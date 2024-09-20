2024 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study debuts

This week, J.D. Power released its 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, which found that most travelers had a good experience despite record passenger volume and rising costs. Across several metrics, passengers noted the positives and negatives of airports, with several U.S. airports coming out on top.

People love to fly, even with crowds and costs

J.D. Power’s study occurred between August 2023 and July 2024, and surveyed 26,290 U.S. and Canadian residents who passed through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport. Travel took place within the prior 30 days and included both departure and arrival, including connecting flights. The study used seven core dimensions (in order of importance): ease of travel through airport; level of trust with airport; terminal facilities; airport staff; departure/to airport experience; food, beverage and retail; and arrival/from airport experience.

Further, the survey classified airports by size, with mega airports serving 33 million or more per year; large airports serving between 10 and 32.9 million per year; and medium airports serving from 4.5 to 9.9 million per year.

The study’s key findings included:

• Airports successfully navigated record crowds: Even with huge passenger volumes, 60% of respondents said they “somewhat agree” or “strongly agree” they enjoyed spending time in airports.

• Increasing costs may reach a turning point: Food and beverage pricing has always been a low-scoring category but didn’t affect overall satisfaction. That could be changing, with this year’s passengers spending $3.53 less per person than a year prior. The change was the greatest at large airports, with spending down $6.31.

• Large crowds equal lower scores: The overall satisfaction score in airport terminals viewed as “not at all crowded” is 736 out of 1,000. That drops to 429 in terminals perceived as “severely crowded.”

• Local identity is a key attribute: Top-performing airports displayed regionally-inspired decor, restaurants, signage, and stores.

The top mega airports were (score in parentheses): Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (671), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (643), and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (633).

The highest-scoring large airports were: John Wayne Airport, Orange County (687), Tampa International Airport (685), and Kansas City International Airport (683).

Top scoring medium airports included: Indianapolis International Airport (687), Jacksonville International Airport (686), and Southwest Florida International Airport (675).

Michael Taylor, Managing Director of Travel, Hospitality and Retail at J.D. Power, said: “Most travelers are still enjoying the experience. However, we are starting to see a breaking point in consumer spending, with average spend per person in the terminal declining significantly from a year ago.”