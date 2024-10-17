Everything from lovely beaches to medieval cities

Barcelona seemingly has it all – amazing fashion, incredible shopping, charming beaches, and rich history. But if you’re craving more, you may want to venture outside of the city limits. Just a short drive in any direction will lead you to some truly stunning destinations. Looking to escape to the mountains? Dreaming of relaxing on tranquil beaches? Interested in exploring picturesque small towns? Barcelona serves as the perfect starting point for all of this. So, if you’ve got a few extra days to explore more of Spain, renting a car and embarking on one of these fun day trips from Barcelona is a must.

Girona

Distance from Barcelona: 63 miles, 1 hour and 15-minute drive

Girona is a charming city in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region, sitting along the River Onyar, and it’s the perfect spot for a day trip from Barcelona. Famous for its medieval architecture, you can stroll along its ancient city walls and take in some of the most incredible views in all of Spain.

Don’t miss the impressive Cathedral of Girona, known for having the second-widest church nave in the world, and explore the Arab Baths for a taste of history. You’ll also find the Eiffel Bridge, designed by Gustave Eiffel before he built the Eiffel Tower. And if you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you’ll recognize many familiar spots as the show completed some filming in Girona.

Begur

Distance from Barcelona: 80.3 miles, 1 hour and 30-minute drive

Begur sits about 656 feet above the stunning Costa Brava coastline, offering incredible views and several seaside resorts. Spend your day at Sa Tuna, a beautiful beach cove ideal for swimming and snorkeling, or head to Platja Fonda, where adventurous types can jump from high rocks into the turquoise waters.

When you’re not by the sea, stroll through Begur’s charming town center, filled with boutique shops and cozy restaurants. For shopping, check out Studio Store Begur for unique finds, or grab a bite at Casa Juanita, known for its fresh seafood. Begur is also home to the medieval Castell de Begur, a hilltop castle offering panoramic views of the town and coastline.

Montserrat

Distance from Barcelona: 38.2 miles, 57-minute drive

Just 38 miles from Barcelona, Montserrat is a stunning mountain range that makes for one of the best day trips from the city. The main attraction is the impressive Benedictine Abbey, home to the Black Madonna, a small wooden statue said to have been carved by Saint Luke in Jerusalem.

When visiting Montserrat, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy. Take a scenic ride on the Cog Wheel Train, which climbs nearly 2,000 feet and offers wonderful views of the surrounding landscape. Wine lovers can enjoy tastings at nearby wineries, or if you’re into hiking, there are some great trails with panoramic views of the region.

Cadaqués

Distance from Barcelona: 106 miles, 2 hour and 10-minute drive

Cadaqués is a charming white-brick fishing village situated on a peaceful bay along the Costa Brava. It’s one of the best day trips from Barcelona and has long attracted famous artists. Salvador Dalí spent most of his childhood here and later lived in nearby Port Lligat, where you can visit the Salvador Dalí House Museum. Art lovers will also appreciate that Pablo Picasso often stayed in town.

Beyond its artistic history, Cadaqués offers plenty to do – stroll through the charming narrow streets, relax on the quiet beaches, or enjoy some fresh seafood at local restaurants like Compartir. For those who love nature, hiking in the Cap de Creus Natural Park is a wonderful experience.

Sitges

Distance from Barcelona: 25.4 miles, 42-minute drive

One of the easiest day trips from Barcelona, Sitges is a gorgeous beach town along the Costa Brava, known for its Mediterranean beaches and stunning seafront promenade lined with large mansions. It’s also famous for its nightlife scene. For a fun night out, check out popular spots like Scandal Night Club and New Ricky’s.

During the day, explore the town’s art scene with a visit to the Maricel Museum and Cau Ferrat Museum, which showcase Catalan and Spanish art. After admiring the artwork, take a seat in the sand and enjoy a delicious cocktail or a beachside picnic.

Catalan Pyrenées

Distance from Barcelona: 151 miles, 2 hour and 49-minute drive

Although a bit of a drive, the Catalan Pyrenées are a can’t-miss day trip from Barcelona. Here, you’ll find dramatic landscapes perfect for hiking, rugged mountains, and cozy stone villages. This stunning region transforms into a snowy wonderland in the winter, perfect for skiing. Hit the slopes at Boí Taüll, home to the highest ski slopes in the Catalan Pyrenées, or head to Masella, known for having the longest downhill runs in the Pyrenées.

Beyond skiing and hiking, you can explore beautiful natural parks like Aigüstortes, go mountain biking, or relax in the local thermal baths.

Tarragona

Distance from Barcelona: 61.3 miles, 1 hour and 13-minute drive

Tarragona is a port city in northeastern Spain’s Catalonia region, packed with history from its days as the Roman colony of Tarraco. If you’re into ancient ruins, then this is easily one of the best day trips from Barcelona. The stunning Roman amphitheater, which dates back nearly two millennia, overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and is a must-see.

Don’t miss the impressive Catedral de Tarragona, where you can check out beautiful Gothic architecture. Take a stroll to the Mediterranean Balcony for amazing views of the coastline, and stop by one of the city’s many restaurants to enjoy a glass of wine and delicious Spanish cuisine.