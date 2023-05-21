Will you travel to any one of these popular destinations this summer?

If you’re itching for a summer vacation and want to know where the hot spots are, both internationally and domestic, travel site Airbnb has you covered. For summer travel this year, it is expecting over 300 million guest arrivals on its website, an indication that people are ready to get out of their own houses and into someone else’s. “Since the beginning of Airbnb, there have been 1.4 billion all-time guest arrivals,” said Airbnb in a recent report. “With more guests traveling last year than ever before,” this year is likely to outpace even the first post-pandemic year.

“We ended last year with 900,000 more listings than we had at the beginning, excluding China,” Airbnb continued. “Guests are opting for a more affordable stay, which is no surprise amid a rising cost-of-living crisis.” If you want to know just where people are searching to see how it may drive summer prices, the company listed the most trending summer destinations, so you can get an idea of where you may want to go (or avoid if you don’t like crowds).

Trending summer domestic destinations

Since we know summer airfare is skyrocketing for traveling internationally, staying domestic may just be the way to go for your wallet and your sanity. It’s always spectacular to travel to faraway lands, but this country offers so many stunning places to visit.

Topping the list and coming in third, respectively, are Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky. Known for the hospitality, people, food, and fun, it just makes sense. Other obvious locations when it comes to fun in the sun, beaches, and summer sports and activities are Panama City, Florida, Surf City, New Jersey, and North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, all with guaranteed good weather.

Trending summer international destinations

If you’re itching to travel abroad, one place that’s sure not to surprise anyone is Mykonos, Greece, the site’s top trending location. It just makes sense with the weather, food, stunning sunsets, and rich history. If you’re looking for an Italian getaway, there are three places in the country that seem to be on everyone’s list — the Amalfi Coast, Florence, and Sorrento.

With that much wine, good food, and views, it’s hard to argue. If you want to go far, far away, Bangkok, Thailand, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil also made the cut. While airfare and travel costs may be higher than staying domestic, any of these locations would be ones you’ll likely talk about forever.

Whether you need a quick weekend retreat or a multi-week vacation, these summer destinations offer a unique travel experience that you’ll look back on and cherish. Sometimes, it’s nice to stay at a home that offers amenities like a kitchen, privacy, pet-friendly accommodations, and a place you can gather with friends and family to relax. Happy summer, indeed.

