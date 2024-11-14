This survey shows which airlines lose the most luggage

 Skip to main content
These airlines are the most likely to lose your luggage

Baggage carousels and bags
Eric Prouzet via Unsplash

You’ve waited months for your trip and can’t wait to arrive at your destination. Your trip through security was a breeze and the flight went off without a hitch. But then, when you reach baggage claim, your luggage doesn’t appear. What was set to be a fun getaway is now a hassle of phone calls, long waits, and the hope your clothes and essentials will arrive.

With the holiday season on the horizon, it helps to know which airlines are bound to lose your bags. To find out, Lance Surety Bonds surveyed 1,000 travelers on their experiences on luggage issues with airlines. Here’s what the results found.

Which airlines lose luggage the most?

Baggage carousels
Chris Hardy via Unsplash

Some airlines might tout new interiors, amenities, and perks. But what really matters is getting from Point A to Point B, along with your luggage. But some airlines have a track record for losing bags, and as you make your travel plans, that can be helpful to know. Here’s what the Lance Surety Bonds study found.

American Airlines mishandles more luggage than any other airline, numbering 8.1 pieces per 1,000 bags. The carrier also accounts for almost one-quarter of all mishandled bags.

More than 1 in 4 fliers have experienced lost bags, while 1 in 3 have received damaged bags. 24% of passengers with lost luggage never recover it. In the event of lost luggage, traveler’s lost $457 in value, with 44% not receiving compensation. Lastly, 33% of those with lost luggage never flew on the airline again.

The top ten airlines likely to lose luggage (per 1,000 checked bags):

  • American Airlines: 8.1
  • Envoy Air: 7.5
  • PSA Airlines: 6.6
  • United Airlines: 6.4
  • Alaska Airlines: 5.4
  • SkyWest Airlines: 5.1
  • Republic Airways: 4.9
  • Hawaiian Airlines: 4.7
  • Southwest Airlines: 4.4
  • Frontier Airlines: 4.2

