Grand Canyon National Park to reduce operating hours at the North Rim

Now that the colder months have rolled in, Grand Canyon National Park will be closing the North Rim for all overnight activities. This closure will begin on October 16, 2024, and will include reduced hours and services. The National Park Service (NPS) announced that the Grand Canyon lodge will close, and that there will be no overnight accommodations in the area. This will include camping at any of the North Rim campgrounds.

After October 31st, water will only be available at the North Rim Administration Building. The North Rim Visitor Center will close on October 15 at 5 p.m., and the gift shops will close at 11 a.m. on October 16th. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season on October 31, 2024.

Food services, lodging, and fuel will be available at surrounding towns such Jacob Lake, which is about 45 miles from the North Rim. You might also have luck in Fredonia, AZ or Kanab, UT.

If you are planning on exploring the Grand Canyon’s North Rim on or after October 16, officials advise that you bring enough food, water, and resources for your stay. Be prepared for winter driving conditions including snow, ice, and rain. Your plan should be self-sufficient, because the only services that will be available are the card-only self-serve gas stations, which will only be open for as long as State Route 67 remains open.

The NPS also announced a temporary closure of the North Rim Scenic Road to Cape Royal from October 13th through October 18th for “prescribed fire activities.” Fortunately, the road to Point Imperial will still remain open to visitors.

Following the first major snowstorm or November 30th, the entrance gate at State Route 67 will close for the winter.