 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Grand Canyon National Park will soon reduce its hours — what you need to know

Grand Canyon National Park to reduce operating hours at the North Rim

By
a man standing on a stone pillar in Grand Canyon National Park
Nathan McBride / Unsplash

Now that the colder months have rolled in, Grand Canyon National Park will be closing the North Rim for all overnight activities. This closure will begin on October 16, 2024, and will include reduced hours and services. The National Park Service (NPS) announced that the Grand Canyon lodge will close, and that there will be no overnight accommodations in the area. This will include camping at any of the North Rim campgrounds.

Grand Canyon
DomCarver / Pixabay

After October 31st, water will only be available at the North Rim Administration Building. The North Rim Visitor Center will close on October 15 at 5 p.m., and the gift shops will close at 11 a.m. on October 16th. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season on October 31, 2024.

Recommended Videos

Food services, lodging, and fuel will be available at surrounding towns such Jacob Lake, which is about 45 miles from the North Rim. You might also have luck in Fredonia, AZ or Kanab, UT.

Related

If you are planning on exploring the Grand Canyon’s North Rim on or after October 16, officials advise that you bring enough food, water, and resources for your stay. Be prepared for winter driving conditions including snow, ice, and rain.  Your plan should be self-sufficient, because the only services that will be available are the card-only self-serve gas stations, which will only be open for as long as State Route 67 remains open.

The NPS also announced a temporary closure of the North Rim Scenic Road to Cape Royal from October 13th through October 18th for “prescribed fire activities.” Fortunately, the road to Point Imperial will still remain open to visitors.

Following the first major snowstorm or November 30th, the entrance gate at State Route 67 will close for the winter.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Smoky Mountains soon to see road closures for maintenance
Headed to Smoky Mountains soon? Watch out for these road closures
great smoky mountains guide best time to visit

It's no surprise that autumn is one of the most popular times to visit the Great Smoky Mountains. However, visitors looking to experience the fall foliage this year should be aware of several temporary road closures and maintenance projects announced by the National Park Service (NPS). From September 23 to 27, these projects could affect your travel plans.
Everything you need to know about the Smoky Mountain road closures

From September 23 through September 26, park maintenance crews will implement temporary single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Crews will be conducting several maintenance activities, including mowing, cleaning ditches, removing fallen trees and branches, picking up litter, and repairing guardrails — all in preparation for the prettiest time of year.

Read more
National Park Service lifts campfire ban for Olympic National Park
Campfire ban lifted at Olympic National Park after a hot summer
a group of happy young friends relaxing and enjoying summer evening around campfire on the river bank

In July, the National Park Service (NPS) at Olympic National Park prohibited all campfires, including charcoal, due to the hot and dry conditions of the summer. Wildfires were a major concern, but now the NPS has deemed it safe to lift their temporary fire bans due to improved weather. But don't bring out the fireworks, those will always be off-limits at national parks. Here's what the repealed rules will now mean for your upcoming trips to the area.
Campfires are once again allowed at Olympic National Park

 

Read more
Our top picks for the most unforgettable fall foliage at Shenandoah National Park
Leaf-peeping opportunities you don't want to miss
Shenandoah National Park in the fall

Shenandoah National Park is a beautiful stretch of about 105 miles over the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. It's bordered by the Shenandoah Valley to the west and the Piedmont region to the east, all while being about 75 miles west of Washington, D.C. Established as a national park in December 1935, this piece of American soil has been the pinnacle of four-season beauty for generations, and it's most well known for its unforgettable fall foliage.

If you're looking to do some leaf-peeping this year, Shenandoah National Park always delivers. Here's everything you need to know about Shenandoah National Park fall foliage, as well as our top five leaf-peeping activities around the park.
What to know before you go to see fall foliage at Shenandoah National Park

Read more