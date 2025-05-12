JD Power releases its 2025 North America Airline Satisfaction Study—what to know

Global consumer insights company J.D. Power has released its 2025 North American Airline Satisfaction study, showing a mix of trends and changes. Among the findings are decreasing domestic passenger volume through Q1 2025, and consumer confidence levels are the lowest since the pandemic. Airlines are also adding fees for seat selection, baggage handling, and more. However, there are some positive takeaways, with passenger satisfaction rising six points (on a 1,000-point scale) compared to 2024.

The 2025 study considered responses from 10,224 passengers. To participate, passengers must have flown on a major domestic carrier within the prior month. The study took place between March 2024 and March 2025.

Airlines face changing market dynamics

Michael Taylor, Senior Managing Director of Travel, Hospitality, Retail and Customer Service at J.D. Power, said: “Throughout our one-year study period, we’ve seen a slight decline in both ticket prices and passenger volume, which has helped keep overall passenger satisfaction levels high. But it’s clear that market dynamics are changing and will likely affect passenger experience in the coming weeks and months. Airlines will likely have a tougher year this year, economically, but the key to their longer-term success will be how well they manage economic headwinds without compromising on customer experience.”

Key takeaways from the study include (via J.D Power):

Overall satisfaction rises, driven by gains in main cabin: Overall passenger satisfaction for North American airlines is up 6 points from 2024. That improvement is driven by an 8-point increase in satisfaction among passengers flying in the economy/basic economy class, which represents the majority of airline passengers. Passenger satisfaction declined 7 points in the premium economy class and just 1 point in first/business class.

Airline staff crucial to passenger satisfaction: Positive passenger experiences with airline staff were responsible for a 9-point increase in customer satisfaction in the economy/basic economy segment, underscoring the importance of frontline personnel to the overall passenger experience.

Fewer than 10% of passengers experienced problems: Fewer than 10% of North American airline passengers experienced problems in this year's study. Of those who did experience problems, flight delays were the most common across all passenger segments. Customers who did not cite a problem had satisfaction scores that were 125 points higher on overall level of trust with the airline than those who experienced a problem.

Passenger experience directly linked to brand loyalty: Among passengers who describe their overall air travel experience as "perfect," 81% say they "definitely will" fly that airline again. That level of brand loyalty falls to just 4% among passengers who describe their experience as "poor."

JetBlue Airways earned the top rating for first/business class with a score of 738. Delta Air Lines was next (724), and Alaska Airlines (709) was third.

Delta Air Lines scored the best customer satisfaction in premium economy for the third year in a row, scoring 717. JetBlue Airways secured second place (699) and Alaska Airlines (691) was third.

Lastly, Southwest Airlines led the way for customer satisfaction in the economy/basic economy category, scoring 694. Rounding out the top three were JetBlue Airways (663) and Delta Air Lines (662).