What to know about packing your electric toothbrush

Packing the essentials when it comes time to travel seems like a no-brainer — hairbrush, deodorant, toothbrush. But what if you use an electric toothbrush instead of a manual toothbrush? Often, people do not give much thought to if you can take an eclectic toothbrush on a plane until it comes time to pack. Unlike packing a traditional toothbrush, travelers must follow certain rules when traveling with an electric toothbrush. Let us help you make packing easy with the simple answers to the questions you want to know about taking an eclectic toothbrush on a plane.

Can you bring an electric toothbrush on a plane?

The short answer to this question is yes — you can take an electric toothbrush on a plane. However, there are some rules and restrictions to be aware of if you wish to bring along your electric toothbrush. According to the Transportation and Safety Authority (TSA), any lithium metal or lithium-ion battery device should be placed in carry-on bags. This rule is because these types of batteries, if damaged, could potentially overheat and pose a safety issue.

This TSA rule is why you might have experienced your airline attendant asking you if you have any of these batteries while checking a bag. Other common items that contain lithium or lithium-ion batteries include e-cigarettes, cell phones, tablets, laptops, chargers, and vaping devices.

If you’re not traveling with a carry-on bag, you can still travel within the U.S. with an electric toothbrush in your checked luggage. However, you’ll need to tell the bag check-in attendant so they are aware. Rules for international flights may vary, so always check with your airline carrier before traveling. If you’re unsure about your airline’s rules on the day of your travel, we recommend traveling with a manual toothbrush to play it safe.

Understanding batteries in electric toothbrushes

Some electric toothbrushes have a lithium battery, but many do not. Most of today’s rechargeable electric toothbrushes contain lithium batteries, such as Philips Sonicare and Oral-B electric toothbrushes. Electric toothbrushes that contain regular, removable batteries, such as the SpinBrush can be placed in either your carry-on or checked luggage.

Getting through security with an electric toothbrush

When packing your electronic toothbrush in your carry-on luggage, be sure to place it toward the top if security agents ask you to remove it from the bag. Many airports have different technology and x-ray systems for security, some of which require the removal of any items with lithium or lithium-ion batteries. This is why many security agents will ask you to remove your cell phone, headphones, laptop, etc. and place these items in a special tray. Keeping your electronic toothbrush easily accessible will help make it easier to avoid rummaging through your bag (and being that person who holds up the airport security line).

