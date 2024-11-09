Bear poop: what it looks like and what to do about it

While hiking in the woods, it’s not uncommon to come across a pile of animal waste. It’s gross, to be sure, but identifying scat is actually one of the easiest ways to keep yourself safe from dangerous wild animals. These telltale signs can mean the difference between you charging through into a bear’s territory or not, so knowing what to look for can help keep you safe. Here is everything you need to know about bear poop and what it means if you come across it in the middle of the woods.

What does bear poop look like?

Bear poop can vary in appearance. This is because bears may have different diets, or they might even be different kinds all together. Generally, bear scat is larger and more cylindrical than human or dog feces. Segments can be several inches long and about 1-2 inches in diameter, but the size of the scat does not always directly correlate to the size of the bear. The contents of the bear’s recent diet play a larger role in determining scat size and appearance. For instance, a bear that recently ate a lot of berries may produce more, but smaller, scat compared to a bear that consumed a large animal or fish.

Recommended Videos

Bear scat also has a reputation for being notoriously foul-smelling, but this isn’t always the case. When bears consume a plant-based diet, their scat may have a milder or earthy smell. Scat resulting from a diet rich in meat or fish can smell stronger but is not always as foul as some might think.

The color and texture of bear poop often changes with the seasons. In the spring, bears eat lots of grasses and early plants, so their poop will have a greenish tint because of all the chlorophyll. If the stool is loose enough, you might even be able to see seeds and fibers.

When summer comes around, you’ll encounter a blueish or purplish hue. This is because the bears will primarily be eating lots of berries. Fall is when bears prefer to eat more protein-rich foods like fish or meat since they’ll be hibernating all winter. During this time, their poop often tends to have darker, thicker stool, and you might even see bits of bone or shell fragments. In this case, the color will be black or dark brown.

Be aware that there are some differences between black bears and grizzly bears. Black bear scat is usually smaller and is often very plant-rich, while grizzly bears typically lean towards a high-protein diet.

What to do if you see bear poop on the trail

If you’re adventuring across your favorite trails and happen to see any bear poop on the trail, stay alert. Assess the freshness. If the scat is warm and moist, that a bear might be nearby, so keep an eye out for other signs such as tracks or disturbed vegetation.

One of the worst things you could do is surprise a bear, so make a ton of noise. Make your presence known by talking loudly, clapping, or singing. Bears will often avoid humans if they know you are there. The bigger your group, the safer (and louder) you will be. Do your part to keep yourself and the bear safe.

Avoid following a bear’s trail, and whatever you do, don’t approach one. Don’t try to locate the animal, and just move on while maintaining your situational awareness.

If you find yourself in a compromising situation with a bear, the most important thing is to stay calm. Bears can sense fear, so sudden movements could trigger a defensive reaction. Don’t run. If it’s standing or sniffing, the bear is likely trying to identify you. Talk in a calm, firm voice and back away slowly without showing your back. Avoid eye contact, but look at the bear without staring it down.

Bears will sometimes bluff charge to intimidate. Stand your ground until it stops, and then back away slowly. If the bear becomes aggressive, now’s the time to use that canister of bear spray. Ideally, you would have packed this in an easy-to-access pocket and know how to use it. These generally have a range of about 25-30 feet and can be used as a deterrent. Carrying bear spray and keeping it readily accessible can make all the difference between a good story and a hospital visit.

If you do come across a pile that looks suspiciously like bear poop, be sure to take a picture and contact local wildlife authorities, especially if it’s around a well-used trail or campsite. Seeing bear poop so close to humans could be a sign that the animal is starting to become habituated to humans, which puts both humans and the bear at risk. Notifying proper authorities will ensure that everyone stays safe and well.