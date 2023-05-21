 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Summer travel: Airbnb reveals the most popular hot spots

Will you travel to any one of these popular destinations this summer?

Julie Scagell
By
North Carolina beach sunrise

If you’re itching for a summer vacation and want to know where the hot spots are, both internationally and domestic, travel site Airbnb has you covered. For summer travel this year, it is expecting over 300 million guest arrivals on its website, an indication that people are ready to get out of their own houses and into someone else’s. “Since the beginning of Airbnb, there have been 1.4 billion all-time guest arrivals,” said Airbnb in a recent report. “With more guests traveling last year than ever before,” this year is likely to outpace even the first post-pandemic year.

“We ended last year with 900,000 more listings than we had at the beginning, excluding China,” Airbnb continued. “Guests are opting for a more affordable stay, which is no surprise amid a rising cost-of-living crisis.” If you want to know just where people are searching to see how it may drive summer prices, the company listed the most trending summer destinations, so you can get an idea of where you may want to go (or avoid if you don’t like crowds).

Recommended Videos

Trending summer domestic destinations

Since we know summer airfare is skyrocketing for traveling internationally, staying domestic may just be the way to go for your wallet and your sanity. It’s always spectacular to travel to faraway lands, but this country offers so many stunning places to visit.

Related

Topping the list and coming in third, respectively, are Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky. Known for the hospitality, people, food, and fun, it just makes sense. Other obvious locations when it comes to fun in the sun, beaches, and summer sports and activities are Panama City, Florida, Surf City, New Jersey, and North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, all with guaranteed good weather.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Trending summer international destinations

If you’re itching to travel abroad, one place that’s sure not to surprise anyone is Mykonos, Greece, the site’s top trending location. It just makes sense with the weather, food, stunning sunsets, and rich history. If you’re looking for an Italian getaway, there are three places in the country that seem to be on everyone’s list — the Amalfi Coast, Florence, and Sorrento.

With that much wine, good food, and views, it’s hard to argue. If you want to go far, far away, Bangkok, Thailand, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil also made the cut. While airfare and travel costs may be higher than staying domestic, any of these locations would be ones you’ll likely talk about forever.

Whether you need a quick weekend retreat or a multi-week vacation, these summer destinations offer a unique travel experience that you’ll look back on and cherish. Sometimes, it’s nice to stay at a home that offers amenities like a kitchen, privacy, pet-friendly accommodations, and a place you can gather with friends and family to relax. Happy summer, indeed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Julie Scagell
Julie Scagell
Contributor
I am a freelance writer based in Minneapolis, MN. My passions include my dogs, talking about my dogs, and taking pictures of…
Good news: The FAA just made a change that will make East Coast travel so much better this summer
Want to see the East Coast this summer? The new FAA air travel routes will make that easier for everyone
United jet on runway

When it comes to summer travel plans, people think about going to the West Coast for sunny California, or South to places like Florida for the beaches. But what people should be planning for the summer is the chance to see the East Coast. From gorgeous mountain views to stunning ocean coastlines, the East Coast has more to offer than you could imagine. And thanks to the FAA, air travel to get there will be a lot easier.

Summer travel ramp-up
With everyone in the country and beyond also scrambling to get to their favorite summer-time spots, plane tickets jump in price. We expect more delays, possibly getting bumped from our flight, and at least one layover. For the East Coast, add in the skyrocketing fuel prices, and the fact that we are still in a pilot and flight attendant shortage, and those prices only go up.

Read more
Your guide to the perfect London vacation
Here are London's go to places to eat, stay, and more
Streets of London.

Not only is travel fun and exciting, but it also comes with many scientifically-proven health benefits! These benefits can positively impact your mind and body as you take a few days off of work and your daily routine to engage in some well-deserved London travel.

London has so much to offer, including fashion, art, music, cuisine, and an extensive history of buildings, museums, and jaw-dropping architecture. Whatever your taste, budget, or cultural persuasions may be, London can meet them. 

Read more
Looking for a weekend getaway from NYC? This spot is the perfect hidden outdoors adventure
Devil's Hopyard State Park in Connecticut is the perfect outdoors adventure
devils hopyard state park connecticut travel guide chapman falls

Sometimes, a weekend getaway from the hustle of the daily grind, especially from a busy city like New York, is exactly the stress relief one needs. State parks are abundant in natural splendor and invigorating hikes, and few places are better when one needs a dose of mother nature.

While there are countless national and state parks, not all of them get an equal share of the spotlight. If you're looking for a beautiful state park with great hiking trails, all surrounded by small towns with plenty of New England charm, look no further than Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam, Connecticut. As part of Pacifico Parks Less Traveled and the National Park Trust, we took a trip to Devil's Hopyard and the surrounding area to share all the details (and things to do) that make this area a truly top-tier weekend getaway from NYC.

Read more