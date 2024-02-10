 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Travel tips: Study says these are the best (and worst) airports to catch a connecting flight

Travel tips: If you can't fly nonstop, travel through this airport

Amanda Teague
By
airport
Skitterphoto / Pixabay

Choosing a good airport for your connecting flight is essential for a smooth air travel experience. An efficient airport can significantly impact your journey, minimizing the risk of delays, missed connections, and other hassles. FinanceBuzz recently performed a study ranking the best and worst airports for a connecting flight– and some of the airports on the list may surprise you.

Person sitting in airport
Marco Lopez / Unsplash

The best airports and worst airports for connecting flights

The study ranks these hubs as the best airports for connecting flights:

  • Richmond International Airport (RIC)
  • Tampa International Airport (TPA)
  • Boise Airport (BOI)
  • Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)
  • Bradley International Airport (BDL)
  • Ontario International Airport (ONT)
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
  • San Antonio International Airport (SAT)
  • Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
Recommended Videos

Connecting through one of the airports on this list should be a breeze. At Richmond International Airport, the longest walk between any two gates in the airport is only eight minutes, and at Tampa International Airport, it only takes two minutes to walk from a security checkpoint to the gate situated farthest away in the terminal. Walking from one side to the other in Bradley International Airport’s largest terminal takes only three minutes, which is the shortest walk in any of America’s busiest airports. At SAT, it takes 50% less time to walk from end-to-end in the largest terminal than the national average.

Related

On the other hand, there are a few airports you may want to leave out of your travel plans. According to the study, the worst airports for a connecting flight include:

  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
  • Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
  • John Wayne Airport (SNA)
  • LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
  • Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
  • Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
  • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  • Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Any one of these airports can be a headache to navigate if you have a tight connecting flight. Denver International Airport is the airport with the worst delay problem in the country, and the longest walk between any two gates at Chicago O’Hare Airport is a staggering 49 minutes. Additionally, JFK has one of the longest walks possible between security and the farthest-away departure gate, which is 17 minutes. To walk between the two gates located furthest apart at LAX takes nearly an hour.

plane ticket
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

Key considerations when choosing an airport for your connecting flight

When selecting an airport for your connecting flight, several key considerations should be made. Firstly, prioritize airports with efficient and well-coordinated flight schedules, minimizing your layover times and reducing the risk of missed connections. Also, consider the airport’s geographic location in relation to your final destination, as choosing a hub closer to your endpoint can shorten your overall travel time.

Additionally, evaluate the airport’s reputation for reliability, amenities, and services. If you have a tight connection, then you may want to think twice before traveling through some of the worst airports we mentioned above. Instead, opt for one of the hubs on the best airports list, and remember, always stay calm if you happen to miss your connecting flight.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
Main cabin vs basic economy: How to pick the best option for your next flight
It's the traveler's first big decision
airplane seats

The airline industry has evolved to accommodate a diverse range of traveler preferences and budgets, offering various fare classes to meet the different needs of passengers. Travelers will encounter two of the most popular options: main cabin and basic economy. Understanding the differences between main cabin and basic economy is essential for making informed decisions when booking flights. Although these two fare classes may seem alike, they have a few differences that can make a big impact on your travel experience.

Main cabin vs basic economy: the basics
When it comes to the actual seats, there is typically no difference between the two fare classes. The main difference is the cost of the tickets. Basic economy is offered by airlines to provide a budget-friendly option for travelers seeking lower-cost airfare. The fare class often features a reduced ticket price in exchange for fewer amenities and increased restrictions. 

Read more
You can track a flight in your iPhone’s Messages app — here’s how
Track any flight you want just by texting
airplane flying in sky

Tired of juggling multiple airline apps, frantically refreshing tracking websites, and squinting at airport display boards – all to track your airline flights? Well, if you’re an iPhone user, you can say goodbye to all that (thank goodness) because now you can actually track your flights directly from iMessage. 

What is iMessage flight tracking?
iMessage flight tracking is a cool hidden feature that lets you view flight information directly within the Messages app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And you even don't need to download any extra apps or open a browser window. 

Read more
New service wants to get you on a private plane with flights starting at $111 (yes, really)
For $111, you can take a private plane
private plane during sunset

Ever dream of being whisked away to a sunny island getaway or a bustling business meeting aboard a private plane – without it costing a fortune? This is the reality KinectAir is making possible, with prices starting at a jaw-dropping $111. Plus, no long check-in or TSA lines. 
How KinectAir can make your private plane dreams a reality
As some have coined the airline the “Uber of private aviation,” KinectAir takes the hassle out of private flying with its AI-powered platform. They specialize in quick trips under 500 miles, leveraging turbo-prop and piston planes – perfect for your regional needs, and they claim to slash costs by 75% compared to traditional private charters.

CEO Katie Buss says they want to change the way people think about short flights. 

Read more