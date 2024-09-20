 Skip to main content
Study reveals top 2024 holiday destinations (plus when to book your flights)

Google reveals the top holiday travel destinations

By
A recent study by Google has revealed the top trending holiday destinations for 2024, offering key insights into where travelers are headed and when to book their flights. According to Google Flights data, the most popular destinations for Thanksgiving include:

  1. Orlando
  2. Cancun
  3. New York
  4. Tokyo
  5. London
  6. Miami
  7. Paris
  8. Los Angeles
  9. Las Vegas
  10. Honolulu

Domestic hotspots like Chicago, Phoenix, and Dallas-Fort Worth also rank high for Thanksgiving travel.

As the December holidays approach, interest shifts towards more international locales, with Manila, Sydney, Mexico City, and Madrid all appearing on the list. The top ten destinations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve are:

  1. Tokyo
  2. Orlando
  3. Cancun
  4. Miami
  5. New York
  6. London
  7. San Juan
  8. Honolulu
  9. Paris
  10. Las Vegas 

When to book your flights

When it comes to booking flights for holiday travel, timing is key to getting the best deals. For Thanksgiving, the cheapest time to book domestic flights is around 45 days before departure. The best price window is between 26 and 59 days before your trip, making early October the prime time to secure your flights.

For Christmas, planning further ahead can save you more. Google reports that the lowest prices are found 58 days before departure, with deals typically available between 36 to 72 days out. To get the best rates for Christmas travel, aim to book in late October.

For European trips, flights tend to be cheapest around 94 days before departure. The historical low-price window is 50 days or more before takeoff, so book early for those international destinations.

While many believe that booking flights on a specific day of the week can yield savings, Google’s data shows that this isn’t significant. Historically, Tuesday has been just 1.3% cheaper than the most expensive day, Sunday. However, flying on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday can save you 13% on average, or even 20% for domestic trips.

Topics
