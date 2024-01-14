 Skip to main content
Study says this airline is the most reliable, and we can almost guarantee you’ve never heard of it

The most reliable airline is small, regional, and on-time

Amanda Teague
By
Airplane
LN_Photoart / Pixabay

Many airlines claim to be the most reliable, but which one can actually take this title? According to new market research from Anuvu, a leading aggregator of U.S. airline operating data, Avelo Airlines comes in at #1 on the list of best airlines in terms of reliability. This small Houston-based airline is unknown to many, but if you want to get to your destination on time, then you may want to see if they serve an airport near you.

Avelo Airlines
Robin Guess / Shutterstock

The success of Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was introduced in April of 2021 as an ultra-low-cost carrier, focusing on providing affordable air travel to various destinations. The airline is based in Houston, Texas, and operates flights from its primary hub at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California. 

Avelo Airlines’s top airports by destinations include New Haven (HVN) with 17 destinations, Orlando (MCO) with 15 destinations, Burbank (BUR) with 14 destinations, Wilmington (ILG) with 13 destinations, Raleigh/Durham (RDU) with 12 destinations, and Wilmington (ILM) and Las Vegas (LAS) each with 7 destinations. 

The airline offers a variety of domestic routes, connecting passengers to smaller airports and regional destinations that may be overlooked by larger carriers. This allows Avelo Airlines to thrive using a business model that is centered around providing budget-conscious travelers with access to a range of destinations at affordable prices. 

In the report from Anuvu, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers through the first 11 months of 2023. During this time, 83.3% of all Avelo flights arrived at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time, beating the industry average on-time arrival rate of 77.3%. 

It was also reported that Avelo had a cancellation rate of only 0.1% during the first 11 months of 2023, which is well below the industry average of 1.4%. 

Avelo Airlines Plane
Angel DiBilio / Shutterstock

What’s next for Avelo Airlines?

If you want to take a ride on Avelo Airlines, then you will receive a wide variety of benefits. One notable advantage is the airline’s customer-friendly policy, allowing travelers to change or cancel their itineraries without incurring extra fees. Families, in particular, benefit from Avelo’s commitment to hassle-free travel, as children aged 13 and under are automatically seated with accompanying adults at no additional cost. 

Additionally, Avelo provides travelers with the option to purchase advanced seat assignments, with many extra legroom seats available. Customers can also pay for amenities such as priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and pets.

Today, Avelo serves 44 destinations and 23 states and Puerto Rico with a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, and the airline doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Avelo Airlines was projected to fly more than 160,000 customers during the 2023-2024 holiday season, which is a 43% increase compared to the same period last year.

American Airlines, United Airlines, and more: Study says these are the most unreliable airlines for holiday travel
Study says these are the most unreliable airlines for holiday travel
Airplane flying at sunset

Airlines, despite being essential components of modern travel, are often criticized for their perceived unreliability. Delays, cancellations, overbooking, and lost baggage are a few of the most common issues when it comes to air travel. Unfortunately, these problems only tend to increase during the holiday season.

With all of the uncertainty surrounding air travel during the holidays, many people wonder which airlines are better than others when it comes to reliability. Compare the Market recently conducted a study comparing major airlines to determine which companies are the least reliable. United, JetBlue, and American Airlines are among the few of the least reliable airlines to travel with.
American Airlines
American Airlines has been ranked as the least reliable airline in the United States, with 2,183 yearly flight problems recorded, 157 cases of oversold tickets, and 1,476 issues with refunds. American is the largest airline in the world when measured by scheduled passengers, completing nearly 6,800 flights per day to 350 different destinations. 
United Airlines
Headquartered at the Willis Tower in Chicago, Illinois, United Airlines, Inc. comes in as the second-least reliable airline in the country. United Airlines topped the list for lost and delayed baggage, with 763 cases of lost, delayed, or damaged bags over a 12-month period. The airline reported 1,538 total flight problems, including 470 cases of misinformation on fares and 22 cases of discrimination. 
Spirit Airlines
Next on the list is Spirit Airlines, which is North America’s largest ultra-low-cost carrier. This airline is known for last-minute cancellations and overbooked flights, causing dozens of disruptions every day. Spirit had a total of 1,102 flight problems recorded over the year.
JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airlines is another low-cost airline that operates around 1,000 flights every day. The airline comes in as the fourth-least reliable airline, with 1,167 total flight problems recorded within a year. Despite these troubles, JetBlue recently announced several new flight paths from the United States to Europe, which will begin service in 2024. 
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines ranks as the fifth-least reliable airline in the United States, with 1,097 recorded flight problems. Frontier is an ultra-low-budget airline, so many customers understand the risk they are taking when booking with the airline.

