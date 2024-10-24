 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Grand Teton’s beloved bear Grizzly 399 meets tragic demise in a vehicle incident

Grizzly Bear 399 struck by vehicle in Snake River Canyon

By
Bear 399 and her cub at Grand Teton National Park
NPS / NPS

On the evening of Tuesday, October 22, 2024, one of the most iconic grizzly bears in North America, Grizzly Bear 399, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 26/89 in Snake River Canyon, south of Jackson, Wyoming. While we are grateful that the driver did not sustain any injuries, this tragic accident has shaken the ecosystem and the world at large.

Grand Teton National Park mourns this national treasure

Teton Range, Wyoming
Cristopher Maximillian / Unsplash

The identity of Grizzly Bear 399 was confirmed through her ear tags and a microchip. At 28 years old, she was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly in the region. This particular bear had captivated wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists, and visitors from around the globe for nearly three decades, making her one of the most recognized grizzlies in the world.

Recommended Videos

At the time of her death, Grizzly 399 was accompanied by her yearling cub, but the cub’s whereabouts remain unknown. There is currently no indication that the cub was involved in the collision, though the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is closely monitoring the area to ensure the cub’s safety. Experts are hopeful that the young bear may be able to survive on its own, given that it has reached the age when grizzly cubs often begin to venture out independently. However, the sudden loss is sure to have been a deep emotional blow.

Related

The loss of Grizzly 399 highlights a broader issue — vehicle collisions with wildlife. These incidents are an all-too-common occurrence since highways often intersect critical habitats. When driving through these areas, reduce your speed, especially at dawn and dusk. Follow posted speed limits, and be alert. Always have a second person in the passenger seat to help you look, and make sure to use your high beams. Be extra cautious in fog, rain, snow, or darkness. That way, you can reduce the risk of another tragedy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
To avoid a bear attack, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed a road
Hungry bears get hangry, too
Black bears looking for food

 

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a haven for both nature enthusiasts and wildlife. However, coexisting with the park's wildlife has its responsibilities, especially when it comes to respecting and protecting its resident black bear population. A recent incident involving a bear encounter has prompted park officials to take a proactive step toward ensuring the safety of both visitors and these magnificent creatures.
Why Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed a road
On a seemingly ordinary day in the Cades Cove area, a visitor had an unexpected and heart-pounding encounter with one of the park's iconic residents — a black bear. While the visitor remained unharmed, the incident shed light on a concerning issue that has been gradually developing: bears becoming habituated to human presence and vehicles.

Read more
These are the most beautiful U.S. national parks
These are the most beautiful national parks in America.
Angels Landing in Zion National Park

America's national parks hold so much adventure, and visiting them gives you the opportunity to connect with the country's most breathtaking natural landscapes. From the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the peaceful coastlines of the Atlantic, these parks showcase diverse ecosystems, stunning views, and a deep sense of peace for the weary soul. Each one offers visitors something special, from scenic drives to thrilling hikes. Without further ado, here are the most beautiful U.S. national parks and why you should visit before the year ends.
1. Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Known for its stunning deep blue water, Crater Lake National Park tops our list. It's believed that this gorgeous lake was the result of an ancient volcanic eruption that left a caldera, which later filled with clear rainwater and snow. It is the deepest lake in the U.S., and its clarity and color make it a dramatic sight.
Things to do:

Read more
Post-Hurricane Milton update: Pelican Golf Club will still host LPGA’s The Annika event
The Annika show will still go on at the Pelican Golf Club
hurricane milton pelican golf club annika event

The entire country waited to see what Hurricane Milton would do to the Gulf Coast of Florida. We watched people come up with inventive ways to protect their homes, saw the lines of cars stuck in traffic for hours trying to evacuate, and hoped the people who stayed would get through okay. Now that the aftermath has been properly assessed, things are being put back together and restored to pre-hurricane conditions. For those in Belleair, Florida, that means shifting focus back on preparing for the LPGA's The Annika event, which is held annually at the Pelican Golf Club. Not even post-hurricane conditions will stop golfers from swinging for the Annika Award.
The Pelican Golf Club

The Pelican Golf Club sits on Florida's Southeast side, less than three miles away from Clearwater's downtown. The club took on heavy flooding due to Hurricane Milton, with winds and heavy rains flooding the course. Chris Corr, the Director of Grounds, and the rest of the team at the Pelican have been working to ensure the course is good to go for the LPGA's penultimate event. The COO of Pelican Golf Club reported that the club took the hurricane on with exceptional grace and that cleanup efforts will see things ready in time for the event.
The Annika Event

Read more