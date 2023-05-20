 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

J.D. Power survey shows the airlines people like the most (and least)

If you're curious to see how other people rank the best airlines, J.D. Power did the survey for you

Dannielle Beardsley
By
A view of a Delta airplane out of an airport window.
Hanson Lu/Unsplash

Do you fly with the same carrier every time? Do you ping back and forth between two different ones, depending on things like the ticket price or ones that don’t have hidden fees? Was there one airline you had a horrible experience with and have never booked with again? J.D. Power did a survey about all of that and more, and we have the results for the best airlines to fly with. Have a peek if you’re curious to see where your pick landed.

What it took to be a fan favorite

How do you make it to be one of the top airlines to fly with? It surveyed people from March 2022 to March 2023, so the data is pretty recent. And it only asked about main North American airlines, so you might not see all of your low-budget or other airlines in the rankings.

Recommended Videos

What the airline needed to be good at

  • The state of the plane itself
  • Baggage fees
  • Ease of boarding
  • Those fun fees and other costs
  • The flight attendants
  • The in-flight experience
  • The reservation process

J.D. Power made sure it asked about all the pertinent things we care about when picking our top airlines. We think they asked the right questions.

But it dug deeper and broke it up by seat class, separating things by ranking basic, premium, and first-class areas. If you have a preferred way to fly, go straight to that ranking.

The winners

Basic economy

  • Southwest Airlines
  • Delta Air Lines
  • JetBlue

Premium economy

  • Delta Air Lines
  • JetBlue
  • Alaska Airlines

First class

  • JetBlue
  • Delta Air Lines
  • United Airlines

Well, well, well, aren’t JetBlue and Delta leading the way? No matter what class you like to (or can afford to) fly, JetBlue and Delta are your safe bets to give you the most appealing experience across all categories.

A flight attendant checking on the inside of a cabin on an airplane.
Omar Prestwich/Unsplash

The ones that need some work

Everyone wants to know the ones that ranked the lowest in each category. While these may not be the worst airlines to fly on, for this survey, they ranked last among the North American airlines.

Basic economy

  • Frontier Airlines
  • Spirit Airlines
  • American Airlines

Premium economy

  • United Airlines
  • Air Canada
  • American Airlines

First class

  • American Airlines
  • Air Canada
  • Alaska Airlines

Unfortunately for American Airlines, it ranked in the bottom three in each class category, so it seems it is struggling a little bit across the board. Air Canada isn’t too far behind, being in the bottom three in two out of three classes. 

In the past few years, we’ve struggled with flight cancellations, delays, rising fees, hidden fees, understaffed flights, and not being able to find a flight for the day or time we want. Customers are almost scared to book any flight in fear of how things will change from when they purchased the ticket to when they show up at the airport. We’re happy to see these airlines trying their best to meet the basics every customer looks for when flying.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
This is the airline most likely to get you to your destination on time
If airport delays aren't the way you like to fly, then these are the best airlines to book with
Person checking for their flight on the flight departure board at the airport.

We all know the drill. We get to the airport hours early to make sure you don't miss your flight, only to find out it's already been delayed. Now you're stuck at the airport for half a day having to buy over-priced coffee to stay awake until your flight finally leaves. If you are tired of that life, the Department of Transportation recently released their findings on air travel — including the best airlines for on-time flights.

The top airline for on-time flights
The Department of Transportation looked at full-year flight data from 2022. The report defines an on-time flight as one that arrives at its destination within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival time. So, who topped the list?
Delta Air Lines
We've had plenty of nice things to say about Delta lately, but it turns out, they're also the airline you can set your clock by. Whether you looked at their month-to-month reporting, where they were always in the top three, or went straight to the yearly average, they were the airline most dedicated to getting customers to their final destination.

Read more
Travelers beware: These are the worst U.S. airports that lose the most baggage
There are two types of air traveler: Those who've had their luggage go missing, and those who will eventually
A man in a suit listening to music while hauling his luggage in the airport.

Flyin’ ain’t easy. Sure, modern air travel — especially long-haul flights — is a technical marvel, but it can be pretty awful, too. And, in the last three years since the pandemic, it’s only gotten worse. Ever-shrinking seats, constant COVID concerns, in-flight booze restrictions, and random air rage are all enough to make even the most patient air passengers crack under the pressure. Now, there’s one more worry to add to the mix: Lost luggage. A new report finds that there are two kinds of travelers: Those who’ve had their luggage lost and those who will eventually.

Price4Limo.com combed through an official report released last year by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Unless you’re really bored or have a strange fascination with airline industry statistics, we don’t suggest you comb through the 57-page document. But there are a few key takeaways. The first and most surprising is that a whopping 55% of air travelers have had the pleasure of an airline losing their luggage. That means your odds are better than half that, at some point in your flying career, your favorite new luggage is bound to go missing. What’s worse: Only one-third of those passengers ever see their luggage again. According to Price4Limo.com, the average wait time to get those bags back was almost a week. For most vacation travelers, that usually means being without their belongings for their entire time away.

Read more
Make the most of your vacation budget: This is the best time to book a flight
When is the best time to book a flight? Tips and tricks
A view outside the airplane during sunset.

Most people will, at some point in their lives, need to book a flight. Whether for business or pleasure, booking a flight can be straightforward or a little more complicated depending on certain factors.

If a flight is urgent, then the luxury of booking in advance and saving money is often lost, whereas booking a holiday flight months in advance gives you ample room to shop around for the best deals available at that particular point in time. Other factors that affect pricing include the destination, the time of year of travel, and how far in advance you are allowed to book certain flight tickets. If it is limited to a couple of weeks, then you can expect to pay more, but if you are allowed to book months in advance, then this is where the most significant savings can be found.

Read more