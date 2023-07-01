 Skip to main content
This U.S. attraction is TripAdvisor’s top travel experience in the world

If you love experiences over things, TripAdvisor wants you to check out this U.S. attraction

We love to know about a new place to visit, but it’s even better when it’s a whole experience. TripAdvisor released its list of the best things to do, and a U.S. attraction landed at number one. If you want to see where people say is the top place to visit and what to do there, here’s where to book your next stay.

How the places made the rankings

  • Calculated over an entire year
  • Standards ranged from safety to trustworthy
  • A mix of opinions and customer reviews
  • Not even one percent of the listings make the cut

No, they didn’t just look at what places were trending on Instagram. Out of the millions of listings on TripAdvisor, only a select few experiences are awarded the top honors for the best experiences. It’s a more involved process, so you know there won’t be a Fyre Festival situation.

The best of the best top experience

A 9-hour tour of Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

  • Yes, it’s 9 hours long
  • Holds a 5-star rating with over 9,000 reviews
  • For any age group
  • Take up to 10 people per tour

Hawaii is known for having beautiful beaches, exotic food, stunning volcanoes, and a gorgeous culture, so having an experience that tops all others just makes sense.

The tour will take up your entire day, so there’s no need to plan anything else. You’ll be guided all around to take in the culture and hit spots like the Byodo-In Temple, which is a Buddhist temple dedicated to the first Japanese immigrants there, see the rock formations at the Halona Blowhole, check out the volcanic craters around Hanauma Bay, go hiking at Diamond Head, and see all of the beaches along the North Shore.

Scenes from a beach in Paia, Maui, Hawaii.
If you make it to Hawaii, add these stops

Since you’re already in Hawaii, there are other TripAdvisor-approved experiences awaiting you there.

This is a half-day tour in an air-conditioned coach cabin aboard the USS Arizona Memorial.

You’ll be able to fit in this quick one-hour-long trip to catch the most stunning views.

If you love private boat tours, this is your thing.

Be daring and dive down the island’s longest zipline.

Hawaii has so many of TripAdvisor’s top places to visit and things to do, you could make a whole week (or two) out of your stay and still not run out of options.

Make a bucket list, and put these on it

The U.S. is packed with the most popular happenings, so take yourself on a little tour of them. There are plenty of outings to spend your money on instead of buying another present that’s going straight into the regifting closet.

A few noteworthy visits

Good luck picking which of these adventures you’ll do first, but we’re going with either the whale watching or the haunted tour. 

Look at the entire list of unique things to do right here in the U.S. and plan which ones speak to you. From adventurous outings to giving your eyes something to ogle to immersing yourself in history, keep TripAdvisor’s list handy for your next vacation.

The top 10 most popular beach vacation spots this summer, according to JetBlue
The time to book your next beach vacation is right now
A crowded beach in the summer.

It seems everyone is ready for a summer vacation. According to airliner Jet Blue, bookings between June and August for vacation packages are up 66% compared to last year. Cruise packages are also up; vacationers bundling flight and cruise packages are up by 36% compared to the same time the previous year. Whether you want to cruise from port to port or go directly to the beach, summer in the sand seems to be on everyone's mind. Beach destinations are a big hit in and out of the U.S. Here are the most popular choices if you want to get inspired for summer.
Domestic beaches
Florida has always been a beach holiday destination because of the beaches, near-guaranteed good weather, and ease of travel. Orlando and Fort Lauderdale take up two top ten spots, and it's easy to see why. Orlando is the home of Disney, where many families splurge on summer vacations at the beach and the parks. Fort Lauderdale is known for its stunning beaches, boating canals, and access to outdoor restaurants, bars, shopping, and luxury hotels. Las Vegas, Nevada, came in at number seven on the list. While it's hot there during the summer, there is plenty to do indoors when you want to cool off, like shows, nightclubs, and gambling.
Beaches outside of the U.S.
If you are ready to leave the country, the top five locations on Jet Blue's list are outside the United States. Topping the list is Punta Cana, located on the easternmost tip of the Dominican Republic. It boasts beaches for miles backdropped by crystal clear waters. In second place is Montego Bay, Jamaica, followed closely by Cancun, Mexico, and Aruba. Nassau, Bahamas, rounds out the top five, and if you've been there or seen pictures of the white sand beaches, you know why it's so popular. Also making it into the top ten are San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island known for its beaches, coves, and expansive coral reefs, perfect for snorkeling.

"We've noticed a growing trend in summer travel bookings, with a majority of our customers opting for beach and warm weather destinations, particularly in the Caribbean," says Andres Barry, President of JetBlue Travel Products. "As we head into the busy summer travel period, we encourage travelers to book early to secure the best deals and availability. To get the best value for your money, we highly recommend booking a JetBlue Vacation package, which not only provides access to exclusive deals and perks but also guarantees a worry-free vacation experience backed by JetBlue's signature customer service."

Read more
The travel mistakes experts say everyone makes when they visit Cancun
Before you book that Cancun vacation, see what the experts say are the worst mistakes we always make
A gorgeous shot of Cancun, Mexico and the water.

From Spring Break to summertime, Cancun, Mexico, remains one of the most popular spots for people to flock to when they are in need of a sunny getaway. But as with visiting anywhere new, there are a ton of slips to be made if you don't plan it right. Travel experts put together all the mistakes we make when we aim our sights on a Cancun vacation. See how many you're guilty of and how to avoid making future ones.

The packing faux pas
It all starts before you even get there. Travel agent Mary DeSpain believes a lot of the blunders people make happen before they leave for the trip. According to Mary, "Cancun is a phenomenal destination. Don’t waste it with bad planning!"
Some things you don't want to mess up

Read more
Summer travel: Airbnb reveals the most popular hot spots
Will you travel to any one of these popular destinations this summer?
Airplane taking off

If you're itching for a summer vacation and want to know where the hot spots are, both internationally and domestic, travel site Airbnb has you covered. For summer travel this year, it is expecting over 300 million guest arrivals on its website, an indication that people are ready to get out of their own houses and into someone else's. "Since the beginning of Airbnb, there have been 1.4 billion all-time guest arrivals," said Airbnb in a recent report. "With more guests traveling last year than ever before," this year is likely to outpace even the first post-pandemic year.

"We ended last year with 900,000 more listings than we had at the beginning, excluding China," Airbnb continued. "Guests are opting for a more affordable stay, which is no surprise amid a rising cost-of-living crisis." If you want to know just where people are searching to see how it may drive summer prices, the company listed the most trending summer destinations, so you can get an idea of where you may want to go (or avoid if you don't like crowds).
Trending summer domestic destinations
Since we know summer airfare is skyrocketing for traveling internationally, staying domestic may just be the way to go for your wallet and your sanity. It's always spectacular to travel to faraway lands, but this country offers so many stunning places to visit.

Read more