing you want to do is surprise one. Do yourself a favor and join a hiking club.

How to choose a good hiking club for you

Choose a club that suits your speed

I love hiking clubs, but it can take some time to find the right one for you. When choosing a club to join, be careful to select one that matches your speed and experience level. Some clubs tend to be speed demons and race up the trails, while others like to smell the daisies along the way. Are they already a mile ahead when all you want to do is linger at a vista? That could be a sign that this club isn’t for you.

Trust your gut and do a vibe check

Another factor that could sway your decision is the good old vibe check. This is that “X” factor that gives you a sense of belonging when you’re out there on the trail. Figuring out if their energy matches yours is actually easier than you’d think. I’d start by lurking online. Most clubs have an online footprint like a website or a forum. Do they crack hokes or post about hardcore summit stats? That’s your first clue. A group obsessed with 4 a.m. starts and elevation gains might not be your cup of tea if you’re more about a peaceful stroll.

Next, do a meet-and-greet or a low-stakes hike. Clubs are often super friendly to newbies, so show up and say hi. There’s no need to commit after one hike. But while you’re there, ask the members why they love the club, and their answers can vary. “We’re like family” can signal tight bonds, while “the views” might mean they’re scenery chasers. Listen to what lights them up like a firefly, and you’ll see where their hearts are at.

Common rules at hiking clubs

There are also a few rules that may or may not be in place. Most hiking groups will give you details about what to expect when you inquire. “Leave No Trace” principles often top the list, which means you’ll need to pack your trash out and leave nature undisturbed. Head counts are also popular, and some clubs may have a “no straggler” policy. Some clubs may even ask for a fee.

Wherever you end up, hiking clubs are great. When you join one, your weekends will go from doomscrolling to dodging roots. I’d take staring at the void of a 3,000-foot drop over screen glare any day, but it can take some time to find the right folks to do it all with. Don’t be afraid to try a few different clubs before you settle on your people.