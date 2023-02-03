Packing for a work trip or vacation sucks. But, thanks to technology, it can suck a little bit less

Let’s be real: Packing for a trip is tedious, stressful, and time-consuming. For most of us, it just plain sucks. Thankfully, if you’re not the sort of masochist traveler who actually enjoys packing (like this author), smartphone technology is here to help.

There’s a huge selection of travel apps out there, including packing apps for every flavor of traveler: From control freaks to those who want a dead-simple wizard to hand-hold them through every step of the packing process. These seven mobile packing apps can make the process as quick, painless, and even mindless as possible. These are the best packing apps for travelers who seriously hate to pack.

For Almost Everyone: PackTeo

PackTeo promises to be all things to all people. Whatever your packing style, the app’s user-friendly design makes it a snap to use. For those who like to be in control, it allows for adding specific details about everything in your luggage, like weight and which bag you plan to put each item in. Alternatively, the built-in templates mean you can pick from typical lists (say, “Camping,” “Cycling,” or “International”) without having to create your own from scratch. Then, it’s just a matter of customizing it to fit your style of travel.

For Minimalist Travelers: OneBag

OneBag is arguably the most streamlined travel packing app. It aims to keep the process easy and quick. Most of all, though, it encourages packing light (hence the name) with a focus on the weight of each item. This ensures that you’re keenly aware of how much stuff is in your bag. As any long-term traveler will tell you, light luggage — only packing your travel essentials or even carry-on-only, if possible — makes for easy traveling. Knowing the total weight of your luggage can also help you avoid oversized baggage fee surprises at the airport.

For Globe Hoppers: Packr

Packr has one thing going for it that’s lacking in most other packing apps: Multi-destination trip planning. It seems like a strange oversight, but most of its competitors don’t offer this feature. For that reason alone, it’s the best on this list for globe hoppers who typically plan medium- or long-term, multi-country trips. It’s otherwise similar to the others on this list, with a solid list of features that includes auto-generated packing lists, the ability to share your lists with others, and weather forecasting for your next destination.

For List Lovers: Easy Pack

Easy Pack isn’t the best packing app overall on this list, but there’s a lot to like about it. First, it’s lightweight, and its creators promise it’ll be free forever. Second, while its competitors rely on trip-centric list creation, Easy Pack takes a unique bag-centric approach. So, for example, if you take the same messenger and duffle bags on every trip, it’s easier to create several listed “bags,” and then re-use them for each new trip. The app takes into account unique points about upcoming trips, like whether you’re traveling with pets, the type of stay, and any transportation concerns. Lastly, it doubles as a daily planning app to help prep for mundane activities closer to home, like packing for a day at the beach or taking your dog on a hike.

For the Ultimate Lazy Traveler: PackPoint

For travelers who are seriously packing averse, it doesn’t get simpler than PackPoint. It’s clear that a great deal of thought went into the user interface. The streamlined design offers a simple, wizard-like process to handhold users through every step of packing. Just launch the app and enter a few basic details like the date of your trip, where you’re heading, any activities you plan on doing while there (e.g., hiking, swimming, beach-going, etc.), and whether it’s for business, leisure, or both. PackPoint checks the weather forecast and pre-populates a packing list with a best guess of everything it thinks you might need. It’s just under $3 to buy for either smartphone platform (iOS or Android), but the long list of great features — like TripIt integration, forecast-checking, and list-sharing with friends and family — make it worth it. It’s also the only packing app on this list available for both major mobile platforms.

For the Control Freak: Packing Pro

If you’re not keen on packing but still appreciate being in full control of the process, Packing Pro is your jam. The app lacks the polish of the others mentioned here, and it can feel a bit confusing on first launch. But it makes up for it with extreme versatility. Every item on your packing list can be customized with options like which bag it goes in, the item’s level of importance for your overall trip, weight, monetary value (for insurance purposes) — the list goes on. Users can create specific templates (say, one for business and one for leisure) and even templates within templates if you really want to drill down. This is an app designed for serious “power-user” type travelers.

For the Every Man Traveler: PackKing

PackKing’s user interface is simple and streamlined like PackPoint, although it lacks some of the panache. The free version offers a few more features than the former, though, which is why we like it for most travelers. It offers a long list of preloaded activities, like Hiking, Photography, Beach, Dog, and Mobile Office. All of these include their own related items, so it’s easy to fine-tune your packing list no matter where you’re going or what you’re doing. It also asks if and how often you’ll be doing laundry while traveling, which can seriously lighten your clothing load.

Editors' Recommendations