Why air travel feels so expensive: Airlines will make a record $118B in extra fees this year
Baggage, seat selection, and more — airlines are making us pay
Interior of an airport with people stanidng in the shadows in front of a window

Airlines worldwide are set to make an anticipated record high of nearly $118 billion in revenue from ancillary sales this year, according to a study from IdeaWorks and CarTrawler. Ancillary sales include baggage fees, seat selection, and other air travel surcharges that airlines add to the base price of your ticket — you’ve probably noticed them driving up the price of air travel recently.
The staggering earnings in 2023 represent a 7.7% surge from pre-pandemic records and highlight a profound shift in the airline industry’s revenue model. It also reflects a stark reality for travelers: the days of straightforward ticket prices are long gone. The study sheds light on this escalating trend, showcasing the various fees airlines impose on passengers and what’s driving the change.

Why do airlines charge so many extra fees?
In the quest for profitability amidst competitive — aka low — ticket pricing, airlines have turned to tacking on extra fees for travelers, transforming these once supplementary charges into a lucrative revenue stream. “Airfares, on an inflated adjusted basis, have been declining for more than a decade,” IdeaWorks president Jay Sorensen noted in the study. “Low fares and ancillary revenue are joined at the hip. You can’t have one without the other.”
But, as shown by the continued year-over-year revenue increase for add-on fees industry-wide, this is no longer a matter of only budget airlines asking passengers to foot the bill for bags, extra legroom, and other “amenities” in flight. Large airlines such as British Airways, Air France, and KLM have ventured into charging fees for premium business class seats, expanding the spectrum of ancillary charges across the pond.
American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines have been at the forefront of the fee frenzy in recent years. Baggage fees have been a substantial source of revenue for these carriers, with American Airlines’ baggage fees, Delta’s baggage fees, and United Airlines’ baggage fees contributing significantly to their bottom lines. It’s not just luggage; American Airlines and United Airlines seat selections are also now subject to additional fees, further intensifying the expense of flying.

Airline news: Alaska Airlines plans to buy Hawaiian Airlines, but it’s not a done deal (yet)
If the deal closes, Alaska Airlines will pay $1.9B for the airlines
Alaska Airlines plane flying in sky

Alaska Airlines announced Sunday it will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion. This leaves many customers wondering what this might mean for them, as well as the future of air travel. The merger will allow Alaska Airlines to triple flights from Hawaii to destinations across North America. It will also allow for long-haul flights to and from Asia. However, the merger is not finalized yet.
The details of the merger
The merger deal is expected to close at $1.9 billion and should create earnings of nearly $235 million over the next two years, according to Alaska Airlines. “We’ve always been a growth airline and, with this combination, we intend to grow more, both domestically and internationally,” Alaska’s chief executive, Ben Minicucci, said in an interview with the New York Times.

With the two airlines combined, service would be available to 138 destinations, including nonstop flights from the United States to locations in Central America, Mexico, Asia, and Australia. 
Possible hurdles to consider
The merging of the two airlines is likely to be criticized by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department, who recently won a lawsuit to break up a partnership between JetBlue Airways and American Airlines. The Justice Department has enforced antitrust laws to prevent mergers, acquisitions, and other deals that would reduce competition in the aviation industry.

