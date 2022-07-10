Recommended International Experiences and Travel Activities

Ever been sandsurfing? How about spelunking in India or floating under historic homes in Amsterdam? These are just a few of the experiences that Tripadvisor cites as its most highly recommended international experiences in 2022.

Here, we’ll follow along as the world’s largest travel guidance platform reveals its must-do travel activities in some of the hottest spots around the world. Check out Tripadvisor’s top 10 spots.

Amsterdam Open Boat Canal Cruise

Ah, Amsterdam, aka the Venice of the North, spreads out on the coast of the North Sea in a series of interconnected canals that take locals and tourists alike to many of the city’s districts and most important locations.

Travelers can get the best of the capital of the Netherlands in these canals via scenic cruises that take them past the Anne Frank House, the hip Jordaan District, the Houseboat Museum, lively Leiden Square, the stunning Rijksmuseum, and much more.

Learn More

Red Dunes Quad Bike, Sandsurf, Camels & BBQ at Al Khayma Camp in Dubai

No trip to Dubai is complete without venturing into the surrounding Arabian Desert. Find the spirit of the Middle East by riding quad bikes up dunes and sandboarding back down. Ride a camel like a Bedouin during cooler evenings and then sit down for a barbecue dinner accompanied by live belly dancing and traditional tanoura shows at an Arabian desert camp.

Learn More

Tour of North Shore and Sightseeing in Honolulu

Oahu’s laid-back North Shore is famous for its big wave surf along such iconic spots as Waimea Bay and Sunset Beach. During the summer, calm water encourages snorkeling among colorful coral and fish. When visitors aren’t in the water, art galleries, surf shops, and Hawaiian plate-lunch restaurants make for great places to chill.

Tripadvisor’s offered tour allows people to skip the hassle of renting a car and instead, roll along chaperoned in a minibus. Along the way, guides will share details about island life. Along the way, clients can soak in the best the tropics have to offer, including an optional waterfall hike.

Learn More

Natural Pool & Indian Cave Jeep Safari in Aruba

One of the famed “ABC” isles (along with Bonaire and Curacao), Aruba’s remote, volcanic location, allows for some true adventure. On this Jeep and natural pool safari tour, go down the land’s rugged roads, swim in a bevy of natural pools, and snorkel above an incredible array of colorful aquatic wildlife living in the coral formations. This jaunt provides an opportunity to see the popular tourist stops that most people don’t have access to.

Learn More

Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay in Tierra Verde, Florida

Speaking of places people don’t usually see, this kayak tour in Tierra Verde, Florida takes travelers to the tranquil Shell Key. See how life lives free from civilization. Knowledgeable ecotour guides will take adventure seekers on kayak tours through the marine life living outside of Tampa Bay, providing incredible stories and tales of the area along multiple stopovers. Catch Florida’s verdant, multitudinous wildlife amid wildlife groves and turquoise waves.

Learn More

Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu in Cusco, Peru

From ocean waves, we travel to the top of the world. In Peru’s high Andes lies one of the most famous lost civilizations: South America’s Incan Empire. The classic Inca Trail route is a four-day, three-night hike to reach the ruins of the Incan capital, Machu Picchu.

Walk along ancient footsteps and discover an astonishing ecological diversity and a wealth of archeological treasures. The Machu Picchu historic sanctuary covers 32,952 acres and is home to scores of archeological sites, a stunning 10 ecological zones spanning glacial peaks down to tropical forests, with over 450 species of birds, and 200 species of orchids leading up to the legendary citadel.

Learn More

Reykjavik Food Walk and Local Foodie Adventure in Iceland

Little known fact: The magic, volcanically active isle floating in the vast North Atlantic is also home to some of the world’s best food. And tourists get to taste it all on the Reykjavik food walk and local foodie adventure in Iceland.

Visit a variety of the Icelandic capital’s eateries from restaurants to food trucks. Sample a selection of traditional dishes and street foods, including Icelandic cheeses, lamb, homemade ice cream, and world-famous Icelandic hot dogs. On the culinary journey, check out landmarks like the giant Hallgrimskirkja Lutheran church, the Harpa concert hall, and Parliament House.

Learn More

High-Speed River Thames Cruise in London

Rolling through the heart of London, the River Thames takes travelers on a journey through hundreds of years of history into the future of England’s capital.

Pass by Big Ben’s ringing bells and famous four faces on a racing, rigid inflatable boat. Get the adrenaline flowing through your veins as you soar past St. Paul’s Cathedral and listen to London’s colorful history from onboard commentators as the captain speeds up to 35 mph on this intimate rush through the Swinging City.

Learn More

Rafting the Rio Jacaré Pepira Via Wild Canoe Territory in Brotas, Brazil

Speaking of rushes, trekkers looking to get their blood pumping in Brazil need to make sure to check out Brotas, the adventure capital of the São Paulo state.

Rafting in the waters of the Jacaré Pepira River is considered one of the best spots on the globe for kayakers. Along racing rapids, ebbing and falling in the whitewater, catch some of the distinct aquatic nature darting in and out of the waves.

Learn More

City & Beatles Tour in Liverpool

Travelers who find themselves in the largest British Isle would do well to visit the city where the most influential pop and rock band of the 20th century came from. Winding through leafy suburbs, find the famous locations that birthed some of The Beatles’ most enduring songs.

Stop at Penny Lane and Strawberry Field for photos, visit the childhood homes of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, stroll alongside the banks of the River Mersey, and stop in the Cavern Club and other locales that shaped the Fab Four.

Learn More

*As COVID-19 is still among us, remember to do your research with any international destination to learn about COVID-related protocols and health procedures you may need to follow when traveling. It may still differ from country to country.

Editors' Recommendations