How to pack for a cruise (depending on your destination)

If you’re about to start packing for a cruise, you can’t just throw in some essentials and call it a day. Where you’re sailing makes all the difference. I mean, what you’d pack for an Alaskan cruise is completely different from what you’d bring for a Caribbean cruise. The right packing strategy means you’ll be comfortable, prepared for excursions, and dressed appropriately for onboard events.
I’ll put myself out there and say it – a few years ago, I learned this the hard way. I packed for my Alaskan cruise as if I were heading to a mild spring getaway, and I spent the trip shivering on deck, completely unprepared for glacier hikes and misty mornings. Since then, I’ve fine-tuned my cruise packing strategy, and I’m here to make sure you don’t make the same rookie errors. So, here’s how to pack for a cruise, depending on where you’re headed.
For a Caribbean cruise, keep it light, breezy, and beach ready
If you’re going to the Caribbean, be ready for some sunshine, clear waters, and laid-back island vibes. You should expect warm, humid weather with occasional tropical showers. You’ll probably spend your days lounging by the pool, snorkeling, or exploring white-sand beaches, so with that being said, here are some of the things you should pack for a Caribbean cruise:
- At least two swimsuits (so you always have a dry one ready)
- Lightweight, breathable clothing (linen shirts, cotton shorts, tank tops)
- Wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses
- Plenty of sunscreen
- Compact rain jacket or poncho for afternoon showers
- Water shoes and a rash guard for excursions like reef diving
- A nice outfit for formal nights
When it comes to packing for formal nights, cruise expert Emma from EmmaCruises recommends checking your cruise line’s dress code in advance. Some ships have strict formalwear requirements, while others embrace a more relaxed approach.
For an Alaskan cruise, keep it warm, waterproof, and layered
If you’re wondering how to pack for a cruise headed to Alaska, keep in mind that Alaska’s weather is unpredictable. You might have crisp, sunny days followed by freezing rain and heavy mist. The key here is layering. I recommend starting with a moisture-wicking base layer, adding a fleece or down jacket for insulation, and topping it off with a waterproof shell. Don’t forget to pack these items for an Alaskan cruise
- Rain jacket and waterproof pants
- Warm accessories (gloves, beanie, scarf)
- Comfortable hiking boots
- Binoculars for spotting wildlife
- Hand warmers for extra comfort on chilly mornings
For a Mediterranean cruise, keep it polished, versatile, and comfortable
The Mediterranean is a mix of history, culture, and stunning coastal towns. Unlike the Caribbean, where casual beachwear dominates, Mediterranean cruises tend to have a more polished dress code. You’ll probably be visiting historic sites, sipping wine in villages, and strolling along glamorous ports, so pack a mix of stylish yet comfortable outfits. Here’s what to pack for a Mediterranean cruise:
- Lightweight, breathable fabrics for hot days
- Comfortable walking shoes (cobblestone streets are unforgiving)
- Dressier outfits for elegant dinners onboard
- Light jacket or sweater for breezy evenings
What to pack for other popular cruise destinations
Don’t see your destination on the list? Here are a few other destinations you may be cruising to.
Northern Europe and Baltic cruises
- Pack layered clothing to handle varying temperatures
- A warm, waterproof coat is essential for chilly or rainy days
- Bring a compact umbrella and waterproof footwear for unpredictable weather
- A mix of casual and dressy outfits for exploring cities like Copenhagen and St. Petersburg is essential
- Gloves and a scarf are great to bring for added warmth on windy days
Hawaiian cruises
- Don’t forget to include multiple swimsuits for beach days and pool lounging
- Bring flip-flops and water shoes for rocky shorelines
- You’ll probably want lightweight hiking clothes and sturdy shoes for volcano and waterfall excursions
- Sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat are essential to shield from the strong sun
South Pacific cruises (Tahiti, Fiji, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Include breezy outfits for tropical temperatures
- Pack a lightweight rain jacket for unexpected showers
- Don’t forget an extra layer for New Zealand’s unpredictable and often cooler weather
- Snorkeling gear is a good idea (if not provided by the cruise line) for exploring reefs
Antarctica cruises
- Bring heavy-duty, insulated winter gear to combat extreme cold
- Include waterproof gloves, thermal socks, and insulated boots for shore excursions
- High-SPF sunscreen and sunglasses are great for protecting against strong UV rays reflecting off the ice
- Pack moisture-wicking base layers for comfort
FAQs about how to pack for a cruise
What should I not pack for a cruise?
You should avoid packing prohibited items like irons, candles, and surge-protected power strips, as most cruise lines don’t allow them for safety reasons. Also, leave excessive valuables at home to minimize the risk of loss or theft.
How much luggage can I bring on a cruise?
Most cruise lines don’t have strict luggage limits, but space in your cabin is limited. A carry-on and one checked bag per person are usually good enough.
Should I bring cash on a cruise?
Yes! While most onboard expenses can be charged to your cruise account, cash can be useful for tips, small purchases in port, and emergencies.
Can I do laundry on a cruise?
Most ships offer laundry services or self-service laundromats, but they can be pricey. If you want to pack light, consider bringing travel-sized detergent to handwash your essentials